LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Record First Quarter Earnings

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank") reported net income of $5.73 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Excluding merger related expenses, adjusted earnings were $5.77 million1, or $0.161 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net interest income before provision was $24.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $14.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net interest margin grew from 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2023 to 4.03% for the first quarter of 2024.

for the first quarter of 2024, compared to in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net interest margin grew from 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2023 to 4.03% for the first quarter of 2024. Total deposits increased to $2.39 billion at March 31, 2024 from $2.30 billion at December 31, 2023 and $984.5 million at March 31, 2023 . Total loans increased slightly to $2.25 billion at March 31, 2024 , compared to $2.24 billion at December 31, 2023 and $945.4 million at March 31, 2023 .

at from at and at . Total loans increased slightly to at , compared to at and at . The Company enhanced its on-balance sheet liquidity with cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2024 of $172.3 million , up from $80.2 million at December 31, 2023 and $51.7 million at March 31, 2023 .

of , up from at and at . Asset quality remained strong as non-performing assets were $6.7 million , representing 0.25% of total assets at March 31, 2024 , compared to $7.3 million , representing 0.27% of total assets at December 31, 2023 . The allowance for credit losses-loans was 1.06% of total loans at March 31, 2024 , unchanged from December 31, 2023 .

Given that the merger with Partners Bancorp ("Partners") was completed on November 30, 2023 (the "Merger"), fourth quarter 2023 results do not represent a full quarter of comparable combined earnings. Reported results prior to the fourth quarter of 2023 reflect legacy LINKBANCORP results only.

"We are very pleased by the strong results of the first quarter of 2024, which represents the first full quarter following completion of our merger with Partners Bancorp," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of LINKBANCORP. "Following a very successful conversion during the fourth quarter, we have continued to make significant progress in integrating our institutions and executing on the actions needed to achieve the operational efficiencies and other benefits of this combination, including recognizing a 14% reduction in headcount since the close of the transaction and positive steps in implementing our bank-wide branch rationalization initiative." He continued, "Loan activity during the quarter was consistent with our expectations and solid deposit growth will support growing loan pipelines."

(1) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

Income Statement

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024 increased to $24.9 million compared to $14.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net interest margin was 4.03% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 56 basis points over the prior linked quarter, due to an increase in the average yield on loans of 45 basis points to 6.48% as well as a 61 basis points increase in the average yield on securities to 4.71%. Cost of funds increased slightly to 2.33% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 2.28% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest income was primarily a result of the Merger, including the lower cost deposits from legacy Partners and the impact of purchase accounting accretion.

Noninterest income increased quarter-over-quarter to $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily related to a $395 thousand increase in service charges on deposit accounts resulting from the Merger, offset by a decrease in gain on sale of loans.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 was $19.3 million compared to $22.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding one-time charges related to the Merger of $56 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 and $9.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest expense increased by $6.4 million to $19.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 from $12.8 million in the fourth quarter1. This increase was primarily due to the increased headcount and infrastructure resulting from the Merger, and amortization of the core deposit intangible assets. Salary and employee benefit expenses for the first quarter of 2024 included costs for personnel retained for post-conversion support through January 2024, as well as increased incentive compensation expense.

Income tax expense was $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, reflecting an effective tax rate of 21.8%.

(1) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $2.78 billion at March 31, 2024 compared to $2.67 billion at December 31, 2023 and $1.21 billion at March 31, 2023. Deposits and net loans as of March 31, 2024 totaled $2.39 billion and $2.22 billion, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $2.30 billion and $2.22 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2023 and $984.5 million and $934.8 million, respectively, at March 31, 2023.

Total loans increased $4.3 million during the first quarter of 2024 to $2.25 billion at March 31, 2024, with muted net loan growth reflecting the continued integration following the completion of the Merger and introduction of the Company to new markets. Total commercial loan commitments for the first quarter of 2024 were $77.0 million with funded balances of $45.2 million. The average commercial loan commitment originated during the first quarter of 2024 totaled approximately $664 thousand with an average outstanding funded balance of $390 thousand.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $92.1 million to $172.3 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $80.2 million at December 31, 2023 and $51.7 million at March 31, 2023. The increase was due to deposit growth outpacing net loan growth, as well as an increase in long term FHLB borrowings as the Company took steps to extend the maturity of its liabilities.

