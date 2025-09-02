Linden Creek Expands Interior Design and Home Staging Services to the Greater Atlanta Area

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linden Creek, a luxury interior design and home staging firm headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is proud to announce the opening of its newest franchise location serving Atlanta and Alpharetta, Georgia. This expansion into the greater Atlanta market reflects Linden Creek's continued growth across the Southeast and its mission to make high-impact, design-forward home staging more accessible nationwide.

The Atlanta franchise is led by Christopher "Topher" Fuller and Ari Garcia, a dynamic duo whose combined expertise spans branding, operations, design strategy, and merchandising. Fuller brings more than 20 years of experience in brand communications and social impact, including executive leadership at Inspire Brands. Garcia's background includes leadership roles at Lululemon, American Eagle, and TJX Companies, where he specialized in operations and concept development. Their shared vision, business acumen, and design fluency position the Atlanta location as a powerhouse in the region's competitive real estate landscape.

"Atlanta is a city full of energy, diversity, and architectural character," said Fuller. "We're excited to partner with homeowners and real estate professionals to bring intentional, market-savvy design to properties throughout the metro area."

Linden Creek's services are trusted by top agents for their ability to help homes sell faster and at stronger price points. From layout to scale to visual clarity, the firm emphasizes practical, buyer-focused design that showcases the full potential of every space.

With this new opening, Linden Creek now operates in Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Charlotte, and Lake Norman, North Carolina; Princeton, New Jersey; New Hope, Pennsylvania; Sarasota, Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia. Additional locations—including Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Lancaster, and Jacksonville—are slated to open later this month.

To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://linden-creek.com/franchise .

MEDIA CONTACT

Zoe Fisher

Marketing Director | Linden Creek

[email protected]

SOURCE Linden Creek