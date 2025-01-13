LINE FRIENDS and HoYoverse to Debut Genshin minini POP-UP at LINE FRIENDS Flagship Store in New York City's Times Square Starting January 22nd

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LINE FRIENDS, the fan favorite global character brand known corporately as IPX, is teaming up with interactive entertainment brand HoYoverse, the developer of the beloved game Genshin Impact, to debut the highly anticipated Genshin minini POP-UP at the LINE FRIENDS flagship store in Times Square, New York from January 22nd to February 2nd.

Genshin minini

The pop-up, located at 1515 Broadway, will be decorated in the theme of Inazuma, an enchanting nation from the world of Genshin Impact, and offer a series of fun activities. Open to the public with no reservations required, fans can explore multiple photo opportunities inspired by Inazuma's cityscape and take pictures with cosplayers dressed as game characters. Visitors will also have the opportunity to shop a curated selection of exclusive merchandise celebrating the Genshin minini characters, including collectible figures, plushies, snow globes and other special items designed exclusively for Genshin Impact fans.

The Genshin minini POP-UP offers fans and newcomers alike an opportunity to connect with Genshin Impact in a whole new way, building on the global partnership between IPX and HoYoverse, which combines HoYoverse's imaginative game universe with IPX's innovative character IP expertise. Following the overwhelming success of the initial Fall 2024 Genshin minini POP-UP in Seoul, South Korea, this marks the first time the Genshin minini pop-up will launch in the United States, creating a must-visit destination for fans and anyone seeking a unique experience in New York City.

The official Genshin minini characters were created by reinterpreting Genshin Impact characters through IPX's creative team, emphasizing their personalities and braveness despite their cute appearance and small size. This unique collection includes fan-favorite mascot Paimon and seven beloved characters from the Inazuma region, such as Raiden Shogun, Kamisato Ayaka, Yoimiya, Sangonomiya Kokomi, Kaedehara Kazuha and Taroumaru. Reimagined as miniature versions of themselves, these characters hope to charm both Genshin Impact fans and general character enthusiasts alike.

Additionally, through its partnership with HoYoverse, IPX plans to release minini characters representing each major region in Genshin Impact. These launches will take place in select major markets in Asia and the US, allowing IPX to further connect with fans worldwide.

For more information about the New York City Genshin minini POP-UP and updates on event details, visit https://linefriendssquare.us/blogs/promotion/genshin-minini-ny-pop-up.

About LINE FRIENDS

LINE FRIENDS, known corporately as IPX, is a global character brand that began with original characters like BROWN, CONY and SALLY, created as stickers for the leading mobile messenger app LINE, which has over 200 million active users worldwide. LINE FRIENDS recently announced a new business strategy focused on accelerating the global expansion of its IP businesses by diversifying its IP portfolios to target all ages and advancing its digital and retail operations. LINE FRIENDS has built its IP-based business through partnerships with global companies such as Netflix (original animated series), SUPERCELL (Brawl Stars), NEXON (KartRider) and HoYoverse (Genshin Impact). The brand has also created highly popular IPs including digital artist BT21 (in collaboration with BTS) and TRUZ (with Treasure), while broadening its boundaries to virtual influencers to win the hearts of over 50 million Millennial and Gen Z fans worldwide. Operating in 18 global markets, including Seoul, New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Shanghai, LINE FRIENDS also sells through 8 online platforms. For more information, please visit www.LINEFRIENDS.com .

About Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play open-world adventure RPG that brings players to the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious "Traveler," who sets off on a journey to discover the fate of their lost sibling. Starting from Version 5.0, Natlan, the sixth of the seven nations is open for exploration. Players can explore each nation with unique cultures and vast landscapes, meet a diverse cast of characters, master the art of element-based combat, and unveil the secrets of Teyvat. With cross-progression and Co-Op functions, players can now continue their adventure across PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox, PC, Android, and iOS alone or with friends.

About HoYoverse

HoYoverse is committed to providing immersive virtual world experiences to players around the world. We have brought fans popular games including Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, Honkai Impact 3rd, Tears of Themis, and Zenless Zone Zero, as well as a wide range of entertainment content.

Community is at the heart of everything we do. We are devoted to engaging fans and fostering an enthusiastic and inclusive global community that provides access and encouragement for people to share their passion for ACG (Animation, Comics, and Games) through their own creativity and skills.

Pushing the boundaries of imagination, we consistently explore cutting-edge game development technologies, and have accumulated leading technical capabilities in cel shading, cloud gaming, and other fields.

In the future, we will continue to expand our content production, technology research, and publishing duties through operations in offices in Singapore, Montreal, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Seoul, and other areas.