Deposits at March 31, 2024 totaled $2.39 billion, an increase of $87.6 million compared to $2.30 billion at December 31, 2023. This increase was driven by significant growth in interest bearing deposits, including a $14.5 million increase in money market and savings accounts and $39.4 million increase in retail time deposits. Additionally, brokered certificates of deposits increased by $27.2 million to $146.7 million at March 31, 2024, as compared to at December 31, 2023, which includes $75 million related to an interest rate swap executed in 2023.

Shareholders' equity increased from $265.8 million at December 31, 2023 to $268.2 million at March 31, 2024 primarily as a result of a $2.9 million increase in retained earnings. Book value per share increased to $7.18 at March 31, 2024 compared to $7.12 at December 31, 2023. Tangible book value per share increased $0.10 to $5.00 at March 31, 2024 compared to $4.90 at December 31, 20231.

(1) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

Asset Quality

In the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $40 thousand, compared to a $9.8 million provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023, which included $9.7 million associated with the day one accounting provision required for loans acquired not designated as purchase credit deteriorated in the Merger.

Asset quality metrics remain strong. As of March 31, 2024, the Company's non-performing assets were $6.7 million, representing 0.25% of total assets. Loans 30-89 days past due at March 31, 2024 were $15.3 million, representing 0.68% of total loans.

The allowance for credit losses-loans was $23.8 million, or 1.06% of total loans at March 31, 2024, which remained consistent quarter over quarter with the allowance for credit losses-loans of $23.8 million, or 1.06% of total loans at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses-loans to nonperforming assets was 357.18% at March 31, 2024, compared to 327.82% at December 31, 2023.

Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of March 31, 2024. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio were 11.04% and 10.24%, respectively, at March 31, 2024, compared to 10.62% and 9.92%, respectively, at December 31, 2023 and 13.53% and 12.32%, respectively, at March 31, 2023. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 6.91%1 at March 31, 2024.

(1) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and New Jersey through 29 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; risks related to the integration of the merger with Partners; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of any cybersecurity breaches. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

























March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)



















ASSETS



















Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents

$ 13,552

$ 13,089

$ 5,447

$ 4,736

$ 4,545 Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions

158,731

67,101

62,532

118,438

47,190 Cash and cash equivalents

172,283

80,190

67,979

123,174

51,735 Certificates of deposit with other banks

—

—

249

498

745 Securities available for sale, at fair value

133,949

115,490

78,779

83,620

86,804 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

36,109

36,223

37,266

38,220

38,986 Loans receivable, gross

2,245,817

2,241,533

978,912

969,533

945,371 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(23,842)

(23,767)

(9,964)

(10,228)

(10,526) Loans receivable, net

2,221,975

2,217,766

968,948

959,305

934,845 Investments in restricted bank stock

4,286

3,965

3,107

5,544

4,134 Premises and equipment, net

22,233

22,279

6,414

6,292

6,497 Right-of-Use Asset – Premises

14,663

15,598

9,727

9,896

10,058 Bank-owned life insurance

49,230

48,847

24,732

24,554

24,384 Goodwill and other intangible assets

81,494

82,701

36,715

36,774

36,833 Deferred tax asset

23,463

24,153

6,880

6,571

6,749 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

24,579

22,113

14,899

14,024

12,188 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 2,784,264

$ 2,669,325

$ 1,255,695

$ 1,308,472

$ 1,213,958 LIABILITIES



















Deposits:



















Demand, noninterest bearing

$ 653,719

$ 655,953

$ 210,404

$ 240,729

$ 204,495 Interest bearing

1,732,310

1,642,520

831,368

794,113

780,003 Total deposits

2,386,029

2,298,473

1,041,772

1,034,842

984,498 Other Borrowings

40,499

10,590

15,000

74,899

31,250 Subordinated Debt

61,573

61,444

40,354

40,398

40,441 Lease liabilities

15,445

16,464

9,728

9,896

10,058 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

12,475

16,558

7,490

5,985

6,130 TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,516,021

2,403,529

1,114,344

1,166,020

1,072,377 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Preferred stock

—

—

—

—

— Common stock

369

369

162

162

250 Surplus

263,577

263,310

127,856

127,818

127,659 Retained earnings

7,724

4,843

19,062

19,039

18,911 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,427)

