Lindora & L-Nutra Announce Partnership

News provided by

L-Nutra Inc.

14 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Lindora brings L-Nutra's flagship product, ProLon, to clients as part of their cardiometabolic solutions

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindora, Southern California's leading weight management and metabolic health practice, announces a partnership with L-Nutra Inc., the premier nutri-technology company spearheading longevity science nutrition programs. Together, L-Nutra and Lindora will use the science of Fasting Mimicking Diets (FMD) to help clients at their 31 boutiques improve their metabolic health.

L-Nutra's flagship product, Prolon, is a 5-Day guided FMD program that is scientifically proven to induce cellular rejuvenation and improve metabolic function by mimicking the effects of a prolonged water fast while still providing food. Coupled with their on-site, medically guided client care, Lindora will begin offering Prolon as a supplementary program for clients suffering from cardiovascular disease, diabetes, insulin resistance, among other conditions.

"At Lindora, we are dedicated to coaching our clients in all aspects of their metabolic health journey," said Colleen Lewis, CEO of Lindora. "We are so excited to now have L-Nutra's data-backed, science-led product as part of our offerings. We are confident that Prolon will help our clients improve their metabolic health scores."

"Our 7+ years of research studying the effects of Prolon on varying metabolic diseases, specifically diabetes and cardiovascular disease, consistently shows the power of FMD in managing and even reversing metabolic risk factors for these conditions," said Michael Lawsky, President of L-Nutra Corporate and Chief Corporate Development & Strategy Officer. "L-Nutra is proud to partner with Lindora to help their clients achieve their wellness goals." 

A study published in Science Transitional Medicine shows that those who followed the FMD for three months had reduced body weight, overall body fat, exhibited lowered blood pressure and triglycerides, and had improved blood glucose levels. C-reactive protein, a marker for internal inflammation and an independent risk factor for disease, was also reduced in those following Prolon consistently.

Clients who receive L-Nutra products through Lindora will be offered guidance and supervision through Lindora practitioners.

ABOUT LINDORA
Founded in 1971, Lindora is southern California's leading weight management and metabolic health practice, delivering a medically guided approach to lasting wellness. The nationally recognized brand has taught hundreds of thousands of people how to lose weight and learn healthier habits through their 31 wellness boutiques. Learn more about Lindora by visiting www.lindora.com.

ABOUT L-NUTRA
L-Nutra, the premier nutri-technology company, is leading the discovery, design and commercialization of novel nutrition programs and botanical therapeutics to enhance human healthspan. L-Nutra translates the science behind Fasting Mimicking Nutrition and Nutrition for Longevity with breakthrough discoveries to promote healthy aging and to advance the development of therapeutic solutions for age-related diseases. L-Nutra is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality products backed by credible science and research. With the world's health in mind, each product is formulated to provide protective and rejuvenating health benefits while maximizing safety, nourishment, taste and variety. For more information visit www.l-nutra.com.

SOURCE L-Nutra Inc.

Also from this source

L-Nutra Closes $47 Million in First Stage of Growth Investment Round

L-Nutra Closes $47 Million in First Stage of Growth Investment Round

L-Nutra Inc., premier nutri-technology company, spearheading longevity science nutrition programs, announces the closure of $47MM first tranche...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Supplementary Medicine

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.