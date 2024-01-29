LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank") reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 that were significantly impacted by one-time costs related to the merger with Partners Bancorp ("Partners") that was successfully completed on November 30, 2023 (the "Merger"). For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company recognized a net loss of $13.2 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, and for the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company recognized a net loss of $12.2 million, or $0.68 per diluted share.

Fourth quarter 2023 results include the impact of the Partners Merger and include $19.2 million pre-tax ($15.2 million after tax) of primarily merger-related expenses and initial non-purchase credit deteriorated (non-PCD) provision. Excluding these expenses, earnings for the fourth quarter 2023 would have been $2.0 million1, or $0.091 per diluted share. Similarly, results for the year ended December 31, 2023 include $20.9 million pre-tax ($16.5 million after tax) of primarily merger related expenses and initial non-purchase credit deteriorated (non-PCD) provision. Excluding these and other non-recurring expenses, earnings for the year ended December 31, 2023 would have been $6.2 million1, or $0.35 1 per diluted share.

Reported results prior to the fourth quarter of 2023 reflect legacy LINKBANCORP results only.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

The Company successfully completed a transformational merger of equals with Partners Bancorp, the parent company of The Bank of Delmarva and Virginia Partners Bank, which closed on November 30, 2023 . Both The Bank of Delmarva and Virginia Partners Bank were merged into LINKBANK. The conversion to LINKBANK's core operating system was successfully completed on December 4, 2023 .

. Both The Bank of Delmarva and Virginia Partners Bank were merged into LINKBANK. The conversion to LINKBANK's core operating system was successfully completed on . Total assets increased to $2.66 billion at December 31, 2023 , compared to $1.26 billion at September 30, 2023 and $1.16 billion at December 31, 2022 .

at , compared to at and at . Total deposits increased to $2.30 billion at December 31, 2023 from $1.04 billion at September 30, 2023 and $946.8 million at December 31, 2022 .

at from at and at . Total loans increased to $2.24 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $978.9 million at September 30, 2023 and $927.9 million at December 31, 2022 .

at compared to at and at . Net interest margin expanded from 2.89% for the third quarter of 2023 to 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

The fourth quarter results do not represent a full quarter of comparable combined earnings given the Merger with Partners was completed on November 30, 2023.

"2023 was a transformational year for LINKBANCORP. Our merger with Partners Bancorp established a premier Mid-Atlantic community banking franchise committed to positively impacting communities across the markets we serve," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of LINKBANCORP. "We believe our increased scale and presence in growing and diverse markets will drive profitable growth and shareholder value. Promptly after the closing of the merger, we successfully converted legacy Bank of Delmarva and Virginia Partners Bank accounts to LINKBANK's core system. Additionally, we have right-sized our pro forma organizational structure and commenced various cost-saving initiatives that we expect will ensure we achieve the projected benefits of the merger. While merger-related expenses and accounting adjustments negatively impacted fourth quarter and 2023 earnings, we are pleased with our core operating results. We are very grateful to each of our employees who have performed at a high level during this period, providing exceptional service to clients and their colleagues as together we navigated these critical transitions."

Merger with Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp merged with and into LINKBANCORP and The Bank of Delmarva and Virginia Partners Bank each merged with and into LINKBANK, effective November 30, 2023. The acquisition method of accounting was used to account for the transaction with the Company as the acquirer. The Company recorded the assets and liabilities of Partners at their respective fair values as of November 30, 2023. The transaction was valued at approximately $135.8 million and expanded LINKBANK's footprint into Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and New Jersey.

As a result of the Merger, the Company added $1.50 billion in assets, $123.4 million in investment securities, $1.24 billion in loans, $1.30 billion in deposits, $54.7 million in FHLB advances and $21.1 million in subordinated debt. The excess of the merger consideration over the fair value of net Partners assets acquired resulted in goodwill of $21.0 million. Subsequent to the Merger but prior to year-end, the Company sold a substantial portion of the acquired available-for-sale securities portfolio for net proceeds of $87.4 million and used approximately $54.7 million of the proceeds to reduce FHLB borrowings assumed in the Merger. The Merger resulted in dilution in the Company's tangible book value per share which was $4.901 at December 31, 2023 compared to $6.441 at September 30, 2023. The principal cause of the dilution was net fair value discount adjustments of approximately $64.5 million to the acquired loan portfolio due to increasing interest rates in the last 12-24 months. The loan fair value adjustments will accrete back through income as the loans mature, which management anticipates will lead to earnings per share and capital accretion in future periods.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio at December 31, 2023 was 7.09%1. The Bank's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at December 31, 2023 were 10.05% and 10.75%, respectively.