(3,209)

(5,729)

(4,567)

(5,239) Total equity attributable to parent

268,243

265,313

141,351

142,452

141,581 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiary

—

483

—

—

— TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

268,243

265,796

141,351

142,452

141,581 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 2,784,264

$ 2,669,325

$ 1,255,695

$ 1,308,472

$ 1,213,958 Common shares outstanding

37,348,151

37,340,700

16,235,871

16,228,440

16,221,692























LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended



3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)











INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans receivable, including fees

$ 36,125

$ 21,461

$ 11,762 Other

2,650

1,642

1,228 Total interest and dividend income

38,775

23,103

12,990 INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits

11,847

7,445

4,517 Other Borrowings

1,152

727

87 Subordinated Debt

892

615

432 Total interest expense

13,891

8,787

5,036 NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

24,884

14,316

7,954 Provision for credit losses

40

9,844

293 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

24,844

4,472

7,661 NONINTEREST INCOME











Service charges on deposit accounts

780

385

199 Bank-owned life insurance

383

250

140 Net realized losses on the sale of debt securities

—

—

(2,370) Gain on sale of loans

50

166

— Other

516

374

178 Total noninterest income

1,729

1,175

(1,853) NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits

11,118

8,262

4,120 Occupancy

1,578

911

707 Equipment and data processing

1,826

1,201

693 Professional fees

748

536

381 FDIC insurance

352

198

159 Bank Shares Tax

591

323

278 Intangible amortization

1,206

484

61 Merger & system conversion related expenses

56

9,496

587 Other

1,775

874

751 Total noninterest expense

19,250

22,285

7,737 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

7,323

(16,638)

(1,929) Income tax expense (benefit)

1,597

(3,641)

(376) NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 5,726

$ (12,997)

$ (1,553)













EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC

$ 0.15

$ (0.56)

$ (0.10) EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED

$ 0.15

$ (0.56)

$ (0.10) WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING,











BASIC

36,962,005

23,063,202

15,480,951 DILUTED

37,038,230

23,063,202

15,480,951















LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended



('Dollars In Thousands, except per share data) 3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023







Operating Highlights

















Net Income (loss) $ 5,726

$ (12,997)

$ (1,553)







Net Interest Income 24,884

14,316

7,954







Provision for Credit Losses 40

9,844

293







Non-Interest Income 1,729

1,175

(1,853)







Non-Interest Expense 19,250

22,285

7,737







Earnings (loss) per Share, Basic 0.15

(0.56)

(0.10)







Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2) 0.16

0.09

0.05







Earnings (loss) per Share, Diluted 0.15

(0.56)

(0.10)







Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2) 0.16

0.09

0.05



























Selected Operating Ratios

















Net Interest Margin 4.03 %

3.55 %

2.95 %







Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA") 0.86 %

-2.96 %

-0.53 %







Adjusted ROA2 0.86 %

0.49 %

0.27 %







Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE") 8.63 %

-28.24 %

-4.56 %







Adjusted ROE2 8.70 %

4.70 %

2.30 %







Efficiency Ratio 72.33 %

143.86 %

126.82 %







Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3 72.12 %

82.56 %

84.41 %







Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets 0.26 %

0.27 %

-0.63 %







Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets 2.88 %

5.08 %

2.65 %

















































3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023 Financial Condition Data

















