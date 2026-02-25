Lincoln Avenue Communities Breaks Ground on New Affordable Housing Development in Largo, Florida

LARGO, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC), a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, broke ground this month on Olea on 126 Apartments, a new 144-unit affordable housing complex for families in Largo, Florida, marking LAC's latest ground-up construction project in Southwest Florida.

"Olea on 126 addresses a critical need in Pinellas County by providing quality housing options for families across multiple income levels," said Jordan Richter, LAC Vice President and Regional Project Partner. "LAC is excited to bring a development to Largo that combines affordability with quality amenities that help families thrive and build community connections."

Olea on 126 will feature a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments across three four-story buildings. The community will lease 35 of its units to residents earning up to 40% of the area median income (AMI), 72 units to residents earning up to 60% AMI and 38 units to residents earning up to 80% AMI.

Communal amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, playground, covered patio and EV charging stations. Construction is underway, with completion anticipated in June 2027.

"We have so many folks that are trying to work in this community, whether they're teachers, hospitality workers, or first responders," said Dave Eggers, Chair of the Pinellas County Board of Commissioners. "A wide range of folks are looking for housing, a place to call home."

