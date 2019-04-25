Linear Systems To Showcase New Testing Capability At DMEMS 2019

FREMONT, Calif., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear Integrated Systems, Inc. (Linear Systems) will be showcasing its new large-scale sub-nanovolt parts testing capability at the Del Mar Electronics & Manufacturing Show (DMEMS) being held May 1 and May 2 at the Del Mar Fair Grounds, San Diego, CA.

This testing capability enables individual screening of small-signal discrete components to levels below a billionth of a volt (nV/√Hz) of noise in quantities up to tens of thousands of parts. Linear Systems created this capability in response to a U.S. defense program requirement and is now providing ultra-low-noise-screened parts to other customers.

"Small-signal discrete components can help create the lowest noise signal chains possible and that's what our customers have been demanding," said Timothy S. McCune, president of Linear Systems. "This sub-nanovolt testing capability enables us to provide production-line quantities of parts guaranteed to meet specific noise levels. No other company has this capability."

Linear Systems will be available to discuss this capability and its line of precision small-signal discrete components at the DMEMS event. The event showcases California electronics manufacturers.

Linear Systems specializes in the development and manufacture of precision, ultra-low-noise small-signal discrete components. Its parts, such as the LSK389 and LSK489, are used in highly demanding sensor systems ranging from the Large-Scale Synoptic Telescope to piezoelectric devices to sonobuoys. These parts also provide the front-end amplification for high-end test and measurement, medical and audio equipment.

Linear Systems is a full-service, privately-held, 32-year-old designer and manufacturer of small-signal discrete semiconductors. The Fremont, CA-based company was founded by John H. Hall, co-founder of Intersil and founder of Micro Power Systems.

Linear Systems' product line consists of: Ultra-Low-Noise N-Channel and P-Channel Dual and Single JFETs, High-Speed Lateral DMOS Switches, Bipolar Transistors, BIFET Amplifiers, Current-Regulating Diodes, Low-Leakage Diodes, MOSFETs, PhotoFETS, and Voltage Controlled Resistors. Data sheets, application notes, SPICE models and other information can be downloaded at linearsystems.com .

For more information about Linear Systems please contact Ms. Laura Madonna at laura@linearsystems.com. For customer service, please contact Linear Systems at sales@linearsystems.com or call (510) 490-9160.

