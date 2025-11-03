Linden Creek Expands Interior Design and Home Staging Services to Wilmington, NC

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linden Creek, a luxury interior design and home staging firm headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is proud to announce the opening of its newest franchise location serving Wilmington, NC. This expansion into the greater Wilmington market reflects Linden Creek's continued growth across the Southeast and its mission to make high-impact, design-forward home staging more accessible nationwide.

Linden Creek’s staged properties sell 20% faster than the industry average, and in 2024 alone, the company staged more than $316 million in real estate, continuing to set industry standards.

The Wilmington franchise is led by Adria Zagula, who brings a unique combination of business, marketing, and design expertise to the role. As the owner of Linden Creek Wilmington, Adria is committed to helping homeowners, real estate agents, and investors sell properties faster and for more money through professional staging, while also creating functional, beautiful spaces that save clients time, stress, and costly mistakes. She also specializes in short-term rental design, crafting inviting, high-impact spaces that attract guests, boost reviews, and increase occupancy for property owners.

A proud North Carolina native, Adria holds a degree in Fashion Merchandising from Meredith College and a Digital Marketing Certification from UNC–Chapel Hill. Prior to Linden Creek, she held leadership roles in prestige beauty distribution and national account management, developing a sharp eye for detail, branding, and presentation. Her experience designing and styling several investment and rental properties solidified her passion for creating spaces that truly resonate with clients.

"I'm thrilled to bring Linden Creek's professional staging and design services to Wilmington," said Adria Zagula, owner of Linden Creek Wilmington. "Every home has a story, and our goal is to help it shine. By combining practical, buyer-focused design with a polished, high-end aesthetic, we create spaces that not only look beautiful but also drive results for our clients, whether they're selling, renting, or investing."

Linden Creek's services are trusted by top agents for their ability to help homes sell faster and at stronger price points. From layout to scale to visual clarity, the firm emphasizes practical, buyer-focused design that showcases the full potential of every space.

With this new opening, Linden Creek now operates in Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Charlotte, Lake Norman, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina; Princeton & Morristown, New Jersey; New Hope and Central/Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Sarasota and Jacksonville, Florida; and Atlanta and Alpharetta, Georgia. Additional locations, including Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, TX and Charleston, South Carolina, are slated to open next.

