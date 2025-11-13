Nicole Hough, Lindahl Reed President & CEO, Confirmed to the Oregon Medical Board

Lindahl Reed, Inc.

Nov 13, 2025, 10:00 ET

BEND, Ore., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindahl Reed is proud to announce that its President & CEO, Nicole Hough, was nominated by the Governor of Oregon, and recently confirmed, to serve on the Oregon Medical Board.

Ms. Hough brings a deep record of service and leadership to the role, including experience as a medical-legal attorney, former Vice President at St. Charles Health System, and now as the President and CEO of Lindahl Reed, where she advances a safety-forward culture and mission-driven work.

Her thoughtful, collaborative leadership and commitment to safety are a strong complement to the Oregon Medical Board's mission to protect the health, safety, and wellbeing of Oregon citizens by regulating the practice of medicine in a manner that promotes access to quality care.

"It's an honor to serve Oregonians as a member of the Oregon Medical Board," said Nicole Hough, President & CEO of Lindahl Reed. "I have spent a significant portion of my career dedicated to promoting and protecting the health, safety, and well-being of patients and members of the community, as well as supporting the regulations of the practice of medicine and the delivery of quality care. I am deeply committed to ensuring access to quality care for the citizens of Oregon, and I look forward to the opportunity to do so through service on the Oregon Medical Board."

About Lindahl Reed
Lindahl Reed is a small business and professional consulting firm with a vision to advance a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world by providing solutions that increase energy resilience, protect our environment, and make communities healthier.
www.lindahlreed.com

SOURCE Lindahl Reed, Inc.

