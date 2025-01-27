LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Record Fourth Quarter 2024 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank") reported record net income of $7.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $7.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Excluding expenses associated with the pending sale of its New Jersey branches and branch consolidations, adjusted earnings were $7.6 million1, or $0.211 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with $7.2 million1, or $0.191 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2024. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $26.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share. Excluding merger and restructuring related expenses, adjusted net income was $26.91 million, or $0.731 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Additionally, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock which is expected to be paid on March 14, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2025.

See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Annualized return on average assets was 1.06% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.00% for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted return on average assets was 1.07% 1 for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.02% 1 for the third quarter of 2024.

for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.02% for the third quarter of 2024. Excluding deposits held for sale, total deposits 2 increased $161.8 million , or 7.36%, from $2.20 billion at December 31, 2023 to $2.36 billion at December 31, 2024 . While total deposits decreased slightly quarter over quarter, average deposits 2 grew $26.9 million from $2.35 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 to $2.38 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 . Excluding loans held for sale, total loans 2 increased $127.5 million , or 5.99% from $2.13 billion at December 31, 2023 to $2.26 billion at December 31, 2024 .

increased , or 7.36%, from at to at . While total deposits decreased slightly quarter over quarter, average deposits grew from for the quarter ended to for the quarter ended . Excluding loans held for sale, total loans increased , or 5.99% from at to at . Net interest margin expanded to 3.85% for the fourth quarter of 2024 from 3.82% for the third quarter of 2024. For the full year, net interest margin expanded 79 basis points to 3.88% for the year ended December 31, 2024 from 3.09% for the year ended December 31, 2023 .

from 3.09% for the year ended . Net interest income before provision for credit losses improved to $25.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $25.0 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense decreased $150 thousand quarter over quarter to $18.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company's efficiency ratio continued to improve to 65.04% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 66.71% for the third quarter of 2024 and 72.33% for the first quarter of 2024 as the Company continues to execute on post-merger cost-saving initiatives.

On May 9, 2024 , the Company announced that LINKBANK had entered into a definitive purchase and assumption agreement for the sale of the Bank's banking operations and three branches in New Jersey , including related loans and deposits (the "Branch Sale") to American Heritage Federal Credit Union. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") has approved the Branch Sale and the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval from the National Credit Union Administration ("NCUA").

Total loans and total deposits include balances held for sale in the Branch Sale of $91.8 million and $93.6 million, respectively, at December 31, 2024. These balances were $102.3 million and $94.0 million respectively at September 30, 2024. Average deposits include deposits held for sale in the Branch Sale.

As a result of the Branch Sale announcement, associated loans and deposits were reclassified as held for sale, impacting the Company's allowance for credit losses and purchase accounting amortization related to the loans held for sale.

"We are very pleased to announce record earnings for both the fourth quarter and the full year 2024, after a full year of implementing and executing on strategic initiatives to improve our performance. Our teams have continued to focus on reducing costs, generating additional fee income and growing interest income with solid growth in quality loans and core deposits throughout the year," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of LINKBANCORP. "As we move into 2025, we are excited to continue to leverage the talent we have in place with an emphasis on operational efficiency and further earnings growth."

Income Statement

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $25.5 million compared to $25.0 million in the third quarter of 2024. Net interest margin expanded to 3.85% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 3.82% for the third quarter of 2024. The improvement in net interest margin was driven by a 10 basis points decrease in cost of funds to 2.32% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 2.42% for the third quarter of 2024, while the average yield on interest earning assets decreased seven basis points to 6.09% for the fourth quarter of 2024 from 6.16% for the third quarter of 2024 due to the cut in the target federal funds rate.

Noninterest income decreased slightly quarter-over-quarter to $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, as decreases in swap fee income and gain on sale of loans were partially offset by continued growth in service charges on deposit accounts.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $18.3 million compared to $18.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. Excluding one-time costs associated with the Branch Sale and branch consolidations of $56 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $171 thousand in the third quarter of 2024, adjusted noninterest expense was generally flat at $18.3 million1 for the third and fourth quarter of 2024, as increases in salaries and employee benefits and equipment and data processing costs were offset by decreases in professional fees and FDIC deposit insurance and supervisory fees. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily related to a $250 thousand expense resulting from a change in paid time off (PTO) accrual policy.

