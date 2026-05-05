LINE-X Accelerates National Footprint with Robust 2026 Expansion Pipeline

More Than a Dozen New Locations Open or in Development as Demand for Vehicle Upfitting Continues to Rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LINE-X, the global leader in protective coatings and vehicle upfitting, is building significant momentum in 2026 with an aggressive expansion pipeline that reflects increasing demand for aftermarket vehicle customization and fleet upfitting services across North America.

Following early-year openings and a strong development schedule through the remainder of the year, LINE-X is on track to add more than a dozen new locations, further strengthening its presence in both established and emerging markets. The brand kicked off the year with the successful openings of LINE-X of South Pittsburgh, PA, LINE-X of Roanoke, VA, and LINE-X of Eastern Panhandle, WV in Q1, setting the tone for continued growth.

"Our development pipeline in 2026 reflects both the strength of the LINE-X model and the growing demand we're seeing across consumer and commercial segments," said Matt Labuda, President of LINE-X. "We're expanding into markets where there is a clear need for high-quality upfitting solutions, while continuing to support entrepreneurs who want to build scalable, service-driven businesses."

Strategic Growth Across Key Markets

LINE-X's 2026 expansion spans a wide geographic footprint, with new locations planned across the Midwest, Northeast, South, and Canada. Upcoming openings include:

Q2 2026: Suffolk County, VA; La Porte, TX; Myrtle Beach, SC

Suffolk County, VA; La Porte, TX; Myrtle Beach, SC Q3 2026 (Projected): Hamilton County, OH; Bastrop, TX; North Indianapolis, IN; Morgantown, WV; SE Kansas City, MO; Rochester, NY

Hamilton County, OH; Bastrop, TX; North Indianapolis, IN; Morgantown, WV; SE Kansas City, MO; Rochester, NY Q4 2026 (Projected): Oneida, NY; Burlington, ON (Canada); Fairport, NY; Morristown, NJ; Apex, NC; Washington County, PA; Union County, NC

This expansion reflects a balanced approach to growth, targeting regions with strong population growth, active contractor and fleet industries, and increasing consumer interest in truck and vehicle customization.

Meeting Rising Demand in the Upfitting Industry

As more consumers invest in personalizing their vehicles and businesses continue to rely on efficient, branded fleets, LINE-X franchisees are uniquely positioned to serve both markets. From spray-on bedliners and protective coatings to advanced vehicle upfits, the brand continues to evolve its offerings to meet a wide range of customer needs.

The 2026 growth pipeline also highlights increased interest from prospective franchise owners seeking opportunities in service-based industries with multiple revenue streams and strong local demand drivers.

Building for Long-Term Market Presence

In addition to opening new locations, LINE-X remains focused on ensuring each market is set up for long-term success. The brand continues to provide comprehensive training, operational support, and marketing resources to help franchisees establish strong local visibility and customer loyalty from day one.

"We're not just opening locations, we're also building a network of operators who are committed to delivering quality and consistency in every market," Labuda added. "Each new territory represents an opportunity to strengthen the brand and better serve customers at the local level."

With a full pipeline of openings scheduled throughout 2026, LINE-X is poised to further solidify its position as a leader in the automotive aftermarket and upfitting space. The brand continues to seek qualified franchise partners in key territories across the U.S. and Canada.

For more information about available franchise opportunities with LINE-X, please visit www.LINEXFranchise.com.

About LINE-X:

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., LINE-X LLC (www.LINE-X.com) is North America's leader of spray-on protective coatings and vehicle up-fit services. For over 30 years, LINE-X signature spray-on bed-liners and accessories have provided customers with enhanced surface coatings and professional installation services for their trucks, Jeeps, vans, and SUVs.

SOURCE LINE-X