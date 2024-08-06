Lindus Health Unveils "All-in-One Dermatology CRO" Offering for Dermatology Clinical Trials

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindus Health , the "anti-CRO" running radically faster, more reliable clinical trials for life science pioneers, has launched its versatile dermatology contract research organization (CRO) and technology solution.

From prescription-grade medications to over the counter (OTC) products, Lindus Health has conducted various dermatology studies in the US, UK, and Europe. Their "All-in-One Dermatology CRO" covers a wide range of dermatological disease indications, including acne, eczema, atopic dermatitis, skin cancers, and more.

Dermatology products range from OTC topicals and supplements for treating minor skin abnormalities and improving overall skin care to prescription drugs for specific medical conditions. Their trials must adhere to specific regulatory guidelines that address the unique aspects of skin conditions and treatments, including considerations for cosmetic versus therapeutic indications. Lindus Health's new offering encompasses all of this and everything in between, providing unique solutions for protocol generation, regulatory affairs, participant recruitment and retention, data collection, and more, tailored to each individual trial.

Lindus Health's newest solution leverages the company's suite of CRO and site services backed by in-depth experience in dermatology trial execution. This includes multi-channel recruitment capabilities for traditional, hybrid, and fully virtual studies. They can recruit participants from their repository of over 30 million electronic health records (EHRs), the general population, and community networks via digital marketing and other unique tactics, completing recruitment twice as quickly as traditional CROs.

"Dermatology clinical trials are incredibly unique, whether they are seen as cosmetic or therapeutic in the eyes of regulatory authorities," said Meri Beckwith, co-founder at Lindus Health. "Our 'All-in-One Dermatology CRO' helps sponsors navigate these nuances to run their trials with more ease."

The "All-in-One Dermatology CRO" package equips dermatology sponsors with the following features to elevate their clinical research:

End-to-end CRO services : From initiation to completion, Lindus Health's clinical operations team can manage all project-related and administrative activities for dermatology studies.

: From initiation to completion, Lindus Health's clinical operations team can manage all project-related and administrative activities for dermatology studies. Innovative recruitment tactics: Lindus employs expert recruitment approaches, including primary care collaboration, EHR screening, digital marketing, and more, to help dermatology sponsors swiftly enroll diverse participant populations.

Lindus employs expert recruitment approaches, including primary care collaboration, EHR screening, digital marketing, and more, to help dermatology sponsors swiftly enroll diverse participant populations. Customizable eClinical software: Citrus™, Lindus' proprietary trial management platform tailored to every study, houses all the technologies necessary for seamless execution, including the Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC), patient scheduling, eConsent, and more.

Citrus™, Lindus' proprietary trial management platform tailored to every study, houses all the technologies necessary for seamless execution, including the Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC), patient scheduling, eConsent, and more. Deep industry and regulatory expertise: The Lindus Health team holds expert insights into dermatology trial operations, with extensive knowledge of regulatory frameworks and current industry trends.

The Lindus Health team holds expert insights into dermatology trial operations, with extensive knowledge of regulatory frameworks and current industry trends. Dedicated site services: Lindus Health's site operations team fosters strong relationships with principal investigators (PIs) and research staff to manage dermatology clinical trials effectively, whether they are single-site, multi-site, virtual/hybrid, or traditional.

"The Lindus team sets the bar for how dermatology studies should be run," said Neil Parikh M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Thirty Madison, the specialty telemedicine company and recent collaborator of a dermatology study run by Lindus. "Their tight study management led to impressively high completion rates among patients who enrolled, which is especially crucial for assessing how dermatological conditions present over time."

Lindus Health is dedicated to helping sponsors bring innovative dermatology therapies to market by streamlining every aspect of the clinical research process, ensuring an exceptional trial experience for both sponsors and participants.

To learn more about Lindus Health's "All-in-One Dermatology CRO," click here .

About Lindus Health

Lindus Health is an anti-CRO running radically faster and more reliable trials for life science pioneers – bringing ground-breaking treatments to patients more quickly. This is achieved through a commercial model that aligns incentives (fixed-priced quotes per study, with milestone-based payments), a world-class clinical operations team with its unique software platform, and access to over 30 million Electronic Health Records.

Clinical trials are the biggest bottleneck to advances in healthcare. Lindus Health removes this constraint by handling the end-to-end execution of clinical studies, including design, patient recruitment, clinical data capture, monitoring and project management.

To date, Lindus Health has delivered full service clinical trials across the US, UK and Europe to tackle a range of conditions, including diabetes, asthma, acne, social anxiety, major depressive disorder, hypertension, chronic fatigue syndrome and insomnia. The company has raised over $24M from investors including Peter Thiel, CREANDUM, Firstminute Capital, Seedcamp, Hambro Perks, Amino Collective and Calm/Storm.

