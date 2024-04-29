LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Record First Quarter Earnings

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank") reported net income of $5.73 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.  Excluding merger related expenses, adjusted earnings were $5.77 million1, or $0.161 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net interest income before provision was $24.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $14.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net interest margin grew from 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2023 to 4.03% for the first quarter of 2024.
  • Total deposits increased to $2.39 billion at March 31, 2024 from $2.30 billion at December 31, 2023 and $984.5 million at March 31, 2023. Total loans increased slightly to $2.25 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $2.24 billion at December 31, 2023 and $945.4 million at March 31, 2023.
  • The Company enhanced its on-balance sheet liquidity with cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2024 of $172.3 million, up from $80.2 million at December 31, 2023 and $51.7 million at March 31, 2023.
  • Asset quality remained strong as non-performing assets were $6.7 million, representing 0.25% of total assets at March 31, 2024, compared to $7.3 million, representing 0.27% of total assets at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses-loans was 1.06% of total loans at March 31, 2024, unchanged from December 31, 2023.

Given that the merger with Partners Bancorp ("Partners") was completed on November 30, 2023 (the "Merger"), fourth quarter 2023 results do not represent a full quarter of comparable combined earnings.  Reported results prior to the fourth quarter of 2023 reflect legacy LINKBANCORP results only.

"We are very pleased by the strong results of the first quarter of 2024, which represents the first full quarter following completion of our merger with Partners Bancorp," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of LINKBANCORP.  "Following a very successful conversion during the fourth quarter, we have continued to make significant progress in integrating our institutions and executing on the actions needed to achieve the operational efficiencies and other benefits of this combination, including recognizing a 14% reduction in headcount since the close of the transaction and positive steps in implementing our bank-wide branch rationalization initiative."  He continued, "Loan activity during the quarter was consistent with our expectations and solid deposit growth will support growing loan pipelines."  

(1)

See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

Income Statement
Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024 increased to $24.9 million compared to $14.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net interest margin was 4.03% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2023.  The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 56 basis points over the prior linked quarter, due to an increase in the average yield on loans of 45 basis points to 6.48% as well as a 61 basis points increase in the average yield on securities to 4.71%.  Cost of funds increased slightly to 2.33% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 2.28% for the fourth quarter of 2023.  The increase in net interest income was primarily a result of the Merger, including the lower cost deposits from legacy Partners and the impact of purchase accounting accretion.

Noninterest income increased quarter-over-quarter to $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.  This increase was primarily related to a $395 thousand increase in service charges on deposit accounts resulting from the Merger, offset by a decrease in gain on sale of loans.  

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 was $19.3 million compared to $22.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.  Excluding one-time charges related to the Merger of $56 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 and $9.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest expense increased by $6.4 million to $19.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 from $12.8 million in the fourth quarter1.  This increase was primarily due to the increased headcount and infrastructure resulting from the Merger, and amortization of the core deposit intangible assets.  Salary and employee benefit expenses for the first quarter of 2024 included costs for personnel retained for post-conversion support through January 2024, as well as increased incentive compensation expense. 

Income tax expense was $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, reflecting an effective tax rate of 21.8%.

(1)

See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

Balance Sheet
Total assets were $2.78 billion at March 31, 2024 compared to $2.67 billion at December 31, 2023 and $1.21 billion at March 31, 2023.  Deposits and net loans as of March 31, 2024 totaled $2.39 billion and $2.22 billion, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $2.30 billion and $2.22 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2023 and $984.5 million and $934.8 million, respectively, at March 31, 2023.

Total loans increased $4.3 million during the first quarter of 2024 to $2.25 billion at March 31, 2024, with muted net loan growth reflecting the continued integration following the completion of the Merger and introduction of the Company to new markets.  Total commercial loan commitments for the first quarter of 2024 were $77.0 million with funded balances of $45.2 million.  The average commercial loan commitment originated during the first quarter of 2024 totaled approximately $664 thousand with an average outstanding funded balance of $390 thousand.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $92.1 million to $172.3 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $80.2 million at December 31, 2023 and $51.7 million at March 31, 2023.  The increase was due to deposit growth outpacing net loan growth, as well as an increase in long term FHLB borrowings as the Company took steps to extend the maturity of its liabilities.

