Lindus Health and Aktiia to launch observational clinical trial for Aktiia's Optical Blood Pressure Monitoring Device

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindus Health, the "anti-CRO" running radically faster, more reliable clinical trials for life science pioneers, and Aktiia, the pioneering blood pressure intelligence startup offering non-invasive and cuffless continuous blood pressure monitoring, have announced the launch of their clinical trial to evaluate user satisfaction with Aktiia's optical blood pressure monitoring (OBPM) device in hypertensive individuals.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is estimated to affect over 1.3 billion adults globally, and is the leading cause of heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, and many other diseases. Devices that continuously monitor blood pressure can offer valuable insights into hypertension severity, treatment efficacy, and fluctuations related to daily activity, lifestyle, and sleep patterns.

This study will examine user experience with Aktiia's non-invasive, cuffless OPBM device. The device, worn as a bracelet, measures blood pressure continuously using optical sensors, offering a more convenient alternative to traditional blood pressure cuffs. In addition to measuring satisfaction with the device, the trial will also observe the evolution of participants' blood pressure over the study period and correlate this data with sociodemographic, lifestyle, and health factors.

Lindus Health and Aktiia will enroll 7,500 participants with known hypertension in this 12-week clinical trial. Lindus Health will provide end-to-end study management, including protocol development, regulatory submissions, recruitment, monitoring, and data management. They will utilize their in-house virtual site and digital marketing capabilities for patient recruitment through digital advertising as well as primary care screening and patient community outreach. A dedicated study website will be developed with relevant trial information and integrated with Lindus Health's proprietary eClinical platform, Citrus™, to enable candidates to seamlessly complete pre-screening and eConsent.

"Lindus Health is incredibly humbled to be collaborating on the Aktiia trial, where we'll have the ability to provide thousands of individuals with continuous visibility on their blood pressure on a continuous basis," said Michael Young, co-founder at Lindus Health. "Hypertension greatly burdens both patients and healthcare systems and there is an evident need for technologies that effectively help individuals manage chronic diseases while seamlessly integrating with their everyday lives."

"Aktiia's technology gives individuals greater autonomy to better manage their health," said Dr. Jay Shah, Chief Medical Officer at Aktiia. "Our device and smartphone application allow patients and providers to understand their blood pressure patterns and changes in real-time, making it easier to pinpoint causes for fluctuations. We're excited and proud to be working with Lindus Health to deliver blood pressure intelligence to patients with hypertension to help them better manage their condition."

Favorable outcomes pertaining to user experience will underscore the value in developing wearable devices to continuously monitor, manage, and prevent chronic diseases that are both accurate and comfortable.

About Lindus Health

Lindus Health is an anti-CRO running radically faster and more reliable trials for life science pioneers – bringing ground-breaking treatments to patients more quickly. This is achieved through a commercial model that aligns incentives (fixed-priced quotes per study, with milestone-based payments), a world-class clinical operations team with its unique software platform, and access to over 30 million Electronic Health Records.

Clinical trials are the biggest bottleneck to advances in healthcare. Lindus Health removes this constraint by handling the end-to-end execution of clinical studies, including design, patient recruitment, clinical data capture, monitoring and project management.

To date, Lindus Health has delivered more than 90 trials across the US, UK and Europe to tackle a range of conditions, including diabetes, asthma, acne, social anxiety, major depressive disorder, hypertension, chronic fatigue syndrome and insomnia. The company has raised over $24M from investors including Peter Thiel, CREANDUM, Firstminute Capital, Presight Capital, Seedcamp, Hambro Perks, Amino Collective and Calm/Storm.

About Aktiia

Founded in Switzerland in May 2018, Aktiia was created out of a passion to develop the best

products for diagnosing and treating hypertension. Founders Drs. Mattia Bertschi (CEO) and Josep Solà (CTO) spent 15 years at the prestigious Swiss research institute CSEM, deciphering the language of the heart and blood vessels to deepen our understanding of blood pressure - the world's most common risk factor of death and disease.

Today, Aktiia's diverse team of over 50 extraordinary individuals is transforming years of innovative research into a global healthcare solution, offering the most complete and intuitive blood pressure monitoring and management tools on the market.

