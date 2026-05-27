Lingokids Interactive Entertainment Report Reveals How Gen Alpha is Redefining Screentime

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingokids, the No. 1 online entertainment platform for young children, released the Kids Interactive Entertainment Report today, a detailed look at screentime trends of kids age 8 and under. The report sheds light on how parents feel about content for kids, how they discover new favorite characters, how popular platforms rank in terms of fun, safety and interactivity, and much more.

Lingokids, the No. 1 online entertainment platform for young children The 2026 Kids Interactive Entertainment Report from Lingokids

Based on surveys of over 2,000 U.S. parents, as well as usage data from 20 million families on the Lingokids platform, the report shows that both Generation Alpha and their parents favor interactive screentime. It also highlights that screentime is embedded in daily life and can have a positive impact on the family if the content is high quality.

The report found that the top reason parents allow screentime is that it's simply "part of the daily routine" (58%), surpassing other common reasons such as needing to get things done (40%) and travel (32%).

"It's now been 10 years since we started Lingokids. In that time, kids' screentime has changed dramatically and it continues to evolve," writes Lingokids founder and CEO Cristóbal Viedma in an introduction to the report. "Today, about two-thirds of Gen Alpha's screentime is interactive, which parents overwhelmingly feel is a positive thing."

The report found that nearly 3 out of 4 parents (73%) believe interactive screentime, such as games, puzzles and creative tools, is better for their kids than passive screentime such as watching shows, videos or scrolling. It's no surprise then that parents don't wait to introduce interactive screentime. Kids ages 3-8 play online games as much as kids 9-16, with an average of about 70 minutes per day for both groups.

"With more than 98% of families now using screentime for young kids, the most important question has become the quality of the content," continues Viedma. "This report explores the different dimensions of quality and the priorities of kids and parents."

Indeed, the report found that more than half of parents (55%) feel "almost anything can get on a kids-entertainment platform." Parents rank safety (88%) as their chief concern for their children's online experience.

The report also identifies the top characters and franchises young kids love and, in many cases, bond over with their parents. Over the past year, Lingokids has launched numerous games and activities featuring characters from some of the most globally recognized entertainment brands, film franchises and other IPs, including Moonbug Entertainment (Blippi), Pocoyo, BBC Earth, NASA, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and more.

"By 2028, the old categories — 'educational app' versus 'entertainment app' — won't make sense anymore," writes Mikael Journo, COO & CMO of Lingokids, in a section of the report looking ahead to future trends. "Kids don't distinguish between fun and learning, and the best platforms won't either. The winners will be platforms where kids finish 80% of the activities they start — not because they're forced to, but because the content is that good."

Read the full Kids Interactive Entertainment Report at lingokids.com/research.

About Lingokids

Lingokids is the No. 1 kids' interactive entertainment platform, loved by kids, designed by educators, and trusted by parents worldwide. Used by over 20 million kids each month, Lingokids turns fun screen time into safe, high-quality play that sneaks in learning.

Lingokids sparks curiosity and creativity, helping kids explore who they are and who they can become. With over 4,000 activities, shows, and songs, more than 30 awards, and nearly 200 million downloads worldwide, we partner with the biggest names including Blippi, NASA, BBC Earth, and Oxford University Press.

To learn more, visit lingokids.com. Everything kids love.

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SOURCE Lingokids