The Company incurred expenses of $19.2 million and $20.9 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, related to Merger costs and an increased allowance for credit losses related to the acquisition of Partners loans.

The Company's financial results for any periods ended prior to November 30, 2023 reflect LINKBANCORP results only on a standalone basis. As a result of this factor and the Merger-related expenses incurred, the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods.

1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

Income Statement

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to $14.3 million compared to $8.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net interest margin was 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 2.89% for the third quarter of 2023. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 61 basis points over the prior quarter, due to an increase in the average yield on loans of 70 basis points to 6.03%. Also contributing to expansion of net interest margin during the fourth quarter was a seven basis points decrease in the cost of funds to 2.28%. The increase in net interest income was primarily a result of the legacy Partners portfolio, which maintained a lower cost of deposits, coupled with the higher average yield on interest earning assets across the portfolio and the impact of purchase accounting accretion. In addition, proceeds from the sale of a substantial portion of the available-for-sale securities acquired in the Merger were used to pay off FHLB borrowings assumed in the Merger, contributing to further margin expansion.

Noninterest income increased quarter over quarter to $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $880 thousand for the third quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily related to a $187 thousand increase in service charges on deposit accounts related to the increased size of the customer base in connection with the Merger.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to $22.3 million compared to $8.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. Excluding one-time charges related to the Merger of $9.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $777 thousand in the third quarter of 2023, noninterest expense increased by $5.6 million to $12.8 million in the fourth quarter from $8.8 million in the third quarter. This increase was primarily due to the increased headcount and infrastructure resulting from the Merger, including additional branches, amortization of intangible assets, processing fees, and an increased incentive compensation accrual.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $2.66 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $1.26 billion at September 30, 2023 and $1.16 billion at December 31, 2022. Deposits and net loans as of December 31, 2023 totaled $2.30 billion and $2.22 billion, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $1.04 billion and $968.9 million, respectively, at September 30, 2023 and $946.8 million and $923.2 million, respectively, at December 31, 2022.

Total loans increased $1.26 billion during the fourth quarter of 2023 to $2.24 billion at December 31, 2023 and included $1.24 billion of loans acquired through the Merger. Excluding the newly acquired loans, loans increased $18.3 million or 7.38% annualized led by originated commercial loan growth, with the average commercial loan commitment originated during the fourth quarter of 2023 totaling approximately $628 thousand.

Year-over-year, loans increased $1.31 billion and included $1.24 billion of loans acquired through the Merger. Excluding the newly acquired loans, loans increased $69.3 million, or 7.5% during 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $77.7 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $68.0 million at September 30, 2023, while increasing $47.7 million compared to the $30.0 million balance at December 31, 2022.

Deposits at December 31, 2023 totaled $2.30 billion, an increase of $1.26 billion compared to $1.04 billion at September 30, 2023. The Merger added $1.30 billion of total deposits, including $969.5 million of transaction deposits (defined as total deposits less time deposits) and $330.3 million of time deposits on November 30, 2023. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $656.0 million at December 31, 2023, representing 28.5% of total deposits, compared to $210.4 million, representing 20.2% of total deposits at September 30, 2023.

Shareholders' equity increased from $141.4 million at September 30, 2023 to $265.6 million at December 31, 2023 primarily as a result of the completion of the Merger. The Merger resulted in dilution in the Company's tangible book value per share which was $4.901 at December 31, 2023 compared to $6.441 at September 30, 2023. The principal cause of the dilution was fair value discount adjustments of approximately $64.5 million to the acquired loan portfolio due to increasing interest rates in the last 12-24 months. The loan fair value adjustments will accrete back through income as the loans mature and are expected to result in earnings per share and capital accretion over future periods.

1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

Asset Quality

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses, calculated under the CECL model, of $9.8 million, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $349 thousand in the third quarter of 2023. The provision for the fourth quarter included $9.7 million associated with day one accounting provision required for non-purchase credit deteriorated loans acquired in the Merger.

Asset quality metrics remain strong. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's non-performing assets were $9.0 million, representing 0.34% of total assets. Loans 30-89 days past due at December 31, 2023 were $4.7 million, representing 0.21% of total loans.

