LINEAR SYSTEMS TO SHOWCASE ULTRA HIGH PERFORMANCE DISCRETE SEMICONDUCTORS AT SENSORS CONVERGE EXHIBITION IN SAN JOSE, CA

Sensors Expo & Conference began 37 years ago with a focus on sensor technology. Since then, the event has expanded and diversified to include semiconductors and other technologies that work hand-in-hand with sensors.

Linear Systems' ultra-low-noise semiconductors are key components in a wide array of sensor systems ranging from underwater listening to accelerometers to the Rubin Observatory. "For the most demanding applications, our components take signal chain performance to a level that's not otherwise possible," McCune said.

Linear Systems specializes in the development and manufacture of precision, ultra-low-noise small-signal discrete components. Its parts, such as the LSK389 and LSK489, are used in highly demanding sensor systems ranging from the Large-Scale Synoptic Telescope to piezoelectric devices to sonobuoys. These parts also provide the front-end amplification for high-end test and measurement, medical and audio equipment.

Linear Systems is a full-service, privately-held, 35-year-old designer and manufacturer of small-signal discrete semiconductors with millions of parts in stock. The Fremont, CA-based company was founded by John H. Hall, co-founder of Intersil and founder of Micro Power Systems. The company fabricates wafers at three Silicon Valley foundries.

Linear Systems' product line consists of: Ultra-Low-Noise N-Channel and P-Channel Dual and Single JFETs, High-Speed Lateral DMOS Switches, Bipolar Transistors, BIFET Amplifiers, Current-Regulating Diodes, Low-Leakage Diodes, MOSFETs, and Voltage Controlled Resistors. Data sheets, application notes, SPICE models and other information can be downloaded at linearsystems.com .

Linear Systems' Sensors Converge booth is #437. For more information about Linear Systems please contact Ms. Laura Madonna at [email protected] . For customer service, please contact Linear Systems at [email protected] or call (510) 490-9160.

