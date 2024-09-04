Lindus Health Launches "All-in-One Ophthalmology CRO" Tailored to Clinical Trials in Ophthalmology

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindus Health , the "anti-CRO" running radically faster, more reliable clinical trials for life science pioneers, has introduced its all-encompassing contract research organization (CRO) and technology solution for the execution of ophthalmology clinical trials.

Lindus Health is equipped to execute ophthalmology studies across the US, UK, and Europe. Their " All-in-One Ophthalmology CRO " covers the development of prescription-grade and over-the-counter (OTC) products for an extensive variety of ophthalmic indications, including myopia, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, dry eye, and more.

Ophthalmology clinical trials can generate large volumes of imaging data that necessitate specialized software and expertise for analysis. Due to their frequent requirements for long study participation and long-term follow-up, they often face challenges related to patient retention. Lindus Health's collaborations with ophthalmologists, optometrists, and primary care physicians (PCPs), combined with its unique approach to end-to-end trial execution, enable ophthalmology sponsors to run highly effective and efficient clinical trials, achieving study milestones twice as fast as traditional CROs.

"We use novel approaches to patient retention and engagement, such as 'micro-payments' for completing study activities, personalized outreach and support to participants, and improved patient information and training. This allows us to successfully recruit and execute ophthalmology trials," said Michael Young, co-founder at Lindus Health. "We're incredibly excited to debut our one-of-a-kind CRO and technology offering within this market segment."

The "All-in-One Ophthalmology CRO" offering provides ophthalmology sponsors with an extensive array of features to enhance their clinical research:

Comprehensive CRO services : Lindus Health's clinical operations team handles every aspect of ophthalmology studies, from protocol generation through data delivery and everything in between, ensuring seamless management of all project-related and administrative activities.

: Lindus Health's clinical operations team handles every aspect of ophthalmology studies, from protocol generation through data delivery and everything in between, ensuring seamless management of all project-related and administrative activities. Advanced recruitment strategies : Lindus leverages expert recruitment techniques, including collaborations with primary care and specialists, screening from a database of over 30 million electronic health records (EHRs), digital marketing tactics, and more, to help ophthalmology sponsors quickly and effectively participants that reflect their intended use populations.

: Lindus leverages expert recruitment techniques, including collaborations with primary care and specialists, screening from a database of over 30 million electronic health records (EHRs), digital marketing tactics, and more, to help ophthalmology sponsors quickly and effectively participants that reflect their intended use populations. Tailored eClinical software : Citrus™, Lindus' proprietary trial management platform, is customizable for each ophthalmology study and integrates all the necessary technologies, including a Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC), patient scheduling, eConsent, and more, for smooth execution and data transfer.

: Citrus™, Lindus' proprietary trial management platform, is customizable for each ophthalmology study and integrates all the necessary technologies, including a Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC), patient scheduling, eConsent, and more, for smooth execution and data transfer. Industry and regulatory expertise : The Lindus Health team brings deep insights into ophthalmology trial operations, with extensive knowledge of regulatory frameworks and the latest industry trends.

: The Lindus Health team brings deep insights into ophthalmology trial operations, with extensive knowledge of regulatory frameworks and the latest industry trends. Dedicated site services: Lindus Health's site operations team builds strong relationships with principal investigators (PIs) and research staff, ensuring efficient management of ophthalmology clinical trials of all kinds, whether they are single-site, multi-site, virtual/hybrid, or site-based.

"We've had a great experience working with Lindus Health," said Mark Wuttke, CEO at Dopavision . We found them to be proactive, transparent, and they delivered what they said they would on time and on budget. When situations warranted change, they worked with us in the best way to get there."

Lindus Health is committed to bringing essential and safe therapies for ophthalmic conditions by optimizing all aspects of trial management and execution while ensuring patient-centricity.

About Lindus Health

Lindus Health is an anti-CRO running radically faster and more reliable trials for life science pioneers – bringing ground-breaking treatments to patients more quickly. This is achieved through a commercial model that aligns incentives (fixed-priced quotes per study, with milestone-based payments), a world-class clinical operations team with its unique software platform, and access to over 30 million Electronic Health Records.

Clinical trials are the biggest bottleneck to advances in healthcare. Lindus Health removes this constraint by handling the end-to-end execution of clinical studies, including design, patient recruitment, clinical data capture, monitoring and project management.

To date, Lindus Health has delivered clinical trials across the US, UK and Europe to tackle a range of conditions, including diabetes, asthma, acne, social anxiety, major depressive disorder, hypertension, chronic fatigue syndrome and insomnia. The company has raised over $24M from investors including Peter Thiel, CREANDUM, Firstminute Capital, Seedcamp, Hambro Perks, Amino Collective and Calm/Storm.