The allowance for credit losses-loans was $23.8 million, or 1.06% of total loans at December 31, 2023, compared to the allowance for credit losses-loans of $10.0 million, or 1.02% of total loans, at September 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses-loans to nonperforming assets was 263.55% at December 31, 2023, compared to 336.85% at September 30, 2023.

Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of December 31, 2023. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.75% and 10.05%, respectively, at December 31, 2023, compared to 12.92% and 12.37%, respectively, at September 30, 2023 and 12.89% and 12.41%, respectively, at December 31, 2022. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.09%1 at December 31, 2023.

1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and New Jersey through 29 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; risks related to the integration of the merger with Partners; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of any cybersecurity breaches. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)















































December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)



















ASSETS



















Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents

$ 11,663

$ 5,447

$ 4,736

$ 4,545

$ 4,209 Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions

66,000

62,532

118,438

47,190

25,802 Cash and cash equivalents

77,663

67,979

123,174

51,735

30,011 Certificates of deposit with other banks

—

249

498

745

5,623 Securities available for sale, at fair value

115,490

78,779

83,620

86,804

78,813 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

36,223

37,266

38,220

38,986

31,822 Loans receivable, gross

2,241,533

978,912

969,533

945,371

927,871 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(23,767)

(9,964)

(10,228)

(10,526)

(4,666) Loans receivable, net

2,217,766

968,948

959,305

934,845

923,205 Investments in restricted bank stock

5,066

3,107

5,544

4,134

3,377 Premises and equipment, net

22,507

6,414

6,292

6,497

6,743 Right-of-use asset – premises

15,597

9,727

9,896

10,058

10,219 Bank-owned life insurance

48,847

24,732

24,554

24,384

19,244 Goodwill

56,838

35,842

35,842

35,842

35,842 Other intangible assets, net

25,733

873

932

991

1,052 Deferred tax asset

20,682

6,880

6,571

6,749

5,619 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

22,023

14,899

14,024

12,188

12,084 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 2,664,436

$ 1,255,695

$ 1,308,472

$ 1,213,958

$ 1,163,654 LIABILITIES



















Deposits:



















Demand, noninterest bearing

$ 655,953

$ 210,404

$ 240,729

$ 204,495

$ 192,773 Interest bearing

1,642,520

831,368

794,113

780,003

753,999 Total deposits

2,298,473

1,041,772

1,034,842

984,498

946,772 Other Borrowings

10,500

15,000

74,899

31,250

20,938 Subordinated Debt

61,444

40,354

40,398

40,441

40,484 Lease Liabilities

16,464

9,728

9,896

10,058

10,219 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

11,952

7,490

5,985

6,130

6,688 TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,398,833

1,114,344

1,166,020

1,072,377

1,025,101 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Preferred stock

—

—

—

—

— Common stock

373

162

162

250

149 Surplus

263,306

127,856

127,818

127,659

117,709 Retained earnings

4,650

19,062

19,039

18,911

27,100 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,209)

(5,729)

(4,567)

(5,239)

(6,405) Total equity attributable to parent

265,120

141,351

142,452

141,581

138,553 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiary

483

—

—

—

— TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

265,603

141,351

142,452

141,581

138,553 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 2,664,436

$ 1,255,695

$ 1,308,472

$ 1,213,958

$ 1,163,654 Common shares outstanding

37,340,700

16,235,871

16,228,440

16,221,692

14,939,640

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



12/31/2023

9/30/2023

12/31/2022



12/31/2023

12/31/2022 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)





















INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME





















Loans receivable, including fees

$ 21,461

$ 13,068

$ 11,109



$ 58,791

$ 36,396 Other

1,642

1,710

1,097



6,407

3,868 Total interest and dividend income

23,103

14,778

12,206



65,198

40,264 INTEREST EXPENSE





















Deposits

7,445

5,434

2,465



22,638

5,337 Other Borrowings

727

550

335



1,923

441 Subordinated Debt

615

442

421



1,926

1,501 Total interest expense

8,787

6,426

3,221



26,487

7,279 NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR

(CREDIT TO) CREDIT LOSSES

14,316

8,352

8,985



38,711

32,985 Provision for (credit to) for credit losses

9,844

(349)

100



9,295

1,290 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR

(CREDIT TO) CREDIT LOSSES

4,472

8,701

8,885



29,416

31,695 NONINTEREST INCOME





















Service charges on deposit accounts

385

198

188



978

832 Bank-owned life insurance

250

177

116



738

497 Net realized (losses) gains on the sale of debt securities

—

—

—



(2,370)

