LINE FRIENDS and ATEEZ Expand the Universe with Second MIGHTEEZ POP-UP: 'MIGHTEEZ Wonder Room' Heading to the U.S.

U.S. Exclusive: Limited Edition MIGHTEEZ Fidget Keyrings and Handwritten Postcards from ATEEZ Members

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LINE FRIENDS (corporately known as IPX), the digital IP entertainment company, is officially bringing the 'MIGHTEEZ Wonder Room POP-UP' to the United States. Following a massive success in Korea—where pre-reservations sold out in just five minutes—the second pop-up for MIGHTEEZ, the character IP created in collaboration with global K-Pop sensation ATEEZ, is set to take over LINE FRIENDS SQUARE in New York and Los Angeles starting Friday, May 8.

MIGHTEEZ represents the unique personalities and vibes of the ATEEZ members, reinterpreted through IPX's creative approach. Each character is a "fairy" endowed with special superpowers gifted by the members themselves. This latest pop-up, titled "Wonder Room," invites fans into the secret attic hideout where MIGHTEEZ grow from babies into superpower-wielding fairies.

MIGHTEEZ Wonder Room U.S. POP-UP Details:

Dates: Friday, May 8 – Sunday, May 17, 2026

Friday, May 8 – Sunday, May 17, 2026 Locations: LINE FRIENDS SQUARE NY Times Square LINE FRIENDS SQUARE LA Hollywood LINE FRIENDS US Online Store

Exclusive Offers: Fans in the U.S. will have access to exclusive items not available elsewhere, including the MIGHTEEZ Fidget Keyring and Postcards featuring handwritten messages from the ATEEZ members.

The new U.S. exclusive product lineup will bring to life the "growth narrative" of the superpower fairies. Highlights include the 'MIGHTEEZ Plush Keyring' (studying magic) and the 'Baby MIGHTEEZ Plush' (practicing flying). The Baby MIGHTEEZ versions feature smaller ears and wings, visually representing their early stage of development before their powers fully mature.

Additionally, the pop-up will debut a fashion collaboration with COLLER, which offers practical, wearable products that can be endlessly refreshed with a variety of accessories. The COLLER's K-POP collection lineup includes practical yet stylish items like cross-body bags and card holders featuring MIGHTEEZ labels.

"The MIGHTEEZ Wonder Room POP-UP is designed to gradually draw fans into an expanding storyline, showcasing the growth of the characters over time," said an IPX official. "Following the immense excitement in Korea, we are thrilled to bring this expanded universe to U.S. fans with exclusive gifts and experiences that celebrate the unique bond between ATEEZ and ATINY."

IPX has continued to lead the K-Pop IP industry through a series of interconnected pop-ups that build on ongoing narratives. From the "Dreamiez" pop-up with NCT DREAM to the "ZO&FRIENDS" collaboration with G-DRAGON, IPX is redefining fan engagement with high-quality, story-driven physical and digital experiences worldwide.

For more information on the 'MIGHTEEZ Wonder Room POP-UP' and to shop the US-exclusive collection, visit LINE FRIENDS SQUARE official website and follow @linefriends_us on social media.

About LINE FRIENDS (corporately known as IPX)

LINE FRIENDS is a global character brand that originally started from Original Characters including BROWN, CONY, SALLY created for us as stickers for the leading mobile messenger app LINE and its 200 million active users worldwide. LINE FRIENDS has been accelerating its strategy to expand its IP business by diversifying its IP portfolios targeting all ages and advancing its digital and retail business. With its diverse IP experiences, LINE FRIENDS is winning the hearts of over 50 million Millennials and Generation Z worldwide. LINE FRIENDS currently operates in 18 markets worldwide including Seoul, New York, LA, Tokyo, and Shanghai, and operates in 8 online sales platforms. For more information, please visit https://www.LINEFRIENDS.com/

Media Contact:

Emily Fletcher

Public Haus Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE LINE FRIENDS