Lindus Health Releases "All-in-One Cardiovascular CRO" Offering for Clinical Trials Serving Cardiovascular Health

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindus Health, the "anti-CRO" running radically faster, more reliable clinical trials for life science pioneers, has launched their "all-in-one" contract research organization (CRO), site, and technology offering bespoke to the unique needs of cardiovascular clinical trials.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in both men and women as well as most racial groups in the US. Clinical trials for these conditions require large, diverse participant populations to capture variability in disease presentation and risk factors, along with extended follow-up to assess long-term outcomes and quality of life improvements. Implementing patient-centric approaches in these studies, like remote-monitoring or decentralized trial designs, is also critical to reduce barriers to participation and observe how these interventions perform in the real world. Lindus Health's latest offering equips sponsors with all the necessary resources to navigate these distinct challenges and more that come with conducting clinical trials in the cardiovascular space.

To date, Lindus Health has enrolled over 8,000 patients in cardiovascular studies across the US, UK, and EU. Their "All-in-One Cardiovascular CRO" includes end-to-end CRO and site services, industry knowledge, and eClinical technology necessary for sponsors developing therapies and devices to treat and monitor cardiovascular indications.

"Patient experience is paramount in cardiovascular studies," said Meri Beckwith, co-founder at Lindus Health. "Our novel site services and patient engagement strategies enable us to meet patients wherever they are—on site or in their real-world environments—while producing meaningful, high-quality data for sponsors to develop cardiovascular interventions."

Lindus Health's "All-in-One Cardiovascular CRO" is the complete solution for executing and managing cardiovascular clinical trials, including:

End-to-end CRO support: Lindus Health delivers complete project management and operational services for cardiovascular studies, managing all aspects of study design and startup responsibilities to data delivery, and everything in between.

Advanced patient recruitment: By partnering with cardiology practices, primary care networks, and local community organizations, and utilizing internal tools like EHR-based screenings and direct-to-patient campaigns, Lindus Health efficiently recruits diverse and representative patient populations for cardiovascular research twice as fast as other CROs.

Customizable eClinical technology: Citrus™, Lindus Health's home-grown platform for trial execution, integrates critical trial tools, including CTMS, EDC, telehealth, and eConsent, creating a unified system tailored to the specific needs of cardiovascular studies.

Regulatory expertise: Lindus brings in-depth knowledge of regulatory frameworks and keeps pace with evolving trends in cardiovascular clinical research.

Lindus brings in-depth knowledge of regulatory frameworks and keeps pace with evolving trends in cardiovascular clinical research. Full-spectrum site operations: Whether it's single-site, multi-site, hybrid, or decentralized trial models, Lindus Health's dedicated site operations team works closely with investigators and site staff to seamlessly execute cardiovascular studies.

"Lindus Health has been a stellar partner in our device trial," said Jay Shah, Chief Medical Officer at Aktiia. "We've recruited participants faster than we could have ever anticipated, and their clinical operations team has been efficient, transparent problem-solvers every step of the way."

Lindus Health is committed to empowering cardiovascular sponsors in delivering innovative, life-changing interventions to patients by optimizing every stage of the clinical trial process.

To learn more about the "All-in-One Cardiovascular CRO," click here.

About Lindus Health

Lindus Health is an anti-CRO running radically faster and more reliable trials for life science pioneers – bringing ground-breaking treatments to patients more quickly. This is achieved through a commercial model that aligns incentives (fixed-priced quotes per study, with milestone-based payments), a world-class clinical operations team with its unique software platform, and access to over 30 million Electronic Health Records.

Clinical trials are the biggest bottleneck to advances in healthcare. Lindus Health removes this constraint by handling the end-to-end execution of clinical studies, including design, patient recruitment, clinical data capture, monitoring and project management.

To date, Lindus Health has delivered clinical trials across the US, UK and Europe to tackle a range of conditions, including diabetes, asthma, acne, social anxiety, major depressive disorder, hypertension, chronic fatigue syndrome and insomnia. The company has raised over $24M from investors including Peter Thiel, CREANDUM, Firstminute Capital, Seedcamp, Hambro Perks, Amino Collective and Calm/Storm.