13 Gain on sale of loans

166

—

—



465

753 Other

374

505

204



1,276

862 Total noninterest income

1,175

880

508



1,087

2,957 NONINTEREST EXPENSE





















Salaries and employee benefits

8,262

4,193

4,612



20,612

16,224 Occupancy

911

701

616



3,015

2,119 Equipment and data processing

1,201

934

751



3,720

2,609 Professional fees

536

363

371



1,698

1,236 FDIC insurance

198

276

157



817

640 Bank Shares Tax

323

278

201



1,158

786 Merger & system conversion related expenses

9,496

777

973



11,176

973 Other

1,358

472

764



3,636

3,245 Total noninterest expense

22,285

7,994

8,445



45,832

27,832 Income before income tax (benefit) expense

(16,638)

1,587

948



(15,329)

6,820 Income tax (benefit) expense

(3,448)

347

252



(3,168)

1,222 NET (LOSS) INCOME

$ (13,190)

$ 1,240

$ 696



$ (12,161)

$ 5,598























(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC

$ (0.57)

$ 0.08

$ 0.05



$ (0.68)

$ 0.49 (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE, DILUTED

$ (0.57)

$ 0.08

$ 0.05



$ (0.68)

$ 0.49 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING,





















BASIC

23,063,202

16,235,144

14,939,640



17,753,914

11,310,386 DILUTED

23,063,202

16,235,144

14,939,640



17,753,914

11,310,386

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended ('Dollars In Thousands) 12/31/2023

9/30/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2023

12/31/2022 Operating Highlights

















Net (Loss) Income $ (13,190)

$ 1,240

$ 696

$ (12,161)

$ 5,598 Net Interest Income 14,316

8,352

8,985

38,711

32,985 Provision for (Credit to) Credit Losses 9,844

(349)

100

9,295

1,290 Non-Interest Income 1,175

880

508

1,087

2,957 Non-Interest Expense 22,285

7,994

8,445

45,832

27,832 (Loss) Earnings per Share, Basic (0.57)

0.08

0.05

(0.68)

0.49 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2) 0.09

0.11

0.10

0.35

0.56 (Loss) Earnings per Share, Diluted (0.57)

0.08

0.05

(0.68)

0.49 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2) 0.09

0.11

0.10

0.35

0.56



















Selected Operating Ratios

















Net Interest Margin 3.55 %

2.89 %

3.36 %

3.09 %

3.39 % Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA") -3.01 %

0.39 %

0.24 %

-0.90 %

0.53 % Adjusted ROA2 0.45 %

0.59 %

0.50 %

0.46 %

0.60 % Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE") -28.66 %

3.46 %

2.02 %

-8.00 %

5.22 % Adjusted ROE2 4.28 %

5.17 %

4.24 %

4.08 %

5.93 % Efficiency Ratio 143.86 %

86.59 %

88.96 %

115.16 %

77.44 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3 82.56 %

78.17 %

78.71 %

82.19 %

74.76 % Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets 0.27 %

0.28 %

0.17 %

0.08 %

0.28 % Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets 5.08 %

2.54 %

2.90 %

3.38 %

2.63 %









































12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022 Financial Condition Data

















Total Assets $ 2,664,436

$ 1,255,695

$ 1,308,472

$ 1,213,958

$ 1,163,654 Loans Receivable, Net 2,217,766

968,948

959,305

934,845

923,205



















Noninterest-bearing Deposits 655,953

210,404

240,729

204,495

192,773 Interest-bearing Deposits 1,642,520

831,368

794,113

780,003

753,999 Total Deposits 2,298,473

1,041,772

1,034,842

984,498

946,772



















Selected Balance Sheet Ratios

















Total Capital Ratio1 10.75 %

12.92 %

13.55 %

13.53 %

12.89 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio1 10.05 %

12.37 %

12.94 %

12.32 %

12.41 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1 10.05 %

12.37 %

12.94 %

12.32 %

12.41 % Leverage Ratio1 14.26 %

10.71 %

10.41 %

10.78 %

10.93 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4 7.09 %

8.58 %

8.38 %

8.90 %

9.02 % Tangible Book Value per Share5 $ 4.90

$ 6.44

$ 6.51

$ 6.46

$ 6.80



















Asset Quality Data

















Non-performing Assets $ 9,018

$ 2,958

$ 2,856

$ 2,398

$ 2,500 Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.34 %

0.24 %

0.22 %

0.20 %

0.21 % Non-performing Loans to Total Loans 0.40 %

0.30 %

0.29 %

0.25 %

0.27 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans ("ACLL") $ 23,767

$ 9,964

$ 10,228

$ 10,526

$ 4,666 ACLL to Total Loans 1.06 %

1.02 %

1.05 %

1.11 %

0.50 % ACLL to Nonperforming Assets 263.55 %

336.85 %

358.12 %

438.95 %

186.64 % Net chargeoffs (recoveries) $ 195

$ (12)

