Linear Systems Announces Paul Norton as Director of Customer and Distributor Engagement

"Providing world-class parts to companies making world-class products is our mission, and this new role is key to that." Tweet this

Norton joined the Company in 1988 and has served in a series of key positions. Prior to joining the Company, Norton worked in sales and marketing for Micro Power Systems, Inc.

"I've enjoyed matching the requirements companies and our distributors have with our parts to enable them to make world-class products," Norton said. "Linear Systems makes the best products in the world in their class and it's been an honor to do this work for the past 33 years, and I look forward to this new role."

About Linear Integrated Systems

Linear Systems is a designer, manufacturer and seller of precision, high-performance, small-signal discrete semiconductors. A Silicon Valley company founded in 1987, it produces ultra-low-noise, monolithic dual and single JFETs and bipolar transistors, along with high-speed DMOS switches, small-signal MOSFETs, ultra-low leakage diodes and BiFET amplifiers. These parts have been designed into world-class products in the areas of: Test & Measurement, Audio, Scientific Optical, Military Sensor; Industrial Controls; Hydrophone/Sonobuoy; and Hybrids. For more information, visit www.linearsystems.com and Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

For More Information:

Call Linear Systems toll free phone number: (800) 359-4023, regular business line: (510) 490-9160 or fax: (510) 353-0261.

Email: [email protected] Website: www.linearsystems.com

SOURCE Linear Integrated Systems

Related Links

www.linearsystems.com

