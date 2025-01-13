Linewize Empowers Districts with New Analytics Tool During the Annual Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC)

New tool, EdTech Insights, will unlock deeper data for smarter decisions and a greater impact; to be showcased at FETC Booth #1083

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linewize , the North American division of global safety and student wellbeing leader Qoria , today announced the launch of EdTech Insights, a revolutionary platform designed to transform data into actionable intelligence for K-12 schools and districts which will be debuting at the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC). This technology comes with the recent acquisition of OctopusBI by Qoria.

Linewize EdTech Insights brings a school district's entire app inventory into one location, giving IT leaders deeper analytics into adoption, licensing, compliance, and more. This solution will empower IT leaders to optimize costs, ensure compliance and, ultimately, drive instructional impact.

The key features of the new tool will equip district IT leaders to:

Optimize costs and make strategic cuts with the least negative impact, by quickly identifying expired or under-utilized software licenses

and make strategic cuts with the least negative impact, by quickly identifying expired or under-utilized software licenses Measure ROI across app categories by grouping similar apps together to compare performance

across app categories by grouping similar apps together to compare performance Ensure compliance and security with one central location to track each app's approval status, manage Data Protection Agreements, and stay informed of app security changes

with one central location to track each app's approval status, manage Data Protection Agreements, and stay informed of app security changes Support adoption fidelity on critical tech by tracking usage to determine where to direct resources and training

on critical tech by tracking usage to determine where to direct resources and training Drive greater instructional impact with the analytics to make smart, evidence-based decisions about technology resources

"You can't effectively manage your tech stack without the full picture," said Harrison Parker, executive vice president of Linewize. "EdTech Insights allows tech directors to move from patchy data to the deeper analytics they need to make efficient, informed decisions about their technology investments. Creating tools that help our partner districts navigate the complexities of technology in education is a key part of our mission here at Linewize, so we're thrilled to be able to announce our new EdTech Insights solution."

Linewize will showcase this new tool at FETC 2025, taking place from January 14-17 in Orlando, FL. FETC is known to educators and technologists as a place to engage with thought leaders and pioneers leading change in the classrooms, schools and districts. Conference attendees can visit Linewize at Booth #1083.

To learn more about Linewize and its vast suite of solutions for K-12, please visit www.linewize.com .

About Linewize

Built by a global team of education experts and former school IT administrators, Linewize offers content-aware hybrid web filtering , student threat detection , classroom management , a student wellbeing and culture platform , data analytics, and a proprietary online community program that provides resources and expert information on safety and digital wellbeing for families. Linewize's comprehensive digital safety and wellbeing framework helps school districts address today's digital challenges to keep students safe in their online lives.

To learn more, please visit www.linewize.com .

