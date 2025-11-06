Lindahl Reed Appoints John Hickey as Director of Infrastructure Programs

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindahl Reed, Inc., a leader in infrastructure program management, energy solutions, and strategic consulting, is proud to announce the appointment of John Hickey as Director of Infrastructure Programs. He will lead large-scale infrastructure initiatives across government and commercial sectors, including major programs supporting the United States Coast Guard.

Mr. Hickey has 40 years of experience in civil engineering, energy systems, and facilities management. He served as Energy Program Director & Commanding Officer of the Shore Maintenance Command for the U.S. Coast Guard, overseeing a $200 million annual infrastructure program for facilities maintenance and energy resilience projects. His career also includes leadership roles at Jacobs Engineering, where he led multi-discipline teams to deliver renewable energy, high-performance buildings, and microgrid projects nationwide and internationally.

Mr. Hickey will oversee large-scale complex projects at Lindahl Reed, guiding cross-functional teams to deliver high-performing solutions for clients facing evolving operational demands. His appointment reflects Lindahl Reed's continued commitment to delivering innovative, mission-ready infrastructure solutions that support national security, resilience, and sustainability goals.

"John's proven record in leading national infrastructure programs, especially for mission-critical federal clients, aligns perfectly with Lindahl Reed's growth strategy," said Nicole Hough, President and CEO at Lindahl Reed. "His expertise in energy initiatives, built infrastructure, and program execution will strengthen our capabilities and deliver even greater value to our clients."

Mr. Hickey holds a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois. He has served in multiple leadership roles within the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME), and he has been inducted into their Academy of Fellows. He is also on the board of directors of the Puget Sound Engineering & Science Scholarship Fund.

About Lindahl Reed, Inc.

Lindahl Reed is a national provider of management consulting, engineering, and infrastructure program support services. The firm partners with government and private sector clients to deliver innovative, high-quality, and cost-effective solutions in energy, environment, and infrastructure management.