Deposits at March 31, 2024 totaled $2.39 billion, an increase of $87.6 million compared to $2.30 billion at December 31, 2023. This increase was driven by significant growth in interest bearing deposits, including a $14.5 million increase in money market and savings accounts and $39.4 million increase in retail time deposits.  Additionally, brokered certificates of deposits increased by $27.2 million to $146.7 million at March 31, 2024, as compared to at December 31, 2023, which includes $75 million related to an interest rate swap executed in 2023.  

Shareholders' equity increased from $265.8 million at December 31, 2023 to $268.2 million at March 31, 2024 primarily as a result of a $2.9 million increase in retained earnings.  Book value per share increased to $7.18 at March 31, 2024 compared to $7.12 at December 31, 2023.  Tangible book value per share increased $0.10 to $5.00 at March 31, 2024 compared to $4.90 at December 31, 20231.

(1)

See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

Asset Quality
In the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $40 thousand, compared to a $9.8 million provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023, which included $9.7 million associated with the day one accounting provision required for loans acquired not designated as purchase credit deteriorated in the Merger.

Asset quality metrics remain strong. As of March 31, 2024, the Company's non-performing assets were $6.7 million, representing 0.25% of total assets.  Loans 30-89 days past due at March 31, 2024 were $15.3 million, representing 0.68% of total loans.  

The allowance for credit losses-loans was $23.8 million, or 1.06% of total loans at March 31, 2024, which remained consistent quarter over quarter with the allowance for credit losses-loans of $23.8 million, or 1.06% of total loans at December 31, 2023.  The allowance for credit losses-loans to nonperforming assets was 357.18% at March 31, 2024, compared to 327.82% at December 31, 2023.

Capital
The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of March 31, 2024. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio were 11.04% and 10.24%, respectively, at March 31, 2024, compared to 10.62% and 9.92%, respectively, at December 31, 2023 and 13.53% and 12.32%, respectively, at March 31, 2023. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 6.91%1 at March 31, 2024.

(1)

See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and New Jersey through 29 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; risks related to the integration of the merger with Partners; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of any cybersecurity breaches. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. 

LB-E
LB-D

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)













March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)









ASSETS









Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents

$             13,552

$                  13,089

$                    5,447

$             4,736

$                 4,545

Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions

158,731

67,101

62,532

118,438

47,190

Cash and cash equivalents

172,283

80,190

67,979

123,174

51,735

Certificates of deposit with other banks



249

498

745

Securities available for sale, at fair value

133,949

115,490

78,779

83,620

86,804

Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

36,109

36,223

37,266

38,220

38,986

Loans receivable, gross

2,245,817

2,241,533

978,912

969,533

945,371

Allowance for credit losses - loans

(23,842)

(23,767)

(9,964)

(10,228)

(10,526)

Loans receivable, net

2,221,975

2,217,766

968,948

959,305

934,845

Investments in restricted bank stock

4,286

3,965

3,107

5,544

4,134

Premises and equipment, net

22,233

22,279

6,414

6,292

6,497

Right-of-Use Asset – Premises

14,663

15,598

9,727

9,896

10,058

Bank-owned life insurance

49,230

48,847

24,732

24,554

24,384

Goodwill and other intangible assets

81,494

82,701

36,715

36,774

36,833

Deferred tax asset

23,463

24,153

6,880

6,571

6,749

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

24,579

22,113

14,899

14,024

12,188

TOTAL ASSETS

$        2,784,264

$             2,669,325

$             1,255,695

$      1,308,472

$          1,213,958

LIABILITIES









Deposits:









Demand, noninterest bearing

$           653,719

$                655,953

$                210,404

$         240,729

$             204,495

Interest bearing

1,732,310

1,642,520

831,368

794,113

780,003

Total deposits

2,386,029

2,298,473

1,041,772

1,034,842

984,498

Other Borrowings

40,499

10,590

15,000

74,899

31,250

Subordinated Debt

61,573

61,444

40,354

40,398

40,441

Lease liabilities

15,445

16,464

9,728

9,896

10,058

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

12,475

16,558

7,490

5,985

6,130

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,516,021

2,403,529

1,114,344

1,166,020

1,072,377

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred stock





Common stock

369

369

162

162

250

Surplus

263,577

263,310

127,856

127,818

127,659

Retained earnings

7,724

4,843

19,062

19,039

18,911

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,427)

(3,209)

(5,729)

(4,567)

(5,239)

