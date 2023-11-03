Lincoln Avenue Communities Breaks Ground on Affordable Housing Development in Reno, Nevada

News provided by

Lincoln Avenue Communities

03 Nov, 2023, 13:36 ET

RENO, Nev., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC), a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, broke ground this week on the future site of Pinyon Apartments, a development that will provide 252 units of affordable housing for lower-income families in Reno.

Continue Reading
Pinyon Apartments will bring hundreds of new units of affordable housing to downtown Reno. Additional photos and renderings available upon request.
Pinyon Apartments will bring hundreds of new units of affordable housing to downtown Reno. Additional photos and renderings available upon request.

"Lincoln Avenue Communities is committed to building high-quality, affordable homes in cities like Reno that are experiencing an acute housing crisis," said LAC CEO Jeremy Bronfman. "We're proud to begin construction of our first ground-up development in Nevada and to help bolster the state's affordable housing supply."

Construction of Pinyon Apartments is expected to finish in 2025. Upon completion, LAC will restrict 244 units for households earning no more than 60 percent of the area median income (AMI) and 8 units for those earning no more than 50 percent of AMI.

"LAC's investment in downtown Reno will add hundreds of units of sustainable, affordable housing for families and individuals who face elevated housing costs in their community," said LAC Senior Associate Brian Moloney. "We're grateful to our financing partners and the state and local leaders who helped make Pinyon Apartments a reality."

Pinyon Apartments was financed through a combination of Tax Exempt Bonds, 4 percent Low Income Housing Tax Credits ("LIHTC") and State Tax Credits from the Nevada Housing Division. The LIHTCs were purchased by the National Equity Fund, and the State Tax Credits were syndicated by Stonehenge. Additional financing included construction and permanent loans from Citibank, HOME Funds from the Washoe County HOME Consortium, and a gap loan from the Home Means Nevada Initiative, which was serviced by the Nevada Housing Division and allowed this project to become a reality.

About LAC: Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC) is one of the nation's fastest-growing developers, investors, and operators of affordable and workforce housing, providing high-quality, sustainable homes for lower- and moderate-income individuals, seniors, and families nationwide. A subsidiary of Lincoln Avenue Capital, LAC is a mission-driven organization with a presence in 26 states and a portfolio of 120 properties comprising 22,000+ units.

SOURCE Lincoln Avenue Communities

Also from this source

Lincoln Avenue Communities Breaks Ground on Affordable Housing Development in San Antonio, Texas

Lincoln Avenue Communities Breaks Ground on Affordable Housing Development in San Antonio, Texas

Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC), a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, joins the City of San Antonio to break ground on...
Lincoln Avenue Communities Closes Financing for New Affordable Housing Development in Reno, Nevada

Lincoln Avenue Communities Closes Financing for New Affordable Housing Development in Reno, Nevada

Lincoln Avenue Communities ("LAC"), a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, today announced that it closed on the financing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.