Income tax expense was $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting an effective tax rate of 21.9%.

1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $2.88 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to $2.88 billion at September 30, 2024 and $2.67 billion at December 31, 2023. Deposits and net loans as of December 31, 2024 totaled $2.36 billion and $2.23 billion, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $2.37 billion and $2.19 billion, respectively, at September 30, 2024 and $2.20 billion and $2.10 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2023. Deposits and net loans exclude balances held for sale in the Branch Sale of $93.6 million and $91.8 million, respectively, at December 31, 2024, which are reflected in liabilities held for sale and assets held for sale. These balances were $94.0 million and $102.3 million respectively, at September 30, 2024.

Including loans held for sale, total loans increased $29.4 million, from $2.32 billion at September 30, 2024 to $2.35 billion at December 31, 2024. Total commercial loan commitments for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $176.3 million with funded balances of $93.7 million. The average commercial loan commitment originated during the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled approximately $979 thousand with an average outstanding funded balance of $521 thousand.

Including deposits held for sale, total deposits at December 31, 2024 totaled $2.45 billion, a decrease of $12.5 million from $2.47 billion at September 30, 2024. Average deposits increased $26.9 million from $2.35 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 to $2.38 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $686.5 million at December 31, 2024, representing 28.0% of total deposits.

The Company continues to focus on maintaining strong on-balance sheet liquidity, as cash and cash equivalents increased to $166.1 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $80.2 million at December 31, 2023.

Shareholders' equity increased from $277.4 million at September 30, 2024 to $280.2 million at December 31, 2024 primarily as a result of a $4.8 million increase in retained earnings offset by a $2.3 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss resulting from the rate environment. Book value per share increased to $7.50 at December 31, 2024 compared to $7.42 at September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per share increased to $5.36 at December 31, 2024 compared to $5.26 at September 30, 2024 and $4.90 at December 31, 20231, representing 9.4% annual growth.

1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a $132 thousand provision for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2024, after recording a $84 thousand provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company's non-performing assets were $17.2 million, representing 0.60% of total assets, compared to $17.4 million, representing 0.60% of total assets at September 30, 2024.

Loans 30-89 days past due at December 31, 2024 were $4.6 million, representing 0.21% of total loans compared to $2.7 million or 0.12% of total loans at September 30, 2024 and $4.7 million or 0.22% of total loans at December 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses-loans was $26.4 million, or 1.17% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2024, compared to $26.5 million, or 1.20% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses-loans to nonperforming assets ratio was 153.95% at December 31, 2024, compared to 152.73% at September 30, 2024.

Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of December 31, 2024. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio were 11.55% and 10.74% respectively, at December 31, 2024, compared to 11.44% and 10.62%, respectively, at September 30, 2024 and 10.62% and 9.92%, respectively, at December 31, 2023. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.16%1 at December 31, 2024.

1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and New Jersey through 26 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; risks related to the integration of the Partners Merger; the timing and receipt of regulatory approvals to complete the Branch Sale; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of any cybersecurity breaches. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)















































December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)



















ASSETS



















Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents

$ 13,834

$ 15,295

$ 14,516

$ 13,552

$ 13,089 Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions

152,266

175,937

167,141

158,731

67,101 Cash and cash equivalents

166,100

191,232

181,657

172,283

80,190 Securities available for sale, at fair value

145,590

149,315

140,121

133,949

115,490 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

31,508

34,155

35,343

36,109

36,223 Loans receivable, gross

2,255,749

2,215,868

2,193,197

2,129,919

2,128,284 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(26,435)

(26,542)

(26,288)

(23,842)

