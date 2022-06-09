Lindsey Argalas Joins TaxBit as Chief Operating Officer

The former Inuit executive brings 20-plus years of tech experience to TaxBit C-Suite

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxBit, the leading tax and accounting software provider for the tokenized economy, today announced Lindsey Argalas , a former member of Intuit's C-Suite, has joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer. An accomplished technology executive with over 20 years of experience, Ms. Argalas will work across TaxBit's fast-growing team to help scale the Company's business and operations.

"TaxBit is at the forefront of addressing a major customer pain point in the industry around digital asset adoption," Ms. Argalas commented. "I love Taxbit's focus on enabling responsible and compliant cryptocurrency and digital asset ownership. This focus is supported by a dynamic roster of subject matter experts and technical leaders. I am honored and excited to play a vital role on this team."

TaxBit believes in the fundamental mission of a financial system that it is universally accessible and works for everyone. Accordingly, the Company has built a best-in-class digital asset tax and accounting platform serving enterprises, financial institutions, retail investors, and governments in service to that mission. Trusted by industry leaders and governments, TaxBit helps companies overcome the tax and reporting challenges presented by digital assets.

Austin Woodward, TaxBit Co-Founder and CEO, added: "We are very excited to welcome Lindsey to the TaxBit team. Lindsey is an incredible leader with industry-leading domain experience who will help fulfill our goals as we continue to scale and expand both domestically and internationally."

TaxBit reached unicorn status in 2021, securing $235M in funding, most recently from Haun Ventures . TaxBit Network launched in 2022, saving retail cryptocurrency users tens of millions of dollars in tax preparation fees for the 2021 tax year while producing 30+ million sets of 2021 tax forms. Additionally, TaxBit has recently established an office in DC , hired Stripe and Meta engineering leaders as CTO and VP Engineering , and announced a strategic alliance with Deloitte to help organizations automate tax information and cost basis reporting.

Designed by CPAs and tax attorneys, TaxBit is the leading tax and accounting solution for the tokenized economy. TaxBit's platform serves the industry's top exchanges, institutional investors, governments, and individuals. TaxBit has raised over $235M from the world's-top investors to enable widespread digital asset adoption by automating the regulatory hurdles of tax and accounting compliance at scale. TaxBit has HQ in Salt Lake City and Seattle.