$ (97)

$ (2)

$ (60)





















(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital (2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended December 31,



2023

2022 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 63,572

$ 405

2.53 %

$ 42,925

$ 227

2.10 % Securities























Taxable (1)

88,632

951

4.26 %

80,842

567

2.78 % Tax-Exempt

38,269

362

3.75 %

37,169

384

4.10 % Total Securities

126,901

1,313

4.10 %

118,011

951

3.20 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

190,473

1,718

3.58 %

160,936

1,178

2.90 % Total Loans (3)

1,411,129

21,461

6.03 %

899,028

11,109

4.90 % Total Earning Assets

1,601,602

23,179

5.74 %

1,059,964

12,287

4.60 % Other Assets

138,537









94,628







Total Assets

$ 1,740,139









$ 1,154,592







Interest bearing demand

$ 328,342

$ 1,746

2.11 %

$ 278,816

$ 808

1.15 % Money market demand

367,821

2,287

2.47 %

245,154

966

1.56 % Time deposits

348,580

3,412

3.88 %

211,090

691

1.30 % Total Borrowings

113,492

1,342

4.69 %

68,160

756

4.40 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,158,235

8,787

3.01 %

803,220

3,221

1.59 % Non Int. Bearing Deposits

371,051









199,556







Total Cost of Funds

$ 1,529,286

$ 8,787

2.28 %

$ 1,002,776

$ 3,221

1.27 % Other Liabilities

28,244









14,864







Total Liabilities

$ 1,557,530









$ 1,017,640







Shareholders' Equity

$ 182,609









$ 136,952







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,740,139









$ 1,154,592







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





14,392

2.73 %





9,066

3.01 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(76)









(81)



Net Interest Income





$ 14,316









$ 8,985



Net Interest Margin









3.55 %









3.36 %



(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans



























LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended



December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 63,572

$ 405

2.53 %

$ 55,514

$ 577

4.12 % Securities























Taxable (1)

88,632

951

4.26 %

82,499

833

4.01 % Tax-Exempt

38,269

362

3.75 %

38,589

378

3.89 % Total Securities

126,901

1,313

4.10 %

121,088

1,211

3.97 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

190,473

1,718

3.58 %

176,602

1,788

4.02 % Total Loans (3)

1,411,129

21,461

6.03 %

971,877

13,068

5.33 % Total Earning Assets

1,601,546

23,179

5.74 %

1,148,479

14,856

5.13 % Other Assets

138,537









97,995







Total Assets

$ 1,740,139









$ 1,246,474







Interest bearing demand

$ 328,342

$ 1,746

2.11 %

$ 254,725

$ 1,490

2.32 % Money market demand

367,821

2,287

2.47 %

254,849

1,827

2.84 % Time deposits

348,580

3,412

3.88 %

265,573

2,117

3.16 % Total Borrowings

113,492

1,342

4.69 %

102,669

992

3.83 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,158,235

8,787

3.01 %

877,816

6,426

2.90 % Non Int Bearing Deposits

371,051









209,054







Total Cost of Funds

$ 1,529,286

$ 8,787

2.28 %

$ 1,086,870

$ 6,426

2.35 % Other Liabilities

28,244









17,230







Total Liabilities

$ 1,557,530









$ 1,104,100







Shareholders' Equity

$ 182,609









$ 142,374







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,740,139









$ 1,246,474







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





14,392

2.73 %





8,430

2.23 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(76)









(78)



Net Interest Income





$ 14,316









$ 8,352



Net Interest Margin









3.55 %









2.89 %



(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Year Ended December 31,



2023

2022 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 55,501

$ 1,966

3.54 %

$ 56,783

$ 533

0.94 % Securities























Taxable (1)