(23,767) Loans receivable, net

2,229,314

2,189,326

2,166,909

2,106,077

2,104,517 Investments in restricted bank stock

5,209

4,904

4,928

4,286

3,965 Premises and equipment, net

18,029

17,623

18,364

20,102

20,130 Right-of-Use Asset – premises

14,913

14,150

13,970

14,577

15,497 Bank-owned life insurance

52,079

51,646

49,616

49,230

48,847 Goodwill and other intangible assets

79,761

80,924

82,129

81,494

82,701 Deferred tax asset

22,280

21,662

22,024

22,717

24,153 Assets held for sale

94,146

104,660

118,362

118,115

115,499 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

22,405

20,344

25,170

26,730

22,113 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 2,881,334

$ 2,879,941

$ 2,858,593

$ 2,785,669

$ 2,669,325 LIABILITIES



















Deposits:



















Demand, noninterest bearing

$ 658,646

$ 658,473

$ 661,292

$ 618,277

$ 624,780 Interest bearing

1,701,936

1,714,179

1,699,220

1,662,124

1,574,019 Total deposits

2,360,582

2,372,652

2,360,512

2,280,401

2,198,799 Long-term borrowings

40,000

40,000

40,000

40,000

— Short-term borrowings

10,000

—

—

—

10,000 Note payable

565

572

578

584

590 Subordinated debt

61,984

61,843

61,706

61,573

61,444 Lease liabilities

15,666

14,911

14,746

15,357

16,361 Liabilities held for sale

93,777

94,228

96,916

105,716

99,777 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

18,539

18,382

12,726

13,795

16,558 TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,601,113

2,602,588

2,587,184

2,517,426

2,403,529 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Preferred stock

—

—

—

—

— Common stock

370

370

370

369

369 Surplus

264,449

264,059

263,795

263,577

263,310 Retained earnings

19,947

15,147

10,826

7,724

4,843 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,545)

(2,223)

(3,582)

(3,427)

(3,209) Total equity attributable to parent

280,221

277,353

271,409

268,243

265,313 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiary

—

—

—

—

483 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

280,221

277,353

271,409

268,243

265,796 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 2,881,334

$ 2,879,941

$ 2,858,593

$ 2,785,669

$ 2,669,325 Common shares outstanding

37,370,917

37,361,560

37,356,278

37,348,151

37,340,700























LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)























































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



12/31/2024

9/30/2024

12/31/2023





12/31/2024

12/31/2023 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)























INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME























Loans receivable, including fees

$ 37,082

$ 36,856

$ 21,461





$ 146,175

$ 58,791 Other

3,224

3,338

1,642





12,549

6,407 Total interest and dividend income

40,306

40,194

23,103





158,724

65,198 INTEREST EXPENSE























Deposits

12,823

13,292

7,445





51,033

22,638 Other Borrowings

962

949

727





3,929

1,923 Subordinated Debt

976

972

615





3,868

1,926 Total interest expense

14,761

15,213

8,787





58,830

26,487 NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

25,545

24,981

14,316





99,894

38,711 Provision for credit losses

132

84

9,844





257

9,295 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

25,413

24,897

4,472





99,637

29,416 NONINTEREST INCOME























Service charges on deposit accounts

1,339

1,052

385





4,036

978 Bank-owned life insurance

433

430

250





1,633

738 Net realized gains (losses) on the sale of debt securities

—

—

—





4

(2,370) Gain on sale of loans

70

138

166





270

465 Other

752

1,060

374





2,919

1,276 Total noninterest income

2,594

2,680

1,175





8,862

1,087 NONINTEREST EXPENSE























Salaries and employee benefits

10,147

9,855

8,262





41,061

20,612 Occupancy

1,368

1,440

911





5,945

3,015 Equipment and data processing

1,884

1,640

1,201





7,174

3,720 Professional fees

531

763

536





2,830

1,698 FDIC insurance and supervisory fees

687

812

198





2,396

817 Bank Shares Tax

693

752

323





2,796

1,158 Intangible amortization

1,162

1,205

484





4,778

663 Merger & restructuring expenses

56

171

9,496





914

11,176 Advertising

128

163

61





633

329 Other

1,646

1,651

813





6,377

2,644 Total noninterest expense

18,302

18,452

22,285





74,904

45,832 Income (loss) before income tax expense

9,705

9,125

(16,638)





33,595

(15,329) Income tax expense (benefit)

