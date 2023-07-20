Lineage and Bay Grove Appoint Billy Sarracino CEO of Turvo

Sarracino joined Turvo in 2019 as CFO and is transitioning to CEO to lead the Company into its next phase of growth as a world-class, collaborative TMS provider

DALLAS, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo Inc. ("Turvo" or "the Company"), provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain, today announces that parent company, Lineage Logistics LLC ("Lineage") and Bay Grove, appoint Billy Sarracino Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Turvo. Sarracino will be transitioning from his role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), where he has served since 2019. Former Chairman and CEO, Scott Lang, will continue to serve as Advisor to Turvo.

Turvo provides freight brokers, third party logistics providers (3PLs), and shippers with modern transportation management software (TMS) including its award-winning Turvo Collaboration Cloud platform and TMS applications. During Sarracino's tenure as CFO at Turvo, he developed the Company's financial organization, secured financing from strategic partners, and led the sale of Turvo to Lineage and Bay Grove, as a strategic long-term play.

"I'm excited for this tremendous opportunity to lead Turvo into its next phase of growth," said Billy Sarracino, CEO of Turvo. "We remain steadfast in our mission to unify and automate the global supply chain by offering a differentiated TMS product. Our customers remain our primary focus as we continue to develop best-in-class supply chain technology with first-to-market solutions centered around Turvo's collaborative architecture and network-approach."

Lineage and Bay Grove acquired Turvo in June of 2022 with the vision of supporting Turvo in developing enterprise TMS solutions for visibility and collaboration across the global supply chain.

"At Lineage we are committed to transforming the world's supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world," said Sudarsan Thattai, Lineage's CIO and Chief Transformation Officer. "Turvo is integral to Lineage's digital transformation and with Billy transitioning to CEO, we are confident Turvo is well-positioned to continue developing the world's most innovative collaborative TMS platform to help achieve our mission."

With Lineage's support, Turvo will continue to operate independently, focused on its customers and investing behind its technology offering to expand into new and adjacent markets.

"The past three and half years being a part of Turvo's evolution -- from an early-stage tech Company to a domain leader in TMS for the global supply chain -- has been an incredible journey," said Scott Lang, former Chairman and CEO and newly appointed Advisor to Turvo. "The Company is in the best position it has ever been in and will continue to thrive under Billy's leadership with backing from Lineage and Bay Grove. I look forward to serving in my new role as an Advisor to support Turvo's future endeavors."

About Turvo

Turvo provides the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations, allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real-time, and accelerate growth. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end solution to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo customers include some of the world's largest Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers, and freight brokers. Turvo is based in Dallas, Texas with offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Hyderabad, India. ( www.turvo.com )

About Lineage

Lineage is one of the world's leading temperature-controlled industrial REITs and integrated solutions providers with an unrivaled global network of over 400 strategically located facilities, totaling nearly 2 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling industry-leading expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions and innovative technology, Lineage partners with the world's largest food and beverage companies to increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, help feed the world. In recognition of the company's leading innovations and sustainability initiatives, Lineage has been named a CNBC Disruptor 50 Company for three consecutive years, twice named a US Best Managed Company, named the No. 1 Data Science company, and 23rd overall, on Fast Company's list of The World's Most Innovative Companies, and was included on Fortune's Change the World list. ( www.lineagelogistics.com )