84,860

3,260

3.84 %

78,629

2,175

2.77 % Tax-Exempt

38,591

1,495

3.87 %

40,388

1,468

3.63 % Total Securities

123,451

4,755

3.85 %

119,017

3,643

3.06 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

178,952

6,721

3.76 %

175,800

4,176

2.38 % Total Loans (3)

1,071,864

58,791

5.48 %

795,908

36,396

4.57 % Total Earning Assets

1,250,816

65,512

5.24 %

971,708

40,572

4.18 % Other Assets

106,267









88,485







Total Assets

$ 1,357,083









$ 1,060,193







Interest bearing demand

$ 269,615

$ 5,684

2.11 %

$ 271,681

$ 1,713

0.63 % Money market demand

278,418

7,053

2.53 %

229,979

1,911

0.83 % Time deposits

301,101

9,901

3.29 %

205,636

1,713

0.83 % Total Borrowings

90,468

3,849

4.25 %

55,980

1,942

3.47 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

939,602

26,487

2.82 %

763,276

7,279

0.95 % Non Int Bearing Deposits

245,703









173,938







Total Cost of Funds

$ 1,185,305

$ 26,487

2.23 %

$ 937,214

$ 7,279

0.78 % Other Liabilities

19,850









15,806







Total Liabilities

$ 1,205,155









$ 953,020







Shareholders' Equity

$ 151,927









$ 107,173







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,357,083









$ 1,060,193







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





39,025

2.42 %





33,293

3.22 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(314)









(308)



Net Interest Income





$ 38,711









$ 32,985



Net Interest Margin









3.09 %









3.39 %



(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Agriculture and farmland loans

$ 66,573

$ 50,584

$ 50,552

$ 53,301

$ 55,746 Construction loans

178,500

65,836

75,628

67,934

57,713 Commercial & industrial loans

238,258

115,572

104,869

99,356

104,755 Commercial real estate loans



















Multifamily

180,535

111,853

113,254

111,461

105,390 Owner occupied

501,788

161,751

154,520

151,407

139,554 Non-owner occupied

568,714

256,522

254,691

249,638

245,274 Residential real estate loans



















First liens

414,263

172,481

170,271

166,478

168,084 Second liens and lines of credit

70,724

27,870

30,148

30,720

35,576 Consumer and other loans

16,760

11,869

11,308

10,472

10,057 Municipal loans

5,244

4,137

3,929

4,292

5,466



2,241,359

978,475

969,170

945,059

927,615 Deferred costs (fees)

174

437

363

312

256 Total loans receivable

$ 2,241,533

$ 978,912

$ 969,533

$ 945,371

$ 927,871























LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)

























December 31, 2023



(In Thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized

Gains (Losses)

Fair

Value



Available for Sale:















U.S. government agency securities

$ 12,711

$ 274

$ 12,985



U.S. government treasury securities

4,925

17

4,942



Obligations of state and political subdivisions

49,640

(2,595)

47,045



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

50,795

(2,614)

48,181



Other securities

2,301

36

2,337







$ 120,372

$ (4,882)

$ 115,490

























Amortized

Cost

Net Unrealized

Losses

Fair Value

Allowance for

Credit Losses Held to Maturity:















Corporate debentures

$ 15,000

$ (1,592)

$ 13,408

$ (512) Structured mortgage-backed securities

21,735

(907)

20,828

-



$ 36,735

$ (2,499)

$ 34,236

$ (512)





















December 31, 2022



(In Thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized

Losses

Fair

Value



Available for Sale:















Small Business Administration loan pools

$ 858

$ (15)

$ 843



Obligations of state and political subdivisions

44,189

(4,020)

40,169



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

41,873

(4,072)

37,801







$ 86,920

$ (8,107)

$ 78,813



Held to Maturity:















Corporate debentures

$ 14,993

$ (994)

$ 13,999



Structured mortgage-backed securities

16,829

(748)

16,081







$ 31,822

$ (1,742)

$ 30,080























LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Deposits Detail (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Demand, noninterest-bearing

$ 655,953

$ 210,404

$ 240,729

$ 204,495

$ 192,773 Demand, interest-bearing

438,765

273,673

237,114

250,944

254,478 Money market and savings

577,448

258,334

254,632

241,858

228,048 Time deposits, $250 and over

135,050

51,563

57,194

51,855

46,116 Time deposits, other

491,257

247,798

245,173

235,346

225,357



$ 2,298,473

$ 1,041,772

$ 1,034,842

$ 984,498

$ 946,772











































Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Demand, noninterest-bearing

$ 371,051

$ 209,054

$ 209,072

$ 192,135

$ 199,556 Demand, interest-bearing

328,342

254,725

243,539

251,103

278,816 Money market and savings

367,821

254,849

244,355

245,563

245,154 Time deposits

348,580

265,573

299,398

290,605

211,090



$ 1,415,794

$ 984,201

$ 996,364

$ 979,406

$ 934,616























Merger with Partners Bancorp

The following table provides a summary of the assets acquired, liabilities assumed, and associated preliminary fair value adjustments by the Company as of the merger date. As provided for under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, management has up to 12 months following the date of the merger to finalize the fair value adjustments.