          Total equity attributable to parent

268,243

265,313

141,351

142,452

141,581

         Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiary


483



TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

268,243

265,796

141,351

142,452

141,581

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$        2,784,264

$             2,669,325

$             1,255,695

$      1,308,472

$          1,213,958

Common shares outstanding

37,348,151

37,340,700

16,235,871

16,228,440

16,221,692











LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended


3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)





INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME





Loans receivable, including fees

$           36,125

$           21,461

$           11,762

Other

2,650

1,642

1,228

Total interest and dividend income

38,775

23,103

12,990

INTEREST EXPENSE





Deposits

11,847

7,445

4,517

Other Borrowings

1,152

727

87

Subordinated Debt

892

615

432

Total interest expense

13,891

8,787

5,036

NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE
   PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

24,884

14,316

7,954

Provision for credit losses

40

9,844

293

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
   PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

24,844

4,472

7,661

NONINTEREST INCOME





Service charges on deposit accounts

780

385

199

Bank-owned life insurance

383

250

140

Net realized losses on the sale of debt securities



(2,370)

Gain on sale of loans

50

166

Other

516

374

178

Total noninterest income

1,729

1,175

(1,853)

NONINTEREST EXPENSE





Salaries and employee benefits

11,118

8,262

4,120

Occupancy

1,578

911

707

Equipment and data processing

1,826

1,201

693

Professional fees

748

536

381

FDIC insurance

352

198

159

Bank Shares Tax

591

323

278

Intangible amortization

1,206

484

61

Merger & system conversion related expenses

56

9,496

587

Other

1,775

874

751

Total noninterest expense

19,250

22,285

7,737

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)


7,323

(16,638)

(1,929)

Income tax expense (benefit)


1,597

(3,641)

(376)

NET  INCOME (LOSS)

$             5,726

$         (12,997)

$           (1,553)







EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC

$               0.15

$             (0.56)

$             (0.10)

 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED

$               0.15

$             (0.56)

$             (0.10)

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
   OUTSTANDING,





BASIC

36,962,005

23,063,202

15,480,951

DILUTED

37,038,230

23,063,202

15,480,951







LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)











For the Three Months Ended

('Dollars In Thousands, except per share data)

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023



Operating Highlights








Net Income (loss)

$                 5,726

$              (12,997)

$            (1,553)



Net Interest Income

24,884

14,316

7,954



Provision for Credit Losses

40

9,844

293



Non-Interest Income

1,729

1,175

(1,853)



Non-Interest Expense

19,250

22,285

7,737



Earnings (loss) per Share, Basic

0.15

(0.56)

(0.10)



Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2)

0.16

0.09

0.05



Earnings (loss) per Share, Diluted

0.15

(0.56)

(0.10)



Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2)

0.16

0.09

0.05













Selected Operating Ratios








Net Interest Margin

4.03 %

3.55 %

2.95 %



Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA")

0.86 %

-2.96 %

-0.53 %



Adjusted ROA2

0.86 %

0.49 %

0.27 %



Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE")

8.63 %

-28.24 %

-4.56 %



Adjusted ROE2

8.70 %

4.70 %

2.30 %



Efficiency Ratio

72.33 %

143.86 %

126.82 %



Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3

72.12 %

82.56 %

84.41 %



Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets

0.26 %

0.27 %

-0.63 %



Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets

2.88 %

5.08 %

2.65 %
























3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

Financial Condition Data








Total Assets

$           2,784,264

$           2,669,325

$       1,255,695

$          1,308,472

$        1,213,958

Loans Receivable, Net

2,221,975

2,217,766

968,948

959,305

934,845










     Noninterest-bearing Deposits

653,719

655,953

210,404

240,729

204,495

     Interest-bearing Deposits

1,732,310

1,642,520

831,368

794,113

780,003

Total Deposits

2,386,029

2,298,473

1,041,772

1,034,842

984,498










Selected Balance Sheet Ratios








Total Capital Ratio1

11.04 %

10.62 %

12.92 %

12.88 %

13.53 %

Tier 1 Capital Ratio1

10.24 %

9.92 %

12.37 %

12.29 %

12.32 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1

10.24 %

9.92 %

12.37 %

12.29 %

12.32 %

Leverage Ratio1

9.23 %

14.13 %

10.71 %

10.41 %

10.78 %

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4

6.91 %

7.08 %

8.58 %

8.31 %

8.90 %

Tangible Book Value per Share5

$                   5.00

$                   4.90

$               6.44

$                  6.51

$                6.46










Asset Quality Data








Non-performing Assets

$                 6,675

$                 7,250

$             2,958

$                2,856

$              2,398

Non-performing Assets to Total Assets

0.25 %

0.27 %

0.24 %

0.22 %

0.20 %

Non-performing Loans to Total Loans

0.30 %

0.32 %

0.30 %

0.29 %

0.25 %

Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans ("ACLL")

