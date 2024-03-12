LineLeader Celebrates Women's History Month with Editorial Highlighting 77% Female Leadership

IRVING, Texas, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LineLeader by ChildcareCRM ("LineLeader"), a leading provider of SaaS software and digital payment solutions for the early childhood education market, is marking National Women's History Month in a unique and impactful way. LineLeader has turned the spotlight inward, shining a light on the extraordinary women who comprise its leadership team.

In an editorial released on International Women's Day, LineLeader underscores the significant contributions of its women leaders, highlighting their roles in driving innovation and excellence within the organization. This move comes amidst a broader industry landscape where female representation in technology leadership remains dismally low.

According to the 2023 Global Leadership Forecast by DDI, only 28% of tech leadership worldwide is female. This concerning statistic reflects systemic barriers and challenges faced by women in the technology sector, exacerbated by the strains of the global pandemic which have disproportionately affected caregivers and women in the workplace.

"We hire for excellence at LineLeader, and as a result have an amazing group of women blazing the trail in the software space making up greater than 50% of our total company, including 10 of our 13 leadership positions," said Brett Neller, CEO at LineLeader. "They are the best in the business, and we are lucky to have them on our team!"

The editorial showcases ten remarkable women who hold key leadership positions within LineLeader:

Asheley Wagnon , Vice President, People Julie Blackhall, Head of Finance & Business Operations Lisa Henkel, Vice President, Customer Operations Sierra Rossing, Head of Marketing Selene Di Prisco , Head of AU Business Operations Imogen Shelton , Head of Services & Success Madison Carlson, Director of Product Management Hannah Peake, Director of Customer Success LT Kravetz-Stansbery, Professional Services Manager Aruna Durbhaka, Quality Assurance Manager

Each of these leaders brings a unique perspective and expertise to LineLeader, contributing to the company's mission of delivering best-in-class childcare software that enhances the lives of administrators, educators, and families.

"I am the voice of the customer, not only because I was a customer, but because the customer's perspective is valued," added Lisa Henkel, Vice President, Customer Operations. "We are more than a software developer; we are a partner to the industry."

As Women's History Month unfolds, LineLeader invites industry peers and stakeholders to join them in celebrating the remarkable achievements of women in leadership. You can see the full editorial and read quotes from each of their female leadership team members here.