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share information)

Partners Bancorp

Fair Value Adjustment

As Recorded by

LINKBANCORP, Inc. Assets acquired











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 34,586

$ -

$ 34,586 Federal funds sold

7,159

-

7,159 Securities available for sale, at fair value

124,361

(921)

123,440 Loans held for sale

201

-

201 Loans

1,308,978

(64,460)

1,244,518 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(16,124)

11,821

(4,303) Loans receivable, net

1,292,854

(52,639)

1,240,215 Restricted stock

10,536

-

10,536 Premises and equipment

12,458

4,191

16,649 Accrued interest receivable

4,787

-

4,787 Core deposit intangibles

-

25,344

25,344 Deferred tax asset

8,766

5,063

13,829 Right-of-use-asset -- premises

6,042

-

6,042 Other assets

22,986

(2,122)

20,864 Total assets acquired

$ 1,524,736

$ (21,084)

$ 1,503,652 Liabilities assumed











Deposits

$ 1,303,462

$ (3,595)

$ 1,299,867 Borrowings

55,292

-

55,292 Subordinated debt

22,257

(1,179)

21,078 Accrued interest payable

2,056

-

2,056 Operating lease liabilities

6,908

-

6,908 Other liabilities

1,643

2,025

3,668 Total liabilities assumed

$ 1,391,618

$ (2,749)

$ 1,388,869













Net assets acquired









$ 114,783













Consideration paid

























Common stock consideration:











Common shares of Partners Bancorp









17,985,577 Exchange ratio









1.15 LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock issued









20,683,185 LINKBANCORP, Inc. stock price on acquisition date









$ 6.47 Purchase price assigned to Partners Bancorp common shares









133,820













Restricted stock consideration











Partners Bancorp restricted stock shares









297,726 LINKBANCORP, Inc. stock price on acquisition date









$ 6.47 Total purchase price assigned to Partners Bancorp restricted shares









1,926













Cash paid in exchange for Partners Bancorp stock options









33 Total consideration









$ 135,779













Goodwill









$ 20,996















Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/2023

9/30/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2023

12/31/2022 Net (loss) income $ (13,190)

$ 1,240

$ 696

$ (12,161)

$ 5,598 Average assets 1,740,139

1,246,474

1,154,592

1,357,083

1,060,193 Return on average assets (annualized) -3.01 %

0.39 %

0.24 %

-0.90 %

0.53 % Net (loss) income (13,190)

1,240

696

(12,161)

5,598 Net losses (gains) on sale of securities -

-

-

2,370

(13) Tax effect at 21% -

-

-

(498)

3 Merger & system conversion related expenses 9,496

777

973

11,176

973 Tax effect at 21% (1,994)

(163)

(204)

(2,347)

(204) Non-purchase credit deteriorated provision for credit losses 9,694

-

-

9,694

- Tax effect at 21% (2,036)

-

-

(2,036)

- Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,970

1,854

1,465

6,198

6,357 Average assets 1,740,139

1,246,474

1,154,592

1,357,083

1,060,193 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)

(Non-GAAP) 0.45 %

0.59 %

0.50 %

0.46 %

0.60 %





















Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/2023

9/30/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2023

12/31/2022 Net (loss) income $ (13,190)

$ 1,240

$ 696

$ (12,161)

$ 5,598 Average shareholders' equity 182,609

142,374

136,952

151,927

107,173 Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) -28.66 %

3.46 %

2.02 %

-8.00 %

5.22 % Net (loss) income (13,190)

1,240

696

(12,161)

5,598 Net losses (gains) on sale of securities -

-

-

2,370

(13) Tax effect at 21% -

-

-

(498)

3 Merger & system conversion related expenses 9,496

777

973

11,176

973 Tax effect at 21% (1,994)

(163)

(204)

(2,347)