2,121

2,030

(3,641)





7,386

(3,361) NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 7,584

$ 7,095

$ (12,997)





$ 26,209

$ (11,968)

























EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC

$ 0.20

$ 0.19

$ (0.56)





$ 0.71

$ (0.67) EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED

$ 0.20

$ 0.19

$ (0.56)





$ 0.71

$ (0.67) WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING,























BASIC

37,045,701

36,983,637

23,063,202





36,990,672

17,753,914 DILUTED

37,166,107

37,090,111

23,063,202





37,105,614

17,753,914

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended (Dollars In Thousands, except per share data) 12/31/2024

9/30/2024

12/31/2023

12/31/2024

12/31/2023 Operating Highlights

















Net Income (loss) $ 7,584

$ 7,095

$ (12,997)

$ 26,209

$ (11,968) Net Interest Income 25,545

24,981

14,316

99,894

38,711 Provision for Credit Losses 132

84

9,844

257

9,295 Non-Interest Income 2,594

2,680

1,175

8,862

1,087 Non-Interest Expense 18,302

18,452

22,285

74,904

45,832 Earnings (loss) per Share, Basic 0.20

0.19

(0.56)

0.71

(0.67) Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2) 0.21

0.20

0.09

0.73

0.36 Earnings (loss) per Share, Diluted 0.20

0.19

(0.56)

0.71

(0.67) Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2) 0.21

0.19

0.09

0.73

0.36



















Selected Operating Ratios

















Net Interest Margin 3.85 %

3.82 %

3.55 %

3.88 %

3.09 % Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA") 1.06 %

1.00 %

-2.96 %

0.94 %

-0.88 % Adjusted ROA2 1.07 %

1.02 %

0.49 %

0.97 %

0.47 % Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE") 10.82 %

10.30 %

-28.24 %

9.62 %

-7.88 % Adjusted ROE2 10.88 %

10.50 %

4.70 %

9.89 %

4.21 % Efficiency Ratio 65.04 %

66.71 %

143.86 %

68.87 %

115.16 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3 64.84 %

66.09 %

82.56 %

68.04 %

82.19 % Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets 0.36 %

0.38 %

0.27 %

0.43 %

0.08 % Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets 2.56 %

2.61 %

5.08 %

3.60 %

3.38 %









































12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023 Financial Condition Data

















Total Assets $ 2,881,334

$ 2,879,941

$ 2,858,593

$ 2,785,669

$ 2,669,325 Loans Receivable, Net 2,229,314

2,189,326

2,166,909

2,106,077

2,104,517



















Noninterest-bearing Deposits 658,646

658,473

661,292

618,277

624,780 Interest-bearing Deposits 1,701,936

1,714,179

1,699,220

1,662,124

1,574,019 Total Deposits 2,360,582

2,372,652

2,360,512

2,280,401

2,198,799



















Selected Balance Sheet Ratios

















Total Capital Ratio1 11.55 %

11.44 %

11.09 %

11.04 %

10.62 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio1 10.74 %

10.62 %

10.30 %

10.24 %

9.92 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1 10.74 %

10.62 %

10.30 %

10.24 %

9.92 % Leverage Ratio1 9.49 %

9.41 %

9.17 %

9.23 %

14.13 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4 7.16 %

7.02 %

6.82 %

6.91 %

7.08 % Tangible Book Value per Share5 $ 5.36

$ 5.26

$ 5.07

$ 5.00

$ 4.90



















Asset Quality Data

















Non-performing Assets $ 17,171

$ 17,378

$ 10,589

$ 6,675

$ 7,250 Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.60 %

0.60 %

0.37 %

0.24 %

0.27 % Non-performing Loans to Total Loans 0.76 %

0.78 %

0.48 %

0.31 %

0.34 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans ("ACLL") $ 26,435

$ 26,542

$ 26,288

$ 23,842

$ 23,767 ACLL to Total Loans6 1.17 %

1.20 %

1.20 %

1.06 %

1.06 % ACLL to Nonperforming Assets 153.95 %

152.73 %

248.26 %

357.18 %

327.82 % Net chargeoffs (recoveries) $ 252

$ (28)

