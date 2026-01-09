Linden Creek Partners with Raleigh Artist Megan Mahaney to Launch Exclusive Art Collection

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linden Creek, a Raleigh-based home staging and interior design brand known for creating calm, livable spaces, is proud to announce a new partnership with local fine artist Megan Mahaney. Together, they have created an exclusive line of art prints, available only through The Linden Creek Shoppe , launching January 9, 2026.

The collaboration brings Megan Mahaney's signature work, rooted in soft tones, texture, and a sense of quiet nostalgia, into homes in a way that feels accessible, intentional, and deeply connected to the Linden Creek aesthetic.

Veil of Morning Light II - Framed Canvas Wall Art, 40" x 60" (PRNewsfoto/Linden Creek)

Mahaney, a Syracuse native now residing in Raleigh, is a fine artist whose work has been shown in Chelsea galleries in New York and featured in the Triangle Parade of Homes and Circa Loft at High Point Market. Her art spans multiple mediums, from atmospheric abstract pieces layered with texture to intimate landscape works often inspired by misty meadows, mountain ranges, and the fleeting moments of dawn and dusk.

"I create paintings to bring a sense of comfort and ease," says Mahaney. "My hope is that people feel a place to rest; something that feels grounding and familiar, yet quietly emotional."

That sense of calm and connection is what drew Linden Creek to the partnership.

Founded by Alisa Sparks, Linden Creek began as a passion project rooted in the belief that every home deserves to feel welcoming, thoughtful, and lived-in. Since launching in Raleigh, the brand has grown into a nationally recognized luxury staging and design franchise, while remaining deeply committed to supporting local creatives and craftsmanship through The Linden Creek Shoppe.

"Megan's work immediately felt like a natural extension of our brand," says Sparks. "Her art evokes the same feeling we want to create in the homes we stage and design: calm, warmth, and a sense of ease. Partnering with a local artist whose work aligns so closely with our values felt incredibly meaningful."

The exclusive collection features curated art prints selected to complement a wide range of interiors, making it easy for homeowners, designers, and real estate professionals to bring a refined, calming presence into their spaces.

The Megan Mahaney x Linden Creek art print collection will be available January 9, 2026, exclusively at The Linden Creek Shoppe.

For more information, visit https://lindencreekshoppe.com/collections/linden-creek-x-megan-mahaney or follow along on Instagram for launch details and behind-the-scenes content.

Media Contact:

Zoe Fisher, Marketing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Linden Creek