$               23,842

$               23,767

$             9,964

$              10,228

$             10,526

ACLL to Total Loans

1.06 %

1.06 %

1.02 %

1.05 %

1.11 %

ACLL to Nonperforming Assets

357.18 %

327.82 %

336.85 %

358.12 %

438.95 %

Net chargeoffs (recoveries)

$                      70

$                    195

$                (12)

$                   (97)

$                   (2)











(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital

(2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses.  This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles.  This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.  Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share.  See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.










LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)















For the Three Months Ended March 31,


2024

2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash

$                  82,420

$                       898

4.38 %

$                  36,470

$                       275

3.06 %

Securities











Taxable (1)

114,896

1,391

4.87 %

81,899

653

3.23 %

Tax-Exempt

42,984

457

4.28 %

38,368

377

3.98 %

Total Securities

157,880

1,848

4.71 %

120,267

1,030

3.47 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

240,300

2,746

4.60 %

156,737

1,305

3.38 %

Total Loans (3)

2,240,714

36,125

6.48 %

936,510

11,762

5.09 %

Total Earning Assets

2,481,014

38,871

6.30 %

1,093,247

13,067

4.85 %

Other Assets

210,826




90,938



Total Assets

$             2,691,840




$             1,184,185



Interest bearing demand

$                424,781

$                    1,942

1.84 %

$                251,103

$                    1,188

1.92 %

Money market demand

587,455

3,174

2.17 %

245,563

1,350

2.23 %

Time deposits

608,192

6,731

4.45 %

290,605

1,979

2.76 %

Total Borrowings

140,621

2,044

5.85 %

49,246

519

4.27 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,761,049

13,891

3.17 %

836,517

5,036

2.44 %

Non Int Bearing Deposits

632,637




192,135



Total Cost of Funds

$             2,393,686

$                  13,891

2.33 %

$             1,028,652

$                    5,036

1.99 %

Other Liabilities

31,359




17,508



Total Liabilities

$             2,425,045




$             1,046,160



Shareholders' Equity

$                266,795




$                138,025



Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$             2,691,840




$             1,184,185



Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)


24,980

3.13 %


8,031

2.41 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment


(96)




(77)

Net Interest Income


$                  24,884




$                    7,954

Net Interest Margin




4.03 %




2.95 %

(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans













LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)















For the Three Months Ended


March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash

$                   82,420

$               898

4.38 %

$         63,572

$                405

2.53 %

Securities











Taxable (1)

114,896

1,391

4.87 %

88,632

951

4.26 %

Tax-Exempt

42,984

457

4.28 %

38,269

362

3.75 %

Total Securities

157,880

1,848

4.71 %

126,901

1,313

4.10 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

240,300

2,746

4.60 %

190,473

1,718

3.58 %

Total Loans (3)

2,240,714

36,125

6.48 %

1,411,129

21,461

6.03 %

Total Earning Assets

2,481,014

38,871

6.30 %

1,601,602

23,179

5.74 %

Other Assets

210,826




138,537



Total Assets

$              2,691,840




$    1,740,139



Interest bearing demand

$                 424,781

$            1,942

1.84 %

$       328,342

$             1,746

2.11 %

Money market demand

587,455

3,174

2.17 %

367,821

2,287

2.47 %

Time deposits

608,192

6,731

4.45 %

348,580

3,412

3.88 %

Total Borrowings

140,621

2,044

5.85 %

113,492

1,342

4.69 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,761,049

13,891

3.17 %

1,158,235

8,787

3.01 %

Non Int Bearing Deposits

632,637




371,051



Total Cost of Funds

$              2,393,686

$          13,891

2.33 %

$    1,529,286

$             8,787

2.28 %

Other Liabilities

31,359




28,244



Total Liabilities

$              2,425,045




$    1,557,530



Shareholders' Equity

$                 266,795




$       182,609



Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$              2,691,840




$    1,740,139



Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)


