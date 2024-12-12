Linear Integrated Systems Expands Custom Testing Services to Provide Designers Greater Optimization and Flexibility

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear Integrated Systems (Linear Systems) is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Expanded Custom Testing Services for all its Small Signal Discrete Products. These services allow designers to tailor product specifications to meet specific design requirements, empowering them to optimize performance and enhance flexibility.

Available Custom Testing Services Include:

Linear Systems' Expanded Custom Testing Services give designers more options to push beyond standard datasheets. With over 37 years of wafer processing expertise, Linear Systems offers the ability to target specific DC datasheet parameters.

Ultra Low Noise N-Channel and P-Channel Monolithic Dual and Single JFETs

Low Noise NPN & PNP Monolithic Dual Transistors

High-Speed Analog Quad and Single DMOS Switches

Ultra Low Leakage Monolithic Dual and Single Diodes

Single Current Regulating Diodes

N-Channel and P-Channel MOSFETs (Monolithic Dual and Single)

With over 37 years of wafer processing expertise, Linear Systems offers the ability to target specific DC datasheet parameters, providing designers with tailored ranges for optimal performance. Popular specifications include:

Threshold Voltage

Breakdown Voltage

Leakage

Beta/HFE

GM

Idss

Rds(on)

Linear Systems' products are available in die form, surface-mount, and through-hole packages, ensuring versatility for various design needs.

Why It Matters

Linear Systems' Expanded Custom Testing Services give designers more options to push beyond the limitations of standard datasheets. This eliminates the labor-intensive process of hand-screening parts and reduces costs by avoiding purchases of devices that don't meet specific requirements. Additionally, customers with source control drawings facing part discontinuance can use these services as a cost-effective alternative to redesigns or program discontinuance.

Applications

These enhanced services are ideal for amplifier and switching applications in industries such as:

Test and Measurement

Hybrid Electronics

Professional Audio

Medical Electronics

Piezoelectric Sensors

Defense and Aerospace

Space/Satellite Systems

About Linear Integrated Systems

Founded in 1987 by John M. Hall, Cindy L. Johnson, and John H. Hall, Linear Integrated Systems, Inc. is a privately held designer and manufacturer of small-signal discrete semiconductors based in Fremont, CA. With a legacy of innovation, John H. Hall, a co-founder of Intersil and the founder of Micro Power Systems, brought significant expertise to the company, solidifying Linear Systems as a trusted partner for high-performance semiconductor solutions.

For more information about Linear Systems and its Expanded Custom Testing Services, call (510) 490-9160, email [email protected] or visit www.linearsystems.com.

Linear Systems offers a diverse product line, including Dual JFET Amplifiers, Single JFET Amplifiers, JFET Switches, DMOS High Speed Switches, Low Leakage Diodes, Current Regulating Diodes, Bipolar Transistors, MOSFETs, Voltage Controlled Resistors and BIFET Amplifiers.

