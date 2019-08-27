Lindsay Launches New Zimmatic® Center Pivot Technology along with New FieldNET® Innovations

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, announces the launch of several new, customer-driven irrigation solutions designed to help growers improve productivity and conserve resources.

New innovations on display and available for demonstration at the 2019 Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days include:

Next Gen Zimmatic® Controllers – Launching globally by the end of 2019, the full range of next-generation Zimmatic controllers includes the 500C, the 700C and the 712C. Each controller is FieldNET-ready, making remote monitoring and control capabilities more accessible than ever. Features include:

Smart barrier automation that provides a simple method for irrigating part circles, enabling the pivot to automatically reverse, return and stop at your original starting point.

Simple yet sophisticated Advanced Plan creation – making it easier than ever for growers to create custom, accurate irrigation programs unique to each field.

Smart alignment that provides real-time, visual feedback when confirming machine alignment.

Over-the-air serviceability making software and firmware updates and addition of future feature enhancements easier than ever.

More end gun areas and management capabilities.

Additional input and output ports for immense flexibility in adding other accessories and sensors.

An easier-than-ever interface based on mobile app design principles provides users with intuitive operation in the field and via the FieldNET mobile app.

Zimmatic® 9520PL – The new 9520 Pivoting Lateral is a cost-effective, yet technologically advanced solution to irrigate more land with maximum flexibility. Its exclusive optical barrier offers more programming flexibility than physical barricades, and GPS technology enhances accuracy, saves time and requires less maintenance than furrow-guided machines. The Zimmatic 9520PL is ideally suited for high‑value crops especially on large, irregular-shaped fields where multiple traditional center pivot and lateral-move systems may not be cost‑effective. This solution is expected to launch globally by the end of 2019.

Zimmatic® 9500HS – Coming to North America this fall, the 9500 High Speed pivot will allow growers to operate at up to twice the speed of a standard center drive motor. Ideally suited for root crops such as potatoes, carrots, onions, sugar beets and alfalfa, its quicker water application helps maintain moisture during germination and protect high‑value crops during the heat of the day.

Also now available is FieldNET Pivot Watch™. The newest addition to the FieldNET family of remote management products, it's an ultra-low-cost, monitor-only solution. The solar-powered device is compatible with any age or brand of electric or hydraulic pivot and, because it doesn't tap into the electrical circuitry, growers have the ability to install it themselves.

In addition, eight new beta crops recently were introduced to FieldNET Advisor®, the industry's first, automated irrigation scheduling tool – canola, carrots, mint, oats, onions, pasture for forage (first year and established) and sweet potatoes. Several other new features and enhancements also have been added to the FieldNET mobile app and FieldNET Advisor, further simplifying the user experience for growers and agronomists.

"From a new suite of control panels to advanced remote telemetry, Lindsay continues to lead the way in the development of innovative irrigation solutions," said Jason Parker, director of North American sales at Lindsay Corporation. "We invite this year's farm show attendees to stop by our booth and take what we're calling the Innovation 360° tour – a hands-on look at the new products that will help growers make the most of every acre they farm and every drop of water they use."

