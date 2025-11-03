Linden Creek Expands Interior Design and Home Staging Services to Jacksonville, FL

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linden Creek, a luxury interior design and home staging firm headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is proud to announce the opening of its newest franchise location serving Jacksonville, FL. This expansion into the greater Jacksonville market reflects Linden Creek's continued growth across the Southeast and its mission to make high-impact, design-forward home staging more accessible nationwide.

Linden Creek’s staged properties sell 20% faster than the industry average, and in 2024 alone, the company staged more than $316 million in real estate, continuing to set industry standards.

The Jacksonville franchise is led by Shannon Reeves, who brings a unique combination of finance expertise, real estate experience, and a passion for design to the role. As the owner of Linden Creek Jacksonville, Shannon is committed to bringing thoughtful, elevated staging and interior design to every project. She helps homeowners, real estate agents, and investors sell properties faster and for more money through professional staging while creating functional, beautiful spaces that resonate with buyers.

Shannon's entrepreneurial roots run deep, shaped by years of real estate investing, hands-on remodels, and a knack for selecting the perfect finishes to elevate a space. She specializes in helping each home speak to the right buyer, accelerating sales and transforming listings into lived-in dreams buyers can instantly connect with. From targeted styling to full-scale interior design, she crafts environments that reflect both personality and visual impact.

A Florida resident for over 15 years, Shannon grew up in snowy northeast Ohio before setting her sights on the Jacksonville Beaches. Inspired by the city's warmth, light, and laid-back energy, she brings a sense of calm and clarity into every home she designs. Outside of work, she enjoys paddleboarding the Intracoastal and walking her dogs at sunrise, drawing inspiration from the coastal surroundings.

"I'm thrilled to bring Linden Creek's staging and interior design expertise to Jacksonville," said Shannon Reeves, owner of Linden Creek Jacksonville. "Every home has the potential to connect with the right buyer. Our goal is to highlight that potential with thoughtful, high-impact design that makes homes shine, accelerates sales, and creates spaces buyers can envision living in."

Linden Creek's services are trusted by top agents for their ability to help homes sell faster and at stronger price points. From layout to scale to visual clarity, the firm emphasizes practical, buyer-focused design that showcases the full potential of every space.

With this new opening, Linden Creek now operates in Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Charlotte, Lake Norman, Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Wilmington, North Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina; Princeton & Morristown, New Jersey; New Hope and Central/Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Sarasota and Jacksonville, Florida; Atlanta and Alpharetta, Georgia; and Wilmington, North Carolina. Additional locations, including Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, TX and Charleston, South Carolina, are slated to open next.

