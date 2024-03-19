Lindus Health Introduces Comprehensive "All-In-One CRO" Package for CNS, Neurology, and Psychiatric Clinical Trials

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindus Health , the "anti-CRO" running radically faster, more reliable clinical trials for life science pioneers, has launched an all-in-one package of contract research organization (CRO) services tailored for CNS, neurology, and psychiatric clinical trials. The "All-In-One CNS, Neurology and Psychiatry CRO" empowers sponsors within these therapeutic areas to execute more nimble and successful clinical trials.

Sponsors will have access to traditional full-service CRO expertise, internal site, and Principal Investigator (PI) knowledge, all enhanced by Lindus Health's innovative Citrus™ technology platform. With a solid background in managing CNS studies, Lindus Health has successfully completed 28 end-to-end trials across CNS, Neurology, and Psychiatry involving over 8,000 participants across the US, UK, and Europe to date, addressing 16 disease indications within this therapeutic area.

"Neuro studies notoriously have a high failure rate compared to other disease areas for many reasons. Some of these are beyond our control, but in general they require longer follow-up periods and more intensive recruitment and retention tactics due to the nature of these conditions," said Samantha Brooks, Trial Manager at Lindus Health. "I am enthusiastic about the launch of our 'All-In-One CNS, Neurology and Psychiatric CRO' offering, so we can greatly improve the logistical barriers that hold these trials back from seeing success."

Lindus Health has garnered respect for its efficacy in advancing neurology and psychiatric solutions to the market, backed by a prestigious advisory board that includes the likes of Robert Langer , a noted MIT professor and Moderna co-founder, alongside Acacia Parks , CMO at Allico with over 20 years of experience in the mental health space.

Lindus Health has had the privilege of taking on numerous exciting trials with the potential to change the way patients receive treatment and care for their neurological and psychiatric conditions. They've collaborated with sponsors including CoMind , Pharmanovia , Woebot Health , Arcade Therapeutics , Sanna Science , and more.

The "All-in-One CNS, Neurology and Psychiatric CRO" offering from Lindus Health encompasses:

Comprehensive trial management and execution: From protocol design and participant recruitment to data management and reporting, Lindus Health's clinical operations team resumes vast experience in all aspects of CNS and psychiatry study execution.

From protocol design and participant recruitment to data management and reporting, Lindus Health's clinical operations team resumes vast experience in all aspects of CNS and psychiatry study execution. Regulatory and market-specific expertise: Having executed neurology studies across the US and Europe , Lindus Health garners expert insights into global regulatory environments and the industry overall.

Having executed neurology studies across the US and , Lindus Health garners expert insights into global regulatory environments and the industry overall. Advanced patient recruitment strategies: Lindus Health supports neurology study sponsors in meeting their enrollment objectives efficiently through diverse recruitment tactics. Leveraging an extensive database of over 30 million electronic health records and a specialized digital marketing team, Lindus Health effectively targets various patient demographics for participation in neurology research.

Lindus Health supports neurology study sponsors in meeting their enrollment objectives efficiently through diverse recruitment tactics. Leveraging an extensive database of over 30 million electronic health records and a specialized digital marketing team, Lindus Health effectively targets various patient demographics for participation in neurology research. Bespoke end-to-end eClinical software: Citrus™, Lindus Health's in-house clinical trial platform, integrates all crucial technologies needed for running studies from start to finish, including Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC), ePRO, eConsent, and more.

Citrus™, Lindus Health's in-house clinical trial platform, integrates all crucial technologies needed for running studies from start to finish, including Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC), ePRO, eConsent, and more. Dedicated site management support: The company's specialized site operations team holds expertise in supporting trials of various models, from virtual/hybrid to traditional as well as single-site and multi-site studies.

Lindus Health is dedicated to advancing CNS research, offering a robust solution for faster and more effective clinical trials while delivering exceptional clinical trial experiences for both sponsors and patients.

To learn more about Lindus Health's versatile "All-in-One CNS, Neurology and Psychiatry CRO" offering, click here .

Press Contact:

Jodi Perkins

Amendola Communications

[email protected]

847-508-0877

SOURCE Lindus Health