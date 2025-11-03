Linden Creek Expands Interior Design and Home Staging Services to Greenville, South Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linden Creek, a luxury interior design and home staging firm headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is proud to announce the opening of its newest franchise location serving Greenville, South Carolina. This expansion into the greater Greenville market reflects Linden Creek's continued growth across the Southeast and its mission to make high-impact, design-forward home staging more accessible nationwide.

Linden Creek Home Staging & Interior Design expands to Greenville, SC

The Greenville franchise is led by Michelle Grim, who brings a unique combination of marketing, operations, and high-end real estate flipping experience to the role. As the owner of Linden Creek Greenville, Michelle provides professional staging and interior design services that help homeowners, real estate agents, and investors sell properties faster and for stronger returns, while also creating elevated, functional spaces for everyday living.

Michelle's background in marketing and operations for a luxury corporate brand, combined with hands-on experience flipping high-end homes, gives her a strategic perspective on what today's buyers and homeowners truly value. She focuses on adding measurable value for every client, whether through home staging that accelerates sales or interior design that reimagines a home for modern living.

"I'm excited to bring Linden Creek's design expertise to Greenville," said Michelle Grim, owner of Linden Creek Greenville. "Our goal is to showcase every space at its very best, helping homes sell faster, generating stronger ROI, and creating interiors that feel both elevated and livable. We love helping clients see the full potential of their homes."

Linden Creek's services are trusted by top agents for their ability to help homes sell faster and at stronger price points. From layout to scale to visual clarity, the firm emphasizes practical, buyer-focused design that showcases the full potential of every space.

With this new opening, Linden Creek now operates in Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Charlotte, Lake Norman, Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Wilmington, North Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina; Princeton & Morristown, New Jersey; New Hope and Central/Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Sarasota and Jacksonville, Florida; Atlanta and Alpharetta, Georgia. Additional locations, including Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas and Charleston, South Carolina, are slated to open next.