(204) Non-purchase credit deteriorated provision for credit losses 9,694

-

-

9,694

- Tax effect at 21% (2,036)

-

-

(2,036)

- Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,970

1,854

1,465

6,198

6,357 Average shareholders' equity 182,609

142,374

136,952

151,927

107,173 Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

(Non-GAAP) 4.28 %

5.17 %

4.24 %

4.08 %

5.93 %





















Adjusted Efficiency Ratio

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/2023

9/30/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2023

12/31/2022 GAAP-based efficiency ratio 143.86 %

86.59 %

88.96 %

115.16 %

77.44 % Net interest income $ 14,316

$ 8,352

$ 8,985

$ 38,711

$ 32,985 Noninterest income 1,175

880

508

1,087

2,957 Less: net gains (losses) on sales of securities -

-

-

(2,370)

13 Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP) 15,491

9,232

9,493

42,168

35,929 Total noninterest expense 22,285

7,994

8,445

45,832

27,832 Less: Merger & system conversion related expenses 9,496

777

973

11,176

973 Adjusted non-interest expense 12,789

7,217

7,472

34,656

26,859 Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP) 82.56 %

78.17 %

78.71 %

82.19 %

74.76 %





















Adjusted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 12/31/2023

9/30/2023

12/31/2022



12/31/2023

12/31/2022 GAAP-Based (Loss) Earnings Per Share, Basic $ (0.57)

$ 0.08

$ 0.05



$ (0.68)

$ 0.49 GAAP-Based (Loss) Earnings Per Share, Diluted $ (0.57)

$ 0.08

$ 0.05



$ (0.68)

$ 0.49 Net (Loss) Income $ (13,190)

$ 1,240

$ 696



$ (12,161)

$ 5,598 Net losses (gains) on sale of securities -

-

-



2,370

(13) Tax effect at 21% -

-

-



(498)

3 Merger & system conversion related expenses 9,496

777

973



11,176

973 Tax effect at 21% (1,994)

(163)

(204)



(2,347)

(204) Non-purchase credit deteriorated provision for credit losses 9,694

-

-



9,694

- Tax effect at 21% (2,036)

-

-



(2,036)

- Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,970

1,854

1,465



6,198

6,357 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.09

$ 0.11

$ 0.10



$ 0.35

$ 0.56 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.09

$ 0.11

$ 0.10



$ 0.35

$ 0.56

Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value (Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022 Tangible Common Equity











Total shareholders' equity

$ 265,603

$ 141,351

$ 142,452

$ 141,581

$ 138,553 Adjustments:



















Goodwill

(56,838)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842) Other intangible assets

(25,733)

(873)

(932)

(991)

(1,052) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 183,032

$ 104,636

$ 105,678

$ 104,748

$ 101,659 Common shares outstanding

37,340,700

16,235,871

16,228,440

16,221,692

14,939,640 Book value per common share

$ 7.11

$ 8.71

$ 8.78

$ 8.73

$ 9.27 Tangible book value per common share

(Non-GAAP)

$ 4.90

$ 6.44

$ 6.51

$ 6.46

$ 6.80 Tangible Assets



















Total assets

$ 2,664,436

$ 1,255,695

$ 1,308,472

$ 1,213,958

$ 1,163,654 Adjustments:



















Goodwill

(56,838)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842) Other intangible assets

(25,733)

(873)

(932)

(991)

(1,052) Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$ 2,581,865

$ 1,218,980

$ 1,271,698

$ 1,177,125

$ 1,126,760 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

7.09 %

8.58 %

8.31 %

8.90 %

9.02 %

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 12/31/2023

9/30/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2023

12/31/2022 Net (Loss) Income - GAAP $ (13,190)

$ 1,240

$ 696

$ (12,161)

$ 5,598 Net losses (gains) on sale of securities -

-

-

2,370

(13) Tax effect at 21% -

-

-

(498)

3 Merger & system conversion related expenses 9,496

777

973

11,176

973 Tax effect at 21% (1,994)

(163)

(204)

(2,347)

(204) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) (5,688)

1,854

1,465

(1,460)

6,357 Income tax (benefit) expense (3,448)

347

252

(3,168)

1,222 Provision for (credit to) credit losses 9,844

(349)

100

9,295

1,290 Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income 1,994

163

204

2,845

201 Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 2,702

$ 2,015

$ 2,021

$ 7,512

$ 9,070





















Contact:

Nicole Davis

Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

717.803.8895

[email protected]

SOURCE LINKBANCORP, Inc.