$ (20)

$ 70

$ 195





















(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital (2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (6) - The historical ratios have not been recast for the reclassification of loans held for sale.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended December 31,



2024

2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 128,802

$ 1,300

4.02 %

$ 63,572

$ 405

2.53 % Securities























Taxable (1)

138,168

1,540

4.43 %

88,632

951

4.26 % Tax-Exempt

44,958

486

4.30 %

38,269

362

3.75 % Total Securities

183,126

2,026

4.40 %

126,901

1,313

4.10 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

311,928

3,326

4.24 %

190,473

1,718

3.58 % Total Loans (3)(4)

2,327,829

37,082

6.34 %

1,411,129

21,461

6.03 % Total Earning Assets

2,639,757

40,408

6.09 %

1,601,602

23,179

5.74 % Other Assets

202,693









138,537







Total Assets

$ 2,842,450









$ 1,740,139







Interest bearing demand(5)

$ 537,856

$ 3,043

2.25 %

$ 328,342

$ 1,746

2.11 % Money market demand(5)

567,593

3,139

2.20 %

367,821

2,287

2.47 % Time deposits(5)

607,231

6,641

4.35 %

348,580

3,412

3.88 % Total Borrowings

153,117

1,938

5.04 %

113,492

1,342

4.69 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,865,797

14,761

3.15 %

1,158,235

8,787

3.01 % Non Interest-Bearing Deposits(5)

665,276









371,051







Total Cost of Funds

$ 2,531,073

$ 14,761

2.32 %

$ 1,529,286

$ 8,787

2.28 % Other Liabilities

32,493









28,244







Total Liabilities

$ 2,563,566









$ 1,557,530







Shareholders' Equity

$ 278,884









$ 182,609







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,842,450









$ 1,740,139







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





25,647

2.94 %





14,392

2.73 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(102)









(76)



Net Interest Income





$ 25,545









$ 14,316



Net Interest Margin









3.85 %









3.55 %



(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans (4) Includes the balances of loans held for sale (5) Includes the balances of deposits held for sale

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended



December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 128,802

$ 1,300

4.02 %

$ 114,383

$ 1,296

4.51 % Securities























Taxable (1)

138,168

1,540

4.43 %

133,443

1,683

5.02 % Tax-Exempt

44,958

486

4.30 %

42,800

453

4.21 % Total Securities

183,126

2,026

4.40 %

176,243

2,136

4.82 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

311,928

3,326

4.24 %

290,626

3,432

4.70 % Total Loans (3)(4)

2,327,829

37,082

6.34 %

2,313,228

36,856

6.34 % Total Earning Assets

2,639,757

40,408

6.09 %

2,603,854

40,288

6.16 % Other Assets

202,693









208,407







Total Assets

$ 2,842,450









$ 2,812,261







Interest bearing demand(5)

$ 537,856

3,043

2.25 %

$ 497,100

$ 2,902

2.32 % Money market demand(5)

567,593

3,139

2.20 %

580,766

3,396

2.33 % Time deposits(5)

607,231

6,641

4.35 %

613,402

6,993

4.54 % Total Borrowings

153,117

1,938

5.04 %

153,699

1,922

4.97 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,865,797

14,761

3.15 %

1,844,967

15,213

3.28 % Non Interest-Bearing Deposits(5)

665,276









659,825







Total Cost of Funds

$ 2,531,073

$ 14,761

2.32 %

$ 2,504,792

$ 15,213

2.42 % Other Liabilities

32,493









33,534







Total Liabilities

$ 2,563,566









$ 2,538,326







Shareholders' Equity

$ 278,884









$ 273,935







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,842,450









$ 2,812,261







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





25,647

2.94 %





25,075

2.88 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(102)









(94)



Net Interest Income





$ 25,545









$ 24,981



Net Interest Margin









3.85 %









3.82 %



(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans (4) Includes the balances of loans held for sale (5) Includes the balances of deposits held for sale

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2024

2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 111,790

$ 4,890

4.37 %

$ 55,501

$ 1,966

3.54 % Securities























Taxable (1)

