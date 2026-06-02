LINE-X Strengthens National Accounts Team to Support Continued Fleet Solutions Growth

The Leader in Vehicle Upfitting Adds New Leadership to Aid Franchisee Success

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LINE-X, the leader in vehicle upfitting and protective coatings for more than 30 years, is strengthening its LINE-X Fleet Solutions division with the addition of two experienced leaders to its National Accounts team: Frank Petrane as Vice President of National Accounts and Steve Barletta as National Accounts Manager.

Steve Barletta, National Accounts Manager (left) and Frank Petrane, Vice President of National Accounts (right).

The hires come as LINE-X continues to expand its presence in the commercial fleet and upfitting space, helping franchisees tap into scalable commercial revenue opportunities through national partnerships, fleet programs, and dedicated operational support.

"LINE-X Fleet Solutions has become an increasingly important part of our long-term growth strategy, and adding experienced leaders like Frank and Steve allows us to continue to bring meaningful opportunities to our franchise partners," said Matt Labuda, President of LINE-X. "Both bring deep expertise in fleet sales, customer relationships, and franchise operations, making them huge assets as we continue to grow our national accounts platform across the U.S. and Canada."

As Vice President of National Accounts, Petrane will lead efforts to grow the fleet partnerships and strengthen programs that drive revenue for franchisees across North America. He brings more than 20 years of experience across the automotive and franchise industries.

Most recently, Petrane served as President of Maaco Franchising, where he led a network of more than 380 franchise locations. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President of Fleet at Driven Brands, overseeing enterprise fleet strategy across a multi-brand, franchise-driven system.

"I've spent my career building programs that create value for both customers and franchisees, which makes LINE-X a great fit," said Petrane. "The brand has already built an impressive foundation in fleet upfitting, and I'm looking forward to helping expand our partnerships and commercial capabilities across the network."

Barletta joins LINE-X as National Accounts Manager, where he will support the brand's growing national accounts portfolio and strategic partnerships while helping enhance service delivery and customer engagement across the network.

Barletta brings more than a decade of experience in sales, operations, and customer relationship management within the automotive fleet and aftermarket truck accessories industries. Most recently, he worked with Total Off-Road and More, helping drive fleet upfit growth and strengthen client partnerships. Earlier in his career at KAO, he managed more than 100 client accounts, increased revenue and sales performance, and was named the organization's Salesperson of the Year in 2018. He later transitioned into an operations leadership role managing a team of 25 employees.

"LINE-X has built a strong reputation in the fleet and upfitting industry, and I'm excited to be a part of a team that's continuing to grow and innovate," said Barletta. "I'm passionate about building strong customer relationships and helping create value for franchisees across the network."

LINE-X Fleet Solutions supports commercial customers through a network of hundreds of locations across the U.S. and Canada capable of servicing light- and medium-duty work truck and van upfitting requests. The division centralizes key aspects of the fleet upfit process while helping franchisees generate commercial revenue through national partnerships and fleet programs.

For more information about available franchise opportunities with LINE-X, please visit www.LINEXFranchise.com.

About LINE-X:

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., LINE-X LLC (www.LINE-X.com) is North America's leader of spray-on protective coatings and vehicle up-fit services. For over 30 years, LINE-X signature spray-on bed-liners and accessories have provided customers with enhanced surface coatings and professional installation services for their trucks, Jeeps, vans, and SUVs.

SOURCE LINE-X