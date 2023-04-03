Linder Health Sets Up Operations Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Professional skincare brand moves operations from Bay Area to Cleveland setting up Midwest hub for customer experience, service and distribution teams in Avon's business district to service global partners

CLEVELAND, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Linder Health , the professional skincare brand formulated by a board-certified dermatologist and PhD organic chemist, has today announced that their operations have moved to Cleveland, Ohio starting this month. Previously, the company's operations were based in the northern California city of Mill Valley, just outside of Silicon Valley's global hub of technology and innovation.

Professional skincare brand Linder Health and sister company health and lifestyle supplement brand KPAX moves operations center to Cleveland, OH.

The move comes as Linder Health continues to grow its partnerships with hundreds of globally licensed aesthetic professionals. Less than a year into launching their new professional treatments and at-home daily care product lines, the company has scaled in demand where they require a larger facility. A space expansion more than four times the size of the previous Mill Valley warehouse, the newly relocated Midwest operations center in Cleveland provides a more central region to work efficiently between both coasts, taking advantage of geographic time zones and shipping speeds.

"Moving our operations to Cleveland as our permanent homebase for our family of skincare and supplement brands is a natural and immediate fit," says Linder Health CEO Lisa Girolamo. "When we were looking at values and qualities we want in the expansion of our team, we recognized an excellent talent pool in this region for our portfolio of brands."

Linder Health focuses on long-term skin health and healthy aging through products that are developed with clinically-backed research, scientifically-proven technologies and pharmaceutical-grade ingredients. The company's first release of professional skincare products for licensed aesthetics professionals includes three different types of chemical peels, a pre-exfoliant solution and a retinol treatment.

Alongside Linder Health, its sister company KPAX , a health and longevity lifestyle brand offering mitochondrial health supplements, will also be distributed from the new Cleveland hub. A brand pioneer in studying treatments for energy production in autoimmune disorders and neurodegenerative diseases for the last two decades, KPAX products include supplements to improve energy levels, immune function and longevity.

Linder Health head of sales Bob Sivik said, "As a native Ohioan, having lived and worked in this area my entire life, I'm thrilled to introduce these brands, created from and led by global industry veterans, to my hometown. With this move, we're bringing our passion for making high-quality products in health and longevity to Cleveland. We look forward to being a part of the business community that offers job quality in Northeast Ohio's local economy."

Linder Health's formulation is created by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jennifer Linder and PhD organic chemist Dr. Ivana Veljkovic. Prior to founding Linder Health, Dr. Linder served as Chief Scientific Officer for PCA SKIN, guiding all product development and clinical trials for the company. Dr. Veljkovic is credited with developing over 100 consumer and wellness products over the course of her career and is the former Vice President of R&D for PCA SKIN and EltaMD.

MEDIA CONTACT

Stephanie Yang

(844) 722-2336

[email protected]

ABOUT LINDER HEALTH

Linder Health is skincare created by and for professionals. Developed by the industry-renowned dermatologist and PhD organic chemist team, Drs. Jennifer Linder and Ivana Veljkovic, Linder Health products are developed with clinically-backed research, scientifically proven technologies and pharmaceutical-grade ingredients for licensed aesthetic professionals formulating the future of skin health. For more information, visit www.linderhealth.com .

ABOUT KPAX

KPAX is a pioneer in the health and longevity industry, with over 20 years of clinical research in energy production through mitochondrial support. KPAX products include supplements to improve energy levels, immune function and longevity. For more information, visit www.kpaxhealth.com .

SOURCE Linder Health