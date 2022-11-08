LINEAR SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES LARGE-SCALE AVAILABILITY OF ITS LATERAL DMOS SWITCH PRODUCT LINE

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear Systems announces the large-scale availability of its SD-Series lateral DMOS switch product line. Built on industry-leading proprietary DMOS processes, the SD-series uses lateral construction to achieve low capacitance and ultra-fast switching speeds.

"We've made the wafers for these parts a top priority, and this has paid off with having large stocks of parts." Tweet this Linear Systems SD5400 SERIES QUAD, HIGH SPEED N-CHANNEL, LATERAL DMOS FET SWITCH

"These parts are key components for many customers, across a wide range of applications," Linear Systems President Tim McCune said. "We've made the wafers for these parts a top priority in our fabrication operations, and this has paid off with having large stocks of parts. Design engineers and buyers can secure their supplies of these parts by working directly with us or with our distribution partners."

These lateral DMOS switches are key components in a variety of high-performance analog circuits where ultra-fast, sub-nanovolt switching times are critical. Linear Systems is the only company to build these lateral DMOS parts using Siliconix' proprietary polysilicon gate technology and is the only Vishay/Siliconix-approved replacement manufacturer. This fabrication process is key to the speed and reliability of these parts.

Linear Systems in 2001 reached an agreement with Vishay/Siliconix to produce these lateral DMOS parts after Vishay decided to exit that business. Under that agreement, Linear Systems received mask sets, and process and technical information for the SD210, SD214, SST211, SST213, SST215, SD5000, SD5001, SD5400, and SD5401 product families from Siliconix.

"This line of lateral DMOS has been critical to a large number of high-end product developers, and it was important to Vishay that these customers not be forced to design these parts out, or use inferior ones," McCune said.

McCune noted Linear Systems' lateral DMOS parts are used in a wide variety of military as well as civilian applications. "The key performance parameters – switching time, low capacitance and high reliability – are important in all applications," he said.

This product line is supported by an in-depth Application Note, detailed Data Sheets and recently developed SPICE models in the LTspice® format. For the application note, please visit: DMOS Analog Switch Introduction on our website. For data sheets and SPICE models, please visit: Linear Systems DMOS Product Page.

Linear Systems is a full-service, privately held, 35-year-old U.S. designer and manufacturer of small-signal discrete semiconductors. The Fremont, CA-based company was founded by John H. Hall, co-founder of Intersil and founder of Micro Power Systems. Products are fabricated in Silicon Valley.

Linear Systems' product line consists of: Ultra-Low-Noise N-Channel and P-Channel Dual and Single JFETs, High-Speed Lateral DMOS Switches, Bipolar Transistors, Current-Regulating Diodes, and Low-Leakage Diodes. Data sheets, applications notes, SPICE models and other information can be downloaded at linearsystems.com.

For more information about Linear Systems please contact Ms. Laura Madonna at [email protected]. For customer service, please contact Linear Systems at [email protected] or call (510) 490-9160.

SOURCE Linear Integrated Systems

