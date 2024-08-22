Lindus Health Announces the Completion of Two Clinical Trials for Woebot Health's Digital Application for Depression and Anxiety Symptoms

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindus Health, the "anti-CRO" running radically faster, more reliable clinical trials for life science pioneers has announced the completion of two studies with Woebot Health to study Woebot's digital mental health support tools for individuals with symptoms of anxiety and depression.

In the United States, depression affects 1 in 10 individuals annually and is the leading cause for disability in people aged 15-44. Of those diagnosed with depression, nearly one half are also diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. With the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, conversational AI chatbot technologies leveraging behavioral health techniques have emerged as a potential solution for managing depression, anxiety, and other psychological disorders anywhere and any time, while allowing participants convenience and privacy when receiving mental health support.

The first study, W-DISC-001, explored user satisfaction with the digital health tool, utilizing a relational agent, in 175 participants from the general population. The following study, W-DISC-002, enrolled 242 individuals with symptoms of depression and/or anxiety to evaluate the mobile app's current precision interventions and generate data to inform future development. Both trials completed enrollment in just under four weeks.

To assist in the execution of Woebot Health's decentralized studies, Lindus Health offered end-to-end study support and site services for both trials, including their virtual site capabilities to enroll individuals from all across the US to accelerate enrollment and enhance participant experience. This included a dedicated study website integrated with Lindus Health's in-house eClinical platform, Citrus™, which streamlines clinical trial screening with an online pre-screener and eConsent to rapidly identify eligible participants. Citrus™ also consists of all other tools to effectively manage these studies, such as Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), ePRO, visit scheduling, and more.

"At Lindus, we utilize AI whenever possible to better serve the innovative companies we collaborate with, so we resonate with Woebot Health's mission to do the same for enhancing healthcare delivery in these patient populations," said Meri Beckwith, co-founder at Lindus Health.

"Lindus Health's efforts have allowed us to accelerate patient enrollment, streamline our processes, and focus more on the critical aspects of our trials. This collaboration has not only expedited our goals but also contributed to the overall success and impact of the meaningful research we're doing," said Tim Campellone, PhD, Vice President of Translational Science at Woebot Health and Principal Investigator.

About Lindus Health

Lindus Health is an anti-CRO running radically faster and more reliable trials for life science pioneers – bringing ground-breaking treatments to patients more quickly. This is achieved through a commercial model that aligns incentives (fixed-priced quotes per study, with milestone-based payments), a world-class clinical operations team with its unique software platform, and access to over 30 million Electronic Health Records.

Clinical trials are the biggest bottleneck to advances in healthcare. Lindus Health removes this constraint by handling the end-to-end execution of clinical studies, including design, patient recruitment, clinical data capture, monitoring and project management.

To date, Lindus Health has delivered clinical trials across the US, UK and Europe to tackle a range of conditions, including diabetes, asthma, acne, social anxiety, major depressive disorder, hypertension, chronic fatigue syndrome and insomnia. The company has raised over $24M from investors including Peter Thiel, CREANDUM, Firstminute Capital, Seedcamp, Hambro Perks, Amino Collective and Calm/Storm.

