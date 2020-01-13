Lincoln Charter School Lions to Roar for 10 Years of School Choice

YORK, Pa., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 800 students, teachers, and community members will gather for "Lincoln Charter School Roars for School Choice," a community celebration of K-12 education on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The event marks the school's tenth year of celebrating school choice and will feature student performances, cheers for education, and a presentation on the charter school's rich history.

The celebration will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the school and will include remarks by CEO Dr. Leonard Hart, as well as Lincoln Charter School students and members of the local community.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"The celebration is the perfect time to focus on what makes our school unique and what we bring to the community," said Anne Clark, affirmation assistant principal at Lincoln Charter School. "We'll focus on our school's history, partners, and amazing students."

Lincoln Charter School was founded in 1999 as the first conversion school in Pennsylvania. The school has educated over 18,000 students over the last twenty years. Within five years from opening, Lincoln Charter School went from the lowest-performing elementary school in the district to the highest performing school.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