24,980

3.13 %


14,392

2.73 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment


(96)




(76)

Net Interest Income


$          24,884




$           14,316

Net Interest Margin




4.03 %




3.55 %

(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans













LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)











(In Thousands)

March 31, 2024

December 31,  2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

 Agriculture and farmland loans


$        67,359

$          65,861

$          50,584

$          50,552

$    53,301

 Construction loans


194,391

178,483

65,836

75,628

67,934

 Commercial & industrial loans


218,724

238,343

115,572

104,869

99,356

 Commercial real estate loans











      Multifamily


190,146

180,788

111,853

113,254

111,461

      Owner occupied


489,467

501,732

160,929

154,520

151,407

      Non-owner occupied


589,731

580,972

257,344

254,691

249,638

 Residential real estate loans











      First liens


403,300

402,433

172,481

170,271

166,478

      Second liens and lines of credit


71,060

70,747

27,870

30,148

30,720

 Consumer and other loans


16,810

16,756

11,869

11,308

10,472

 Municipal loans


4,473

5,244

4,137

3,929

4,292


2,245,461

2,241,359

978,475

969,170

945,059

Deferred costs

356

174

437

363

312

Total loans receivable

$   2,245,817

$     2,241,533

$        978,912

$        969,533

$  945,371











LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)












March 31, 2024

(In Thousands)

Amortized
Cost

Net
Unrealized Gains
(Losses)

Fair
Value

Available for Sale:







US Government Agency securities

$        12,743

$                   106

$        12,849

US Government Treasury securities

4,942

2

4,944

Obligations of state and political subdivisions

49,231

(3,264)

45,967

Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

71,276

(3,316)

67,960

Other securities

2,250

(21)

2,229



$      140,442

$              (6,493)

$      133,949












 Amortized
Cost


 Net Unrealized Gains
(Losses)


 Fair Value


 Allowance for
Credit Losses

Held to Maturity:







Corporate debentures

$        15,000

$              (1,455)

$        13,545

$            (507)

Structured mortgage-backed securities

21,616

(892)

20,724

-


$        36,616

$              (2,347)

$        34,269

$            (507)











December 31, 2023

(In Thousands)

Amortized
Cost

Net
Unrealized Gains
(Losses)

Fair
Value

Available for Sale:







US Government Agency securities

$        12,711

$                   274

$        12,985

US Government Treasury securities

4,925

17

4,942

Obligations of state and political subdivisions

49,640

(2,595)

47,045

Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

50,795

(2,614)

48,181

Other securities

2,301

36

2,337



$      120,372

$              (4,882)

$      115,490












Amortized
Cost

Net Unrealized Gains
(Losses)

Fair Value

Allowance for
Credit Losses

Held to Maturity:







Corporate debentures

$        15,000

$              (1,592)

$        13,408

$            (512)

Structured mortgage-backed securities

21,735

(907)

20,828

-


$        36,735

$              (2,499)

$        34,236

$            (512)









LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits Detail (Unaudited)











(In Thousands)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

Demand, noninterest-bearing

$      653,719

$      655,953

$      210,404

$     240,729

$   204,495

Demand, interest-bearing

447,412

438,765

273,673

237,114

250,944

Money market and savings

591,982

577,448

258,334

254,632

241,858

Time deposits, $250 and over

147,898

134,324

51,563

57,194

51,855

Time deposits, other

398,365

372,572

172,798

185,121

165,310

Brokered deposits

146,653

119,411

75,000

60,052

70,036


$   2,386,029

$   2,298,473

$   1,041,772

$  1,034,842

$   984,498






















Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)











(In Thousands)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

Demand, noninterest-bearing

$      632,637

$      371,051

$      209,054

$     209,072

$   192,135

Demand, interest-bearing

424,781

328,342

254,725

243,539

251,103

Money market and savings

587,455

367,821

254,849

244,355

245,563

Time deposits

518,929

317,747

236,869

236,059

212,478

Brokered deposits

89,263

30,832

28,705

63,339

78,127


$   2,253,065

$   1,415,793

$      984,202

$     996,364

$   979,406











Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets

For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023

Net income (loss)

$             5,726

$         (12,997)

$           (1,553)

Average assets

2,691,840

1,740,139

1,184,185

Return on average assets (annualized)

0.86 %

-2.96 %

-0.53 %

Net income (loss)