Total Assets $ 2,784,264

$ 2,669,325

$ 1,255,695

$ 1,308,472

$ 1,213,958 Loans Receivable, Net 2,221,975

2,217,766

968,948

959,305

934,845



















Noninterest-bearing Deposits 653,719

655,953

210,404

240,729

204,495 Interest-bearing Deposits 1,732,310

1,642,520

831,368

794,113

780,003 Total Deposits 2,386,029

2,298,473

1,041,772

1,034,842

984,498



















Selected Balance Sheet Ratios

















Total Capital Ratio1 11.04 %

10.62 %

12.92 %

12.88 %

13.53 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio1 10.24 %

9.92 %

12.37 %

12.29 %

12.32 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1 10.24 %

9.92 %

12.37 %

12.29 %

12.32 % Leverage Ratio1 9.23 %

14.13 %

10.71 %

10.41 %

10.78 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4 6.91 %

7.08 %

8.58 %

8.31 %

8.90 % Tangible Book Value per Share5 $ 5.00

$ 4.90

$ 6.44

$ 6.51

$ 6.46



















Asset Quality Data

















Non-performing Assets $ 6,675

$ 7,250

$ 2,958

$ 2,856

$ 2,398 Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.25 %

0.27 %

0.24 %

0.22 %

0.20 % Non-performing Loans to Total Loans 0.30 %

0.32 %

0.30 %

0.29 %

0.25 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans ("ACLL") $ 23,842

$ 23,767

$ 9,964

$ 10,228

$ 10,526 ACLL to Total Loans 1.06 %

1.06 %

1.02 %

1.05 %

1.11 % ACLL to Nonperforming Assets 357.18 %

327.82 %

336.85 %

358.12 %

438.95 % Net chargeoffs (recoveries) $ 70

$ 195

$ (12)

$ (97)

$ (2)























(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital (2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.





















LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 82,420

$ 898

4.38 %

$ 36,470

$ 275

3.06 % Securities























Taxable (1)

114,896

1,391

4.87 %

81,899

653

3.23 % Tax-Exempt

42,984

457

4.28 %

38,368

377

3.98 % Total Securities

157,880

1,848

4.71 %

120,267

1,030

3.47 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

240,300

2,746

4.60 %

156,737

1,305

3.38 % Total Loans (3)

2,240,714

36,125

6.48 %

936,510

11,762

5.09 % Total Earning Assets

2,481,014

38,871

6.30 %

1,093,247

13,067

4.85 % Other Assets

210,826









90,938







Total Assets

$ 2,691,840









$ 1,184,185







Interest bearing demand

$ 424,781

$ 1,942

1.84 %

$ 251,103

$ 1,188

1.92 % Money market demand

587,455

3,174

2.17 %

245,563

1,350

2.23 % Time deposits

608,192

6,731

4.45 %

290,605

1,979

2.76 % Total Borrowings

140,621

2,044

5.85 %

49,246

519

4.27 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,761,049

13,891

3.17 %

836,517

5,036

2.44 % Non Int Bearing Deposits

632,637









192,135







Total Cost of Funds

$ 2,393,686

$ 13,891

2.33 %

$ 1,028,652

$ 5,036

1.99 % Other Liabilities

31,359









17,508







Total Liabilities

$ 2,425,045









$ 1,046,160







Shareholders' Equity

$ 266,795









$ 138,025







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,691,840









$ 1,184,185







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





24,980

3.13 %





8,031

2.41 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(96)









(77)



Net Interest Income





$ 24,884









$ 7,954



Net Interest Margin









4.03 %









2.95 %



(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans



























LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 82,420

$ 898

4.38 %

$ 63,572

$ 405

2.53 % Securities























Taxable (1)

114,896

1,391

4.87 %

88,632

951

4.26 % Tax-Exempt

42,984

457

4.28 %

38,269

362

3.75 % Total Securities

157,880

1,848

4.71 %

126,901

1,313

4.10 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

240,300

2,746

4.60 %

190,473

1,718

3.58 % Total Loans (3)

2,240,714

36,125

6.48 %

1,411,129

21,461

6.03 % Total Earning Assets

2,481,014

38,871

6.30 %

1,601,602

23,179

5.74 % Other Assets

210,826









138,537







Total Assets

$ 2,691,840









$ 1,740,139







Interest bearing demand

$ 424,781

$ 1,942

1.84 %

$ 328,342

$ 1,746

2.11 % Money market demand

587,455

3,174

2.17 %

367,821

2,287

2.47 % Time deposits

608,192

6,731

4.45 %

348,580

3,412

3.88 % Total Borrowings

140,621

2,044

5.85 %

113,492

1,342

4.69 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,761,049

13,891

3.17 %

1,158,235

8,787

3.01 % Non Int Bearing Deposits

632,637









371,051







Total Cost of Funds

$ 2,393,686

$ 13,891

2.33 %

$ 1,529,286

$ 8,787

2.28 % Other Liabilities

31,359









28,244







Total Liabilities

$ 2,425,045









$ 1,557,530







Shareholders' Equity

$ 266,795









$ 182,609







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,691,840









$ 1,740,139







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





24,980

3.13 %





14,392

2.73 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(96)









