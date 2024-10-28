LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Record Third Quarter Net Income of $7.1 Million

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank") reported record net income of $7.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, demonstrating continued growth compared to net income of $5.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2024. Excluding expenses associated with the sale of its New Jersey branches and branch consolidations, adjusted earnings were $7.2 million1, or $0.191 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $6.3 million1, or $0.171 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Annualized return on average assets was 1.00% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 0.84% for the the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted return on average assets was 1.02% 1 for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 0.91% 1 for the second quarter of 2024.

for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 0.91% for the second quarter of 2024. Total deposits 2 increased $9.3 million from $2.46 billion at June 30, 2024 to $2.47 billion at September 30, 2024 , as strong growth in demand deposit accounts of $54.5 million and retail time deposits of $21.4 million exceeded a $69.4 million decrease in brokered deposits. Excluding loans held for sale, total loans increased $22.7 million to $2.22 billion at September 30, 2024 , compared to $2.19 billion at June 30, 2024 . Total loans 2 increased $8.8 million from $2.31 billion at June 30, 2024 to $2.32 billion at September 30, 2024 .

increased from at to at , as strong growth in demand deposit accounts of and retail time deposits of exceeded a decrease in brokered deposits. Excluding loans held for sale, total loans increased to at , compared to at . Total loans increased from at to at . Noninterest income increased $822 thousand quarter-over-quarter to $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2024.

quarter-over-quarter to for the third quarter of 2024 compared to for the second quarter of 2024. Noninterest expense decreased $448 thousand quarter over quarter to $18.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, as the Company continued to execute on post-merger efficiency strategies.

quarter over quarter to in the third quarter of 2024, as the Company continued to execute on post-merger efficiency strategies. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $25.0 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $24.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. Net interest margin was 3.82% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.83% for the second quarter of 2024.

for the third quarter of 2024 compared to in the second quarter of 2024. Net interest margin was 3.82% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.83% for the second quarter of 2024. Non-performing assets were $17.4 million , representing 0.60% of total assets at September 30, 2024 , compared to $10.6 million , representing 0.37% of total assets at June 30, 2024 . Loans 30-89 days past due at September 30, 2024 were $2.7 million , representing 0.12% of total loans, an improvement compared to $5.2 million or 0.24% of total loans at June 30, 2024 . The allowance for credit losses-loans was 1.20% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2024 , unchanged from June 30, 2024 .

, representing 0.60% of total assets at , compared to , representing 0.37% of total assets at . Loans 30-89 days past due at were , representing 0.12% of total loans, an improvement compared to or 0.24% of total loans at . The allowance for credit losses-loans was 1.20% of total loans held for investment at , unchanged from . On May 9, 2024 , the Company announced that LINKBANK had entered into a definitive purchase and assumption agreement for the sale of the Bank's banking operations and three branches in New Jersey , including related loans and deposits (the "Branch Sale"). The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024 or the first quarter of 2025.

As a result of the Branch Sale announcement, associated loans and deposits were reclassified as held for sale, impacting the Company's allowance for credit losses and purchase accounting amortization related to the loans held for sale.

"We are pleased to announce another quarter of record earnings for the third quarter of 2024, representing an annualized 1.00% return on average assets for the quarter and demonstrating solid progress toward achieving our target profitability metrics. This is a result of prioritizing high quality loan and strong core deposit growth, with an emphasis on achieving cost efficiencies from the merger and branch consolidations, while also executing on non-interest income initiatives," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of LINKBANCORP. "As we look to close 2024 with a strong fourth quarter, our teams continue to implement strategies to reduce funding costs and operational expenses and generate additional revenue to support further earnings growth."

1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure. 2 Total loans and total deposits include balances held for sale in the Branch Sale of $102.3 million and $94.0 million, respectively, at September 30, 2024. These balances were $116.2 million and $96.8 million respectively at June 30, 2024.

Income Statement

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 was $25.0 million compared to $24.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. Net interest margin was 3.82% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.83% for the second quarter of 2024. Cost of funds decreased to 2.42% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2.43% for the second quarter of 2024, while the average yield on interest earning assets decreased from 6.19% for the second quarter of 2024 to 6.16% for the third quarter of 2024 due to the cut in the target federal funds rate.

