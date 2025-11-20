LINEN Cloud and Performio Join Forces to Close the $6.5 Billion Sales Performance Gap

The partnership bridges sales planning and incentive compensation management as the Sales Performance Management (SPM) market surges 16% annually.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LINEN Cloud , a Silicon Valley-based AI and no-code Sales Planning platform and Performio , a global leader in Incentive Compensation Management (ICM), today announced a strategic partnership designed to unify territory and quota planning, and incentive compensation management in one best-of-breed ecosystem.

As the global Sales Performance Management (SPM) market accelerates toward $6.5 billion by 2030* companies face growing pressure to align sales planning with accurate pay that incentivizes performance, yet most still rely on manual, spreadsheet-based processes.

By aligning LINEN's strength in AI-powered Territory, Quota and Capacity Planning (TQCP) with Performio's 20+ years of experience in commissions and incentives, the partnership addresses a core operational gap, enabling revenue leaders to plan smarter, pay faster, and perform with greater confidence.

"Revenue teams are realizing that manual spreadsheets can't support billion-dollar growth," said Jacob Mathew, Founder and CEO of LINEN Cloud. "By pairing Performio's accuracy in incentive compensation with LINEN's intelligence in planning, we're creating an ecosystem where data, design, and payouts finally align."

The LINEN Cloud and Performio alliance bridges this divide by connecting two critical functions, planning and payout, into an intelligent revenue system. By combining LINEN's AI-driven planning engine with Performio's $100B+ in commissions processed, organizations can shorten sales planning cycles by up to half and achieve significantly higher forecast accuracy and rep trust. Unlike other ICM vendors that attempt to bolt on territory and quota planning, LINEN Cloud and Performio believe both domains demand deep, specialized expertise, so connecting two best-of-breed systems delivers full capability without compromise.

"Too many sales performance management vendors chase breadth over depth, and customers end up with half-solutions that don't solve the real problems," said Grayson Morris, CEO of Performio. "By partnering with LINEN Cloud, we're giving customers the best of both worlds, deep expertise in incentive compensation and planning, seamlessly connected so revenue teams can finally plan and pay with confidence."

This partnership marks a shift toward a smarter, more connected revenue operations model, one where admins and RevOps leaders spend less time reconciling systems and more time shaping performance strategy, with confidence in every number.

About LINEN Cloud

Based in Silicon Valley, LINEN Cloud revolutionizes enterprise sales planning with patented AI and no-code tools, simplifying territory, quota, and headcount & capacity planning. Founded by Jacob Mathew, a 20-year Sales Ops & Finance veteran from Cisco, and executives from SAP, Oracle, and Anaplan, LINEN provides confidence to RevOps teams by overcoming fragmented planning, streamlining year-round operations, and helping create predictable revenue in the $400 billion SaaS market. Learn more at www.linen.cloud .

About Performio

Performio is an Incentive Compensation Management (ICM) software built for complexity and scale with AI at its core. With a no-code plan builder and extensible data model, Performio makes it easy for enterprises and mid-market companies to automate commissions, improve transparency, and adapt quickly to change. Organizations worldwide trust Performio to deliver accurate payouts and actionable insights that drive sales performance. Learn more at performio.co .

SOURCE LINEN Cloud