(76)



Net Interest Income





$ 24,884









$ 14,316



Net Interest Margin









4.03 %









3.55 %



(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans



























LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023 Agriculture and farmland loans

$ 67,359

$ 65,861

$ 50,584

$ 50,552

$ 53,301 Construction loans

194,391

178,483

65,836

75,628

67,934 Commercial & industrial loans

218,724

238,343

115,572

104,869

99,356 Commercial real estate loans



















Multifamily

190,146

180,788

111,853

113,254

111,461 Owner occupied

489,467

501,732

160,929

154,520

151,407 Non-owner occupied

589,731

580,972

257,344

254,691

249,638 Residential real estate loans



















First liens

403,300

402,433

172,481

170,271

166,478 Second liens and lines of credit

71,060

70,747

27,870

30,148

30,720 Consumer and other loans

16,810

16,756

11,869

11,308

10,472 Municipal loans

4,473

5,244

4,137

3,929

4,292



2,245,461

2,241,359

978,475

969,170

945,059 Deferred costs

356

174

437

363

312 Total loans receivable

$ 2,245,817

$ 2,241,533

$ 978,912

$ 969,533

$ 945,371























LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)

























March 31, 2024



(In Thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized Gains

(Losses)

Fair

Value



Available for Sale:















US Government Agency securities

$ 12,743

$ 106

$ 12,849



US Government Treasury securities

4,942

2

4,944



Obligations of state and political subdivisions

49,231

(3,264)

45,967



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

71,276

(3,316)

67,960



Other securities

2,250

(21)

2,229







$ 140,442

$ (6,493)

$ 133,949

























Amortized

Cost

Net Unrealized Gains

(Losses)

Fair Value

Allowance for

Credit Losses Held to Maturity:















Corporate debentures

$ 15,000

$ (1,455)

$ 13,545

$ (507) Structured mortgage-backed securities

21,616

(892)

20,724

-



$ 36,616

$ (2,347)

$ 34,269

$ (507)





















December 31, 2023



(In Thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized Gains

(Losses)

Fair

Value



Available for Sale:















US Government Agency securities

$ 12,711

$ 274

$ 12,985



US Government Treasury securities

4,925

17

4,942



Obligations of state and political subdivisions

49,640

(2,595)

47,045



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

50,795

(2,614)

48,181



Other securities

2,301

36

2,337







$ 120,372

$ (4,882)

$ 115,490

























Amortized

Cost

Net Unrealized Gains

(Losses)

Fair Value

Allowance for

Credit Losses Held to Maturity:















Corporate debentures

$ 15,000

$ (1,592)

$ 13,408

$ (512) Structured mortgage-backed securities

21,735

(907)

20,828

-



$ 36,735

$ (2,499)

$ 34,236

$ (512)



















LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Deposits Detail (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023 Demand, noninterest-bearing

$ 653,719

$ 655,953

$ 210,404

$ 240,729

$ 204,495 Demand, interest-bearing

447,412

438,765

273,673

237,114

250,944 Money market and savings

591,982

577,448

258,334

254,632

241,858 Time deposits, $250 and over

147,898

134,324

51,563

57,194

51,855 Time deposits, other

398,365

372,572

172,798

185,121

165,310 Brokered deposits

146,653

119,411

75,000

60,052

70,036



$ 2,386,029

$ 2,298,473

$ 1,041,772

$ 1,034,842

$ 984,498











































Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023 Demand, noninterest-bearing

$ 632,637

$ 371,051

$ 209,054

$ 209,072

$ 192,135 Demand, interest-bearing

424,781

328,342

254,725

243,539

251,103 Money market and savings

587,455

367,821

254,849

244,355

245,563 Time deposits

518,929

317,747

236,869

236,059

212,478 Brokered deposits

89,263

30,832

28,705

63,339

78,127



$ 2,253,065

$ 1,415,793

$ 984,202

$ 996,364

$ 979,406























Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets

For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023 Net income (loss) $ 5,726

$ (12,997)

$ (1,553) Average assets 2,691,840

1,740,139

1,184,185 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.86 %

-2.96 %

-0.53 % Net income (loss) 5,726

(12,997)

