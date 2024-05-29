Lindus Health Introduces "All-in-One Consumer Health CRO" Offering Tailored to Clinical Trials for Consumer Health Products

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindus Health , the "anti-CRO" running radically faster, more reliable clinical trials for life science pioneers, has launched an all-encompassing contract research organization (CRO) unique to consumer health companies seeking clinical validation for their products.

To date, Lindus Health has conducted numerous end-to-end trials in consumer health and wellness, enrolling patients across the US, UK, and Europe for a variety of products including topical creams, prebiotics and probiotics, weight loss supplements, digital health interventions, over-the-counter medications, and more. Lindus Health is set to enhance consumer health trials with the release of their "All-in-One Consumer Health CRO", capitalizing on their expertise in the development of health and wellness products.

Lindus Health's new offering merges expert CRO services and vast experience in consumer health clinical trials with a database of over 30 million electronic health records (EHRs) and their proprietary eClinical platform, Citrus™. This comprehensive solution provides companies developing health and wellness products with all the tools they need to conduct their research in one place.

Clinical trials for consumer health products must be proven to be effective among the general population, rather than just individuals with a specific medical diagnosis. Lindus Health's offering equips sponsors to enroll diverse participant populations through a variety of tactics, including targeted social media recruitment campaigns, collaborations with primary care, EHR screening, virtual and hybrid site models, and more. The company's robust recruitment capabilities allow them to enroll participants in consumer health trials two times faster on average.

"People are prioritizing health and wellness today more than ever before and want to ensure the products they use in their everyday lives are safe and effective," said Lindus Health co-founder, Meri Beckwith. "The launch of our 'All-in-One Consumer Health CRO' offering provides consumer health companies with a streamlined, cost-effective approach to obtain clinical validation and support health claims."

The "All-in-One Consumer Health CRO" solution provides consumer health companies with a comprehensive suite of features:

CRO and traditional study management services: Lindus Health's clinical operations team leverages their extensive expertise in health and wellness research through trial end-to-end execution, from study startup through close-out.

Lindus Health's clinical operations team leverages their extensive expertise in health and wellness research through trial end-to-end execution, from study startup through close-out. Strategies for large-scale recruitment: With the ability to readily screen over 30 million EHRs and deploy multi-channel advertising campaigns, Lindus Health can reach a larger pool of study candidates to accelerate recruitment timelines.

With the ability to readily screen over 30 million EHRs and deploy multi-channel advertising campaigns, Lindus Health can reach a larger pool of study candidates to accelerate recruitment timelines. Customizable eClinical software, Citrus™: Lindus Health's home-grown trial management platform, integrates essential trial execution technologies like the Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC), eConsent, and patient scheduling, all customized to fit each study's needs.

Lindus Health's home-grown trial management platform, integrates essential trial execution technologies like the Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC), eConsent, and patient scheduling, all customized to fit each study's needs. Deep regulatory and industry expertise: Bringing together various research backgrounds, the Lindus Health team resumes exceptional knowledge of the requirements of different types of consumer health studies and stays current with industry trends.

Bringing together various research backgrounds, the Lindus Health team resumes exceptional knowledge of the requirements of different types of consumer health studies and stays current with industry trends. Exceptional site operations solutions: With strong partnerships with principal investigators (PIs) and research staff, Lindus Health's site management team efficiently conducts trials in various settings—single-site, multi-site, remote/hybrid, and traditional—using their extensive primary and specialty care network to meet study requirements.

"We've had the privilege of collaborating with Lindus Health, and their team's attentiveness and dedication have been beyond our expectations," said CEO Thomas Gurry, Co-Founder and CEO of Myota , a health tech start-up that aims to improve well-being and prevent chronic diseases. "Their passion is evident in every aspect of their work, from meticulous study planning to execution."

The "All-in-One Consumer Health CRO" is backed by the support of a stellar advisory board that includes Bob Langer , co-founder at Moderna and institute professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as Alessandro Falcone, Executive Director of Breast Cancer Oncology R&D Strategy at AstraZeneca.

Lindus Health is dedicated to delivering exceptional clinical trial experiences to both consumer health companies and the participants they enroll, providing guidance and flexibility throughout all study stages to aid in the development of safe and effective health and wellness products.

To learn more about Lindus Health's "All-in-One Consumer Health CRO," click here .

About Lindus Health

Lindus Health is an anti-CRO running radically faster and more reliable trials for life science pioneers – bringing ground-breaking treatments to patients more quickly. This is achieved through a commercial model that aligns incentives (fixed-priced quotes per study, with milestone-based payments), a world-class clinical operations team with its unique software platform, and access to over 30 million Electronic Health Records.

Clinical trials are the biggest bottleneck to advances in healthcare. Lindus Health removes this constraint by handling the end-to-end execution of clinical studies, including design, patient recruitment, clinical data capture, monitoring, and project management.

To date, Lindus Health has delivered more than 90 trials across the US, UK and Europe to tackle a range of conditions, including diabetes, asthma, acne, social anxiety, major depressive disorder, hypertension, chronic fatigue syndrome and insomnia. The company has raised over $24M from investors including Peter Thiel, CREANDUM, Firstminute Capital, Presight Capital, Seedcamp, Hambro Perks, Amino Collective and Calm/Storm.

Media Contact

Jodi Perkins

Amendola for Lindus Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Lindus Health