5,726

(12,997)

(1,553)

Net losses on sale of securities

-

-

2,370

Tax effect at 21%

-

-

(498)

Merger & system conversion related expenses

56

9,496

587

Tax effect at 21%

(12)

(1,994)

(123)

Non-purchase credit deteriorated provision for credit losses

-

9,694

-

Tax effect at 21%

-

(2,036)

-

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

5,770

2,163

783

Average assets

2,691,840

1,740,139

1,184,185

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (Non-GAAP)

0.86 %

0.49 %

0.27 %






Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity

For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023

Net income (loss)

$          5,726

$    (12,997)

$      (1,553)

Average shareholders' equity

266,795

182,609

138,025

Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

8.63 %

-28.24 %

-4.56 %

Net income (loss)

5,726

(12,997)

(1,553)

Net losses (gains) on sale of securities

-

-

2,370

Tax effect at 21%

-

-

(498)

Merger & system conversion related expenses

56

9,496

587

Tax effect at 21%

(12)

(1,994)

(123)

Non-purchase credit deteriorated provision for credit losses

-

9,694

-

Tax effect at 21%

-

(2,036)

-

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

5,770

2,163

783

Average shareholders' equity

266,795

182,609

138,025

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) (Non-GAAP)

8.70 %

4.70 %

2.30 %






Adjusted Efficiency Ratio

For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023

GAAP-based efficiency ratio

72.33 %

143.86 %

126.82 %

Net interest income

$      24,884

$      14,316

$           7,954

Noninterest income

1,729

1,175

(1,853)

Less: net gains (losses) on sales of securities

-

-

(2,370)

Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP)

26,613

15,491

8,471

Total noninterest expense

19,250

22,285

7,737

Less: Merger & system conversion related expenses

56

9,496

587

Adjusted non-interest expense

19,194

12,789

7,150

Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)

72.12 %

82.56 %

84.41 %






Adjusted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023

GAAP-Based Earnings  (Loss) Per Share, Basic

$              0.15

$        (0.56)

$           (0.10)

GAAP-Based  Earnings (Loss) Per Share, Diluted

$              0.15

$        (0.56)

$           (0.10)

Net  Income (Loss)

$            5,726

$    (12,997)

$         (1,553)

Net losses on sale of securities

-

-

2,370

Tax effect at 21%

-

-

(498)

Merger & system conversion related expenses

56

9,496

587

 Tax effect at 21%

(12)

(1,994)

(123)

Non-purchase credit deteriorated provision for credit losses

-

9,694

-

 Tax effect at 21%

-

(2,036)

-

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

5,770

2,163

783

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP)

$              0.16

$          0.09

$             0.05

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$              0.16

$          0.09

$             0.05






Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value


3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

Tangible Common Equity

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

Total shareholders' equity


$         268,243

$         265,796

$         141,351

$         142,452

$       141,581

Adjustments:









Goodwill


(56,968)

(56,968)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

Other intangible assets


(24,526)

(25,733)

(873)

(932)

(991)

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$         186,749

$         183,095

$         104,636

$         105,678

$       104,748

Common shares outstanding


37,348,151

37,340,700

16,235,871

16,228,440

16,221,692

Book value per common share


$               7.18

$               7.12

$               8.71

$               8.78

$             8.73

Tangible book value per common share
(Non-GAAP)

$               5.00

$               4.90

$               6.44

$               6.51

$             6.46

Tangible Assets









Total assets


$      2,784,264

$      2,669,325

$      1,255,695

$      1,308,472

$    1,213,958

Adjustments:









Goodwill


(56,968)

(56,968)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

Other intangible assets


(24,526)

(25,733)

(873)

(932)

(991)

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$      2,702,770

$      2,586,624

$      1,218,980

$      1,271,698

$    1,177,125

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

6.91 %

7.08 %

8.58 %

8.31 %

8.90 %











Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)

For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023

Net Income (Loss) - GAAP

$            5,726

$    (12,997)

$         (1,553)

Net losses on sale of securities

-

-

2,370

Tax effect at 21%

-

-

(498)

Merger & system conversion related expenses

56

9,496

587

 Tax effect at 21%

(12)

(1,994)

(123)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Non-GAAP)

5,770

(5,495)

783

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,597

(3,641)

(376)

 Provision for credit losses

40

9,844

293

Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income

12

1,994

621

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$            7,419

$        2,702

$           1,321






