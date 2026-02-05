Lincoln Avenue Communities Closes Financing for New Affordable Housing Development in Columbus, Ohio

The mission-driven affordable housing company's first ground-up development in Ohio will create 321 affordable homes for Columbus residents.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC), a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, announced that it has closed financing for the construction of a new affordable housing community in Columbus, Ohio. This development marks LAC's first ground-up development in the state of Ohio and will provide 321 units of high-quality, affordable housing to individuals and families earning up to 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI).

"We are proud to partner with state and local leaders to deliver homes that support working families, strengthen neighborhoods, and contribute to the city's long-term vitality." said James Riley, LAC Vice President and Regional Project Partner. "Investing in rapidly growing cities like Columbus is a key pillar of LAC's mission to tackle the housing crisis by finding and implementing solutions in communities that need them most."

Situated on 44.5 acres, the development will be comprised of 257 one- and two-story buildings consisting of 321 two-, three- and four-bedroom units. Communal amenities will include a fitness center, pool, clubhouse, outdoor eating and grilling areas, and a variety of open spaces throughout the community. LAC will be dedicating roughly 7 acres of the site to the City of Columbus, which will ultimately be converted into a public park.

"OCCH is proud to partner with Lincoln Avenue Communities on The Landmark on Scioto," said Catherine Cawthon, President & CEO of the Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing. "OCCH is providing over $51 million in investor equity and a $5 million bridge loan via our lending affiliate, OCFC. This marks one of our largest deals to date, and we are honored to work with the Lincoln Avenue team on our mission of advancing the production of affordable housing, an urgent need in our home city of Columbus."

"This project represents a meaningful, substantive partnership between LAC and the City of Columbus," added Riley. "We're excited not only to provide quality affordable housing but also to contribute green space and recreational opportunities to the wider community."

About LAC: Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC) is one of the nation's fastest-growing developers, investors, and operators of affordable and workforce housing, providing high-quality, sustainable homes for lower- and moderate-income individuals, seniors, and families nationwide. LAC is a mission-driven organization with a presence in 32 states and a portfolio of 170+ properties comprising 30,500+ units housing 80,000+ residents.

SOURCE Lincoln Avenue Communities