Lindahl Reed Awarded Five-Year Contract to Support Energy Requirements at Fort Campbell, Kentucky

Lindahl Reed, Inc.

Oct 30, 2025, 10:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindahl Reed, a leading provider of technical, engineering, scientific, and research services to the Department of War, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Energy, and other federal agencies has been awarded a five-year contract to provide Resource Efficiency Management (REM) Support Services at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Lindahl Reed will identify, develop, program, and oversee implementation of projects that strengthen energy resilience and security, and optimize the efficient operation of critical facilities, equipment and control systems.

Lindahl Reed REMs will promote and implement energy and water conservation practices that optimize the use of installation utility resources, including natural gas, electricity, water, and wastewater. REM services will reduce consumption and costs, while ensuring compliance with all applicable federal energy laws and Executive Orders.

"Lindahl Reed is proud to support the IMCOM Energy Program" said Simon Matthews, Vice-President of Energy Services. "We are excited by the opportunity to leverage our experience and expertise to expand upon the established success of the Energy Program at Fort Campbell."

Lindahl Reed is an SBA certified 8(a) participant, SDB, WOSB, and EDWOSB that empowers tomorrow by inspiring change and shaping a better future. We tackle our clients' most critical challenges through our industry-leading expertise and innovative approaches. Lindahl Reed advances missions that protect communities, strengthen resilience, and secure a sustainable, thriving world for future generations. More information can be found at https://lindahlreed.com .

SOURCE Lindahl Reed, Inc.

