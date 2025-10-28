Lindahl Reed Welcomes Major General (Ret.) Tim Byers as Advisor to the Board

BEND, Ore., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindahl Reed is proud to announce that Major General (Maj Gen) Tim Byers has joined the company as an Advisor to the Board.

Major General Tim Byers

A 32-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a former Civil Engineer of the Air Force, Maj Gen Byers led a global workforce of 55,000 and managed a $13B infrastructure, energy, and environmental portfolio supporting missions of national significance. Following his distinguished military service, he held senior executive roles in industry including Senior Vice President and General Manager of Federal and Environmental Solutions global business, and Senior Vice President of Strategy, Growth, and Sales at Jacobs, where he led global teams driving innovation in cloud, cyber, data, and digital solutions. Maj Gen Byers remains active in the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) where he is a past national president and currently the chair of the SAME Foundation board.

In his role as Advisor to the Board at Lindahl Reed, Maj Gen Byers will work closely with Lindahl Reed's executive leadership team to provide strategic counsel on growth, operations, and mission execution. He will help guide the company's expansion into new markets, strengthen relationships with key Department of Defense and federal customers, and advise on enterprise initiatives in energy resilience, infrastructure, and national security. He will mentor Lindahl Reed's emerging leaders and support the company's continued development as a trusted, mission-driven platform.

Maj Gen Byers' decision to join Lindahl Reed reflects a shared commitment to values-driven leadership grounded in trust, purpose, and a desire to make a lasting difference for customers, employees, and communities.

Nicole Hough, President & CEO of Lindahl Reed, shared: "We are honored to welcome Maj Gen Byers to our Board of Advisors. His leadership, insight, and commitment to mentorship will strengthen our ability to support missions of national significance while developing the next generation of leaders across Lindahl Reed."

Maj Gen Byers added: "I'm excited to join Lindahl Reed and work alongside a team that is mission-driven, and solutions and growth-focused. The company's vision to deliver impact through innovation, trust, and leadership is one I deeply share, and I look forward to helping accelerate both growth and impact."

Lindahl Reed continues to build a team of advisors and leaders who share our belief that strong, smart, resilient, and sustainable growth begins with people and purpose.

#Leadership #Growth #MissionDriven #LindahlReed #NationalSecurity #EnergyResilience #AdvisoryBoard

SOURCE Lindahl Reed, Inc.