128,140

6,206

4.84 %

84,860

3,260

3.84 % Tax-Exempt

43,134

1,839

4.26 %

38,591

1,495

3.87 % Total Securities

171,274

8,045

4.70 %

123,451

4,755

3.85 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

283,064

12,935

4.57 %

178,952

6,721

3.76 % Total Loans (3)(4)

2,290,618

146,175

6.38 %

1,071,864

58,791

5.48 % Total Earning Assets

2,573,682

159,110

6.18 %

1,250,816

65,512

5.24 % Other Assets

205,568









106,267







Total Assets

$ 2,779,250









$ 1,357,083







Interest bearing demand(5)

$ 476,686

$ 10,344

2.17 %

$ 269,615

$ 5,684

2.11 % Money market demand(5)

579,232

12,981

2.24 %

278,418

7,053

2.53 % Time deposits(5)

617,894

27,708

4.48 %

301,101

9,901

3.29 % Total Borrowings

149,572

7,797

5.21 %

90,468

3,849

4.25 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,823,384

58,830

3.23 %

939,602

26,487

2.82 % Non Interest-Bearing Deposits(5)

653,966









245,703







Total Cost of Funds

$ 2,477,350

$ 58,830

2.37 %

$ 1,185,305

$ 26,487

2.23 % Other Liabilities

29,515









19,850







Total Liabilities

$ 2,506,865









$ 1,205,155







Shareholders' Equity

$ 272,385









$ 151,928







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,779,250









$ 1,357,083







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





100,280

2.95 %





39,025

2.42 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(386)









(314)



Net Interest Income





$ 99,894









$ 38,711



Net Interest Margin









3.88 %









3.09 %



(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans (4) Includes the balances of loans held for sale (5) Includes the balances of deposits held for sale

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Agriculture and farmland loans

$ 67,741

$ 65,166

$ 66,937

$ 67,359

$ 65,861 Construction loans

158,296

175,373

201,174

194,391

178,483 Commercial & industrial loans

252,163

241,597

247,190

218,724

238,343 Commercial real estate loans



















Multifamily

217,331

212,444

199,740

190,146

180,788 Owner occupied

493,906

500,643

492,065

489,467

501,732 Non-owner occupied

658,615

626,030

610,649

589,731

580,972 Residential real estate loans



















First liens

399,476

400,869

400,098

403,300

402,433 Second liens and lines of credit

78,410

73,591

71,168

71,060

70,747 Consumer and other loans

17,087

17,498

15,514

16,810

16,756 Municipal loans

3,886

4,296

4,362

4,473

5,244



2,346,911

2,317,507

2,308,897

2,245,461

2,241,359 Deferred costs

645

634

478

356

174 Total loans receivable

2,347,556

2,318,141

2,309,375

2,245,817

2,241,533 Less: Loans held for sale

91,807

102,273

116,178

115,898

113,249 Loans Held for Investment

$ 2,255,749

$ 2,215,868

$ 2,193,197

$ 2,129,919

$ 2,128,284























LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)

























December 31, 2024



(In Thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized Gains

(Losses)

Fair

Value



Available for Sale:















US Government Agency securities

$ 13,017

$ 56

$ 13,073



Obligations of state and political subdivisions

51,254

(4,053)

47,201



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

88,289

(3,506)

84,783



Other securities

542

(9)

533







$ 153,102

$ (7,512)

$ 145,590

























Amortized

Cost

Net Unrealized

Losses

Fair Value

Allowance for

Credit Losses Held to Maturity:















Corporate debentures

$ 15,250

$ (984)

$ 14,266

$ (459) Structured mortgage-backed securities

16,717

(699)

16,018

-



$ 31,967

$ (1,683)

$ 30,284

$ (459)





















December 31, 2023



(In Thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized Gains

(Losses)

Fair

Value



Available for Sale:















US Government Agency securities

$ 12,711

$ 274

$ 12,985



US Government Treasury securities

4,925

17

4,942



Obligations of state and political subdivisions

49,640

(2,595)

47,045



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

50,795

(2,614)

