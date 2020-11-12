Lindsay Combines Advanced Agronomy with Predictive Machine Diagnostics to Create the First Smart Pivot

Lindsay's smart pivot comes to life through two smart streams – FieldNET™ advanced agronomics and Zimmatic™ machine health – designed to support healthier crops and more sustainable farming practices while reducing risk and operational downtime, significantly expanding what the traditional pivot is capable of. Several of the smart pivot features are the outcome of collaboration and joint development with strategic partners, including Taranis.

FieldNET Advanced Agronomics

The smart pivot uses sensors, high-resolution imagery and advanced algorithms to improve crop health — both above and below the crop canopy — with features including:

Automatic detection of leaf-level health issues, powered by Taranis, such as nutrient deficiencies, pressure from disease and pests and the ability to auto-detect and accurately revise crop growth stages and stand counts remotely.

Next-level efficiency with enhanced irrigation scheduling capabilities, deriving insights from high-resolution imagery and on-pivot sensors.

Ability to optimize irrigation at scale to each unique farm, based on operational objectives, with priorities focused on conserving water and energy, boosting yield production and eliminating diminishing marginal returns.

Zimmatic Operational Support and Machine Health

Lindsay is introducing never-before-seen machine health capabilities that include:

Advanced machine monitoring at the component level (i.e., tire pressure, gearboxes and motors), using predictive analytics and remote diagnostics to identify performance anomalies that could indicate wear or potential risk of failure.

Remote connectivity between the pivot and dealer service technicians to enable automatic notifications and service scheduling that will significantly help reduce downtime, lower operating costs and improve reliability.

Broader detection and reporting of application issues such as ponding, plugged sprinklers and poor spray patterns to drive greater uniformity and precision.

Support for growers in evaluating and continuously improving the sustainability and profitability of their operations with real-time, running savings calculators that show water, energy and time saved over the course of the season.

"The smart pivot introduces the next era of mechanized irrigation," said Gustavo Oberto, president of irrigation at Lindsay. "It delivers never-before-seen insights and efficiency to a grower's operation, changing the way they — and the industry — look at and use center pivots." Oberto described the smart pivot as a "self-aware, always-there robot in the field, capable of at-scale crop health management, and ground-breaking machine health features. The smart pivot virtually takes care of itself – and your crops," he said.

Taranis Precision Scouting Partnership

Taranis brings its unmatched precision scouting solution to this partnership, allowing the smart pivot to pinpoint challenges across the entire field for focused management. It empowers growers to make more informed, timely replant, crop nutrition and protection decisions that optimize yields.

"Our precision scouting platform captures comprehensive intel from the field and delivers easy-to-digest insights for Lindsay's smart pivot," said Ofir Schlam, CEO and Founder of Taranis. "No other company delivers the high-resolution imagery, field analysis and real-time reports to monitor and respond to field health challenges like our platform. We've identified over 50,000,000 agronomic issues in our customers' fields. Smart pivot customers will have continuous access to the same enhanced insights and field-proven results our current users rely on to make management decisions with confidence."

"Today, growers care more than ever about the impact they're making on their land and resources," said Wade Sikkink, director of product management at Lindsay. "They need tools and methods that help them increase output, reduce risk and optimize for their specific operational objectives – and also help them demonstrate their dedication to high efficiency farming and conservation. Features like our sustainability calculator and custom objectives tool, along with the range of agronomic and machine health features, are what, combined, define the smart pivot."

Sikkink said these first features announced today are "just the beginning, as we will continue to expand the circle of innovation with increasingly sophisticated yet easy-to-use smart irrigation solutions."

Lindsay unveiled the smart pivot through a virtual, live public event on Thursday, November 12. A separate customer input session also took place to gather critical user feedback which the company says will help shape the ongoing smart pivot roadmap.

Smart pivot features are in development now. Field testing is already underway, and a limited commercial offering will begin in the spring of 2021 in North America, with a broader market release expected in spring 2022.

For more information visit www.lindsay.com/smartpivot.