(1,553) Net losses on sale of securities -

-

2,370 Tax effect at 21% -

-

(498) Merger & system conversion related expenses 56

9,496

587 Tax effect at 21% (12)

(1,994)

(123) Non-purchase credit deteriorated provision for credit losses -

9,694

- Tax effect at 21% -

(2,036)

- Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 5,770

2,163

783 Average assets 2,691,840

1,740,139

1,184,185 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (Non-GAAP)

0.86 %

0.49 %

0.27 %













Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity

For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023 Net income (loss) $ 5,726

$ (12,997)

$ (1,553) Average shareholders' equity 266,795

182,609

138,025 Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) 8.63 %

-28.24 %

-4.56 % Net income (loss) 5,726

(12,997)

(1,553) Net losses (gains) on sale of securities -

-

2,370 Tax effect at 21% -

-

(498) Merger & system conversion related expenses 56

9,496

587 Tax effect at 21% (12)

(1,994)

(123) Non-purchase credit deteriorated provision for credit losses -

9,694

- Tax effect at 21% -

(2,036)

- Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 5,770

2,163

783 Average shareholders' equity 266,795

182,609

138,025 Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) (Non-GAAP) 8.70 %

4.70 %

2.30 %













Adjusted Efficiency Ratio

For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023 GAAP-based efficiency ratio 72.33 %

143.86 %

126.82 % Net interest income $ 24,884

$ 14,316

$ 7,954 Noninterest income 1,729

1,175

(1,853) Less: net gains (losses) on sales of securities -

-

(2,370) Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP) 26,613

15,491

8,471 Total noninterest expense 19,250

22,285

7,737 Less: Merger & system conversion related expenses 56

9,496

587 Adjusted non-interest expense 19,194

12,789

7,150 Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP) 72.12 %

82.56 %

84.41 %













Adjusted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023 GAAP-Based Earnings (Loss) Per Share, Basic $ 0.15

$ (0.56)

$ (0.10) GAAP-Based Earnings (Loss) Per Share, Diluted $ 0.15

$ (0.56)

$ (0.10) Net Income (Loss) $ 5,726

$ (12,997)

$ (1,553) Net losses on sale of securities -

-

2,370 Tax effect at 21% -

-

(498) Merger & system conversion related expenses 56

9,496

587 Tax effect at 21% (12)

(1,994)

(123) Non-purchase credit deteriorated provision for credit losses -

9,694

- Tax effect at 21% -

(2,036)

- Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 5,770

2,163

783 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.16

$ 0.09

$ 0.05 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.16

$ 0.09

$ 0.05













Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value



3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023 Tangible Common Equity

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data) Total shareholders' equity

$ 268,243

$ 265,796

$ 141,351

$ 142,452

$ 141,581 Adjustments:



















Goodwill

(56,968)

(56,968)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842) Other intangible assets

(24,526)

(25,733)

(873)

(932)

(991) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 186,749

$ 183,095

$ 104,636

$ 105,678

$ 104,748 Common shares outstanding

37,348,151

37,340,700

16,235,871

16,228,440

16,221,692 Book value per common share

$ 7.18

$ 7.12

$ 8.71

$ 8.78

$ 8.73 Tangible book value per common share

(Non-GAAP)

$ 5.00

$ 4.90

$ 6.44

$ 6.51

$ 6.46 Tangible Assets



















Total assets

$ 2,784,264

$ 2,669,325

$ 1,255,695

$ 1,308,472

$ 1,213,958 Adjustments:



















Goodwill

(56,968)

(56,968)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842) Other intangible assets

(24,526)

(25,733)

(873)

(932)

(991) Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$ 2,702,770

$ 2,586,624

$ 1,218,980

$ 1,271,698

$ 1,177,125 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

6.91 %

7.08 %

8.58 %

8.31 %

8.90 %























Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)

For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023 Net Income (Loss) - GAAP $ 5,726

$ (12,997)

$ (1,553) Net losses on sale of securities -

-

2,370 Tax effect at 21% -

-

(498) Merger & system conversion related expenses 56

9,496

587 Tax effect at 21% (12)

(1,994)

(123) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Non-GAAP) 5,770

(5,495)

783 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,597

(3,641)

(376) Provision for credit losses 40

9,844

293 Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income 12

1,994

621 Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 7,419

$ 2,702

$ 1,321













