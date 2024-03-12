LINEAR SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF ITS 2024 SMALL-SIGNAL DISCRETE DATA BOOK

FREMONT, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear Integrated Systems, Inc., a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision, high-performance, small-signal discrete semiconductors, announced the release of its 2024 Small Signal Discrete Data Book.

The 2024 Linear Systems Small Signal Discrete Data Book is expanded from previous editions with additional application notes. The book provides detailed information on the full range of the company's parts, including a product selection guide and data sheets. "This data book is our most comprehensive one published to date on our components, which are world leaders in their respective classes," Linear Systems President Timothy S. McCune said. "This book provides electrical design engineers with an important resource to create innovative and effective circuit designs." Download Data Book

Linear Systems' product line consists of both its own ultra-high-performance semiconductors such as the LSK389 and LSK489 series, as well as advanced design parts belonging to its Improved Standard Products® line. LSK series parts are used in applications ranging from the Rubin Observatory to top studio microphones. Parts in the Improved Standard Products® line, such as the LS4391 series and the 3N163, have better characteristics such as significantly lower noise than similar products sold by other companies.

"This new edition of our data book provides important updated information on the components companies around the world rely upon to make industry-leading products," McCune said. "We've made this resource concise and easy to use. This data book will be an important tool for designers building advanced analog signal chains."

Products included in the 2024 Linear Systems Data Book:

N-Channel Single and Dual JFETs

Low Leakage Single and Dual Diodes

N-Channel Lateral Single and Quad Lateral DMOS Switches

Current Regulating Diodes

Bipolar Single and Dual NPN and PNP Transistors

Small-Signal MOSFETs

Industries using the parts include: High-End Audio; Test & Measurement; Military/Space; Industrial Controls; Precision Sensors; Medical Electronics; Electro-Optical and Geophysical Exploration Instrumentation.

About Linear Integrated Systems

Linear Systems is a designer, manufacturer and seller of precision, high-performance, small-signal discrete semiconductors. A Silicon Valley company founded in 1987, its product line features ultra-low-noise, monolithic dual and single JFETs, along with high-speed DMOS switches, small-signal MOSFETs, ultra-low leakage diodes and current-regulating diodes. These parts have been designed into world-class products in the areas of: Test & Measurement, Audio, Scientific Optical, Military Sensor; Industrial Controls; and Hybrids.

