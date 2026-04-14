Linewize Monitor Wins 2026 EdTech Award for Best Security Solution

Award-winning student threat detection platform recognized for helping schools proactively identify student safety concerns online

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linewize, the North American division of global safety and student wellbeing leader Qoria, today announced that Linewize Monitor has been named the winner in the Cool Tool: Security Solution category in the 2026 EdTech Awards from EdTech Digest.

Designed specifically for K-12 schools, Linewize Monitor helps schools identify student safety and wellbeing risks before they escalate. The platform delivers real-time alerts when students may be at risk of self-harm, depression, grooming, bullying, school violence, sexual content, and other concerning behaviors.

Using a combination of advanced AI and 24/7 human moderation, Monitor detects risks across a student's entire digital environment, including Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, web chat, social media, and more. Monitor reviews the entire screen – including activity within apps and chats – and can even capture at-risk activity when the device is offline.

Alerts are reviewed by Linewize's team of highly trained human moderators to assess context, reduce false positives, and ensure schools receive only credible, actionable notifications. For the most serious incidents, designated school staff are called within minutes.

"Schools need tools that help them act quickly when students are in crisis," said Harrison Parker, Executive Vice President of Linewize. "Linewize Monitor was built to give educators greater visibility into the warning signs that a student may need help, and we're proud to be recognized for the impact it is making."

In 2024, Linewize Monitor identified a child at suspected serious risk every 52 seconds and identified a child at risk due to bullying or violence every three minutes.

"Congratulations to The EdTech Awards 2026 finalists and winners," said Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest. "The future of learning is being shaped right now, and those we honor here are leading the way with innovation, creativity and a deep commitment to improving education."

Linewize also earned additional recognition in this year's awards program, with EdTech Insights named a finalist in the New Product or Service category. The platform helps schools better understand and improve usage, adoption, compliance, and instructional impact of their EdTech apps through data and analytics.

For more information about Linewize Monitor and EdTech Insights, visit www.linewize.com.

About Linewize

Built by a global team of education experts and former school IT administrators, Linewize offers content-aware hybrid web filtering, student threat detection, classroom management, data analytics, a student wellbeing and culture platform, and a proprietary digital safety program that provides resources and expert information on online safety for families. Linewize's comprehensive digital safety and wellbeing framework helps school districts address today's digital challenges to keep students safe in their online lives.

SOURCE Linewize