48,181



Other securities

2,301

36

2,337







$ 120,372

$ (4,882)

$ 115,490

























Amortized

Cost

Net Unrealized

Losses

Fair Value

Allowance for

Credit Losses Held to Maturity:















Corporate debentures

$ 15,000

$ (1,592)

$ 13,408

$ (512) Structured mortgage-backed securities

21,735

(907)

20,828

-



$ 36,735

$ (2,499)

$ 34,236

$ (512)



















LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Deposits Detail (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Demand, noninterest-bearing

$ 686,510

$ 687,536

$ 692,095

$ 653,719

$ 655,953 Demand, interest-bearing

537,546

547,099

488,043

447,412

438,765 Money market and savings

553,807

585,395

582,561

591,982

577,448 Time deposits, $250 and over

167,165

169,616

156,621

147,898

134,324 Time deposits, other

405,493

401,976

393,603

398,365

372,572 Brokered deposits

103,615

75,000

144,429

146,653

119,411



2,454,136

2,466,622

2,457,352

2,386,029

2,298,473 Less: Deposits held for sale

93,554

93,970

96,840

105,628

99,674 Total deposits

$ 2,360,582

$ 2,372,652

$ 2,360,512

$ 2,280,401

$ 2,198,799











































Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Demand, noninterest-bearing

$ 665,276

$ 659,825

$ 657,939

$ 632,637

$ 371,051 Demand, interest-bearing

537,856

497,100

446,109

424,781

328,342 Money market and savings

567,593

580,766

581,223

587,455

367,821 Time deposits

568,615

560,815

547,582

518,929

317,747 Brokered deposits

38,616

52,587

95,337

89,263

30,832 Total deposits

$ 2,377,956

$ 2,351,093

$ 2,328,190

$ 2,253,065

$ 1,415,793 Balances in table above include deposits held for sale

Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/2024

9/30/2024

12/31/2023

12/31/2024

12/31/2023 Net income (loss) $ 7,584

$ 7,095

$ (12,997)

$ 26,209

$ (11,968) Average assets 2,842,450

2,812,261

1,740,139

2,779,250

1,357,083 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.06 %

1.00 %

-2.96 %

0.94 %

-0.88 % Net income (loss) 7,584

7,095

(12,997)

26,209

(11,968) Net losses on sale of securities -

-

-

(4)

2,370 Tax effect at 21% -

-

-

1

(498) Merger & restructuring expenses 56

171

9,496

914

11,176 Tax effect at 21% (12)

(36)

(1,994)

(192)

(2,347) Non-purchase credit deteriorated provision for credit losses -

-

9,694

-

9,694 Tax effect at 21% -

-

(2,036)

-

(2,036) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 7,628

7,230

2,163

26,928

6,391 Average assets 2,842,450

2,812,261

1,740,139

2,779,250

1,357,083 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)

(Non-GAAP) 1.07 %

1.02 %

0.49 %

0.97 %

0.47 %





















Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/2024

9/30/2024

12/31/2023

12/31/2024

12/31/2023 Net income (loss) $ 7,584

$ 7,095

$ (12,997)

$ 26,209

$ (11,968) Average shareholders' equity 278,884

273,935

182,609

272,385

151,928 Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) 10.82 %

10.30 %

-28.24 %

9.62 %

-7.88 % Net income (loss) 7,584

7,095

(12,997)

26,209

(11,968) Net (gains) losses on sale of securities -

-

-

(4)

2,370 Tax effect at 21% -

-

-

1

(498) Merger & restructuring expenses 56

171

9,496

914

11,176 Tax effect at 21% (12)

(36)

(1,994)

(192)

(2,347) Non-purchase credit deteriorated provision for credit losses -

-

9,694

-

9,694 Tax effect at 21% -

-

(2,036)

