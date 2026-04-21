Lingokids and WWF Release STEM Career Content into the Wild

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingokids , the No. 1 entertainment platform for young kids, and World Wildlife Fund ( WWF ) are inviting kids to explore wildlife conservation through play. "I Can Be a Wildlife Scientist" is designed as an interactive experience to help kids ages 5-8 begin exploring nature and caring for the planet.

This collaboration connects kids with nature, animals, and habitats through games, characters, and hands-on activities, enabling kids to:

Lingokids and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) present "I Can Be a Wildlife Scientist," part of Lingokids' Career Lessons series

Discover what wildlife scientists do in their day-to-day work

See how scientists observe animals and protect their habitats

Improve problem-solving, and increase environmental awareness

Connect what they learn to real life with off-screen activities and ideas

"Kids are naturally drawn to animals, and for kids with a budding interest in nature and the environment, what could be more fun than experiencing a day in the life of a wildlife biologist?" says Lingokids CEO Cristóbal Viedma. "The interactive format of this collaboration is designed to include kids in the global conversation about conservation in a way that they can understand."

Launched just in time for Earth Day, "I Can Be a Wildlife Scientist" is part of Lingokids' growing Career Lessons series , created to inspire kids to dream about real-world professions in a fun, pressure-free way. This new release aligns with this year's Earth Day theme of "Our Power, Our Planet" by illustrating the roles people play in protecting the world around us.

"WWF's mission is to build a future in which people live in harmony with nature, and kids are, of course, a huge part of that future," says Sheila Bonini, Senior Vice President, Private Sector Engagement at WWF. "Our collaboration with Lingokids offers a new way for the youngest in our community to learn about protecting animals and their habitats."

Parents asked Lingokids for more content that could help children discover career paths and "I Can Be a Wildlife Scientist" is the most recent installment in the platform's Career Lessons series which also includes "I Can Be an Astronaut" (in collaboration with NASA ), "I Can Be a Doctor" and others.

Scientist is one of the most popular career aspirations for kids ages 5-8, ranking higher than other popular choices such as nurse, firefighter and police officer, according to data from the Insights Family. "Animal care/Zookeeper" outranks dentist, celebrity and influencer for careers kids say they plan to pursue.

Download the Lingokids app on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Amazon App Store to try "I Can Be a Wildlife Scientist" and the rest of the Career Lesson series.

About Lingokids

Lingokids is the No. 1 kids' interactive entertainment platform, loved by kids, designed by educators, and trusted by parents worldwide. Used by over 20 million kids each month, Lingokids turns fun screen time into safe, high-quality play that sneaks in learning.

Lingokids sparks curiosity and creativity, helping kids explore who they are and who they can become. With over 4,000 activities, shows, and songs, more than 30 awards, and nearly 200 million downloads worldwide, we partner with the biggest names including Blippi, NASA, BBC Earth, and Oxford University Press.

To learn more, visit lingokids.com. Everything kids love.

Contact:

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SOURCE Lingokids