-

(2,036) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 7,628

7,230

2,163

26,928

6,391 Average shareholders' equity 278,884

273,935

182,609

272,385

151,928 Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

(Non-GAAP) 10.88 %

10.50 %

4.70 %

9.89 %

4.21 %





















Adjusted Efficiency Ratio

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/2024

9/30/2024

12/31/2023

12/31/2024

12/31/2023 GAAP-based efficiency ratio 65.04 %

66.71 %

143.86 %

68.87 %

115.16 % Net interest income $ 25,545

$ 24,981

$ 14,316

$ 99,894

$ 38,711 Noninterest income 2,594

2,680

1,175

8,862

1,087 Less: net gains (losses) on sales of securities -

-

-

4

(2,370) Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP) 28,139

27,661

15,491

108,752

42,168 Total noninterest expense 18,302

18,452

22,285

74,904

45,832 Less: Merger & restructuring expenses 56

171

9,496

914

11,176 Adjusted non-interest expense 18,246

18,281

12,789

73,990

34,656 Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP) 64.84 %

66.09 %

82.56 %

68.04 %

82.19 %





















Adjusted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 12/31/2024

9/30/2024

12/31/2023

12/31/2024

12/31/2023 GAAP-Based Earnings (Loss) Per Share, Basic $ 0.20

$ 0.19

$ (0.56)

$ 0.71

$ (0.67) GAAP-Based Earnings (Loss) Per Share, Diluted $ 0.20

$ 0.19

$ (0.56)

$ 0.71

$ (0.67) Net Income (Loss) $ 7,584

$ 7,095

$ (12,997)

$ 26,209

$ (11,968) Net (gains) losses on sale of securities -

-

-

(4)

2,370 Tax effect at 21% -

-

-

1

(498) Merger & restructuring expenses 56

171

9,496

914

11,176 Tax effect at 21% (12)

(36)

(1,994)

(192)

(2,347) Non-purchase credit deteriorated provision for credit losses -

-

9,694

-

9,694 Tax effect at 21% -

-

(2,036)

-

(2,036) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 7,628

7,230

2,163

26,928

6,391 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.21

$ 0.20

$ 0.09

$ 0.73

$ 0.36 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.21

$ 0.19

$ 0.09

$ 0.73

$ 0.36





















Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023 Tangible Common Equity









(Dollars in thousands, except for share data) Total shareholders' equity

$ 280,221

$ 277,353

$ 271,409

$ 268,243

$ 265,796 Adjustments:



















Goodwill

(58,806)

(58,806)

(58,806)

(56,968)

(56,968) Other intangible assets

(20,955)

(22,118)

(23,323)

(24,526)

(25,733) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 200,460

$ 196,429

$ 189,280

$ 186,749

$ 183,095 Common shares outstanding

37,370,917

37,361,560

37,356,278

37,348,151

37,340,700 Book value per common share

$ 7.50

$ 7.42

$ 7.27

$ 7.18

$ 7.12 Tangible book value per common share

(Non-GAAP)

$ 5.36

$ 5.26

$ 5.07

$ 5.00

$ 4.90 Tangible Assets



















Total assets

$ 2,881,334

$ 2,879,941

$ 2,858,593

$ 2,785,669

$ 2,669,325 Adjustments:



















Goodwill

(58,806)

(58,806)

(58,806)

(56,968)

(56,968) Other intangible assets

(20,955)

(22,118)

(23,323)

(24,526)

(25,733) Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$ 2,801,573

$ 2,799,017

$ 2,776,464

$ 2,704,175

$ 2,586,624 Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (Non-GAAP)

7.16 %

7.02 %

6.82 %

6.91 %

7.08 %























Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 12/31/2024

9/30/2024

12/31/2023

12/31/2024

12/31/2023 Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) $ 7,584

$ 7,095

$ (12,997)

$ 26,209

$ (11,968) Net (gains) losses on sale of securities -

-

-

(4)

2,370 Tax effect at 21% -

-

-

1

(498) Merger & restructuring expenses 56

171

9,496

914

11,176 Tax effect at 21% (12)

(36)

(1,994)

(192)

(2,347) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 7,628

7,230

(5,495)

26,928

(1,267) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,121

2,030

(3,641)

7,386

(3,361) Provision for credit losses 132

84

9,844

257

9,295 Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income 12

36

1,994

191

2,845 Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 9,893

$ 9,380

$ 2,702

$ 34,762

$ 7,512





