Noninterest income increased $822 thousand quarter-over-quarter to $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, and included strong growth in service charges on deposit accounts and gain on sale of loans, as well as increases in merchant fees and swap fee income.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $18.5 million compared to $18.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. Excluding one-time costs associated with the Branch Sale and branch consolidations of $171 thousand in the third quarter of 2024 and $631 thousand in the second quarter of 2024, adjusted noninterest expense was generally flat at $18.3 million for the second and third quarter of 20241 , as decreases in personnel and occupancy costs were offset by increases in FDIC deposit insurance and fraud-related operating losses.

Income tax expense was $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, reflecting an effective tax rate of 22.2%.

1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $2.88 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to $2.86 billion at June 30, 2024 and $1.26 billion at September 30, 2023. Deposits and net loans as of September 30, 2024 totaled $2.37 billion and $2.19 billion, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $2.36 billion and $2.17 billion, respectively, at June 30, 2024 and $1.04 billion and $969.0 million, respectively, at September 30, 2023. Deposits and net loans exclude balances held for sale in the Branch Sale of $94.0 million and $102.3 million, respectively, at September 30, 2024, which are reflected in liabilities held for sale and assets held for sale. These balances were $96.8 million and $116.2 million respectively, at June 30, 2024.

Including loans held for sale, total loans increased $8.8 million, from $2.31 billion at June 30, 2024 to $2.32 billion at September 30, 2024. Total commercial loan commitments for the third quarter of 2024 were $111.0 million with funded balances of $74.8 million. The average commercial loan commitment originated during the third quarter of 2024 totaled approximately $810 thousand with an average outstanding funded balance of $546 thousand.

Including deposits held for sale, total deposits at September 30, 2024 totaled $2.47 billion, an increase of $9.3 million from $2.46 billion at June 30, 2024. This increase included growth of $54.5 million in demand deposit accounts and $21.4 million in retail time deposits, offset by a decrease in brokered deposits of $69.4 million quarter over quarter.

The Company maintains strong on-balance sheet liquidity, as cash and cash equivalents increased to $191.2 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $181.7 million at June 30, 2024.

Shareholders' equity increased from $271.4 million at June 30, 2024 to $277.4 million at September 30, 2024 primarily as a result of a $4.3 million increase in retained earnings. Book value per share increased to $7.42 at September 30, 2024 compared to $7.27 at June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per share increased to $5.26 at September 30, 2024 compared to $5.07 at June 30, 20241.

1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a $84 thousand provision for credit losses during the third quarter of 2024, after recording no provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company's non-performing assets were $17.4 million, representing 0.60% of total assets, compared to $10.6 million, representing 0.37% of total assets at June 30, 2024. The increase related primarily to a single real estate secured loan acquired in the merger with Partners Bancorp (the "Partners Merger") with an outstanding principal balance of approximately $5.5 million at September 30, 2024. Based on a recent appraisal and application of the Company's reserve methodology, a specific reserve was not needed for this loan as of September 30, 2024.

Loans 30-89 days past due at September 30, 2024 were $2.7 million, representing 0.12% of total loans, an improvement compared to $5.2 million or 0.24% of total loans at June 30, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses-loans was $26.5 million, or 1.20% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2024, compared to $26.3 million, or 1.20% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2024. In addition to the recorded provision, the increased allowance resulted from a reallocation of a portion of the allowance for credit losses-unfunded commitments to the allowance for credit losses-loans. The allowance for credit losses-loans to nonperforming assets was 152.73% at September 30, 2024, compared to 248.26% at June 30, 2024.

Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of September 30, 2024. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio were 11.44% and 10.62% respectively, at September 30, 2024, compared to 11.09% and 10.30 %, respectively, at June 30, 2024 and 12.92% and 12.37%, respectively, at September 30, 2023. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.02%1 at September 30, 2024.

1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and New Jersey through 26 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; risks related to the integration of the Partners Merger; the timing and receipt of regulatory approvals to complete the Branch Sale; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of any cybersecurity breaches. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Given that the Company's merger with Partners Bancorp was completed on November 30, 2023 , reported results prior to the fourth quarter of 2023 included in the following tables reflect legacy LINKBANCORP results only.

LB-E

LB-D

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)







September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)



















ASSETS



















Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents

$ 15,295

$ 14,516

$ 13,552

$ 13,089

$ 5,447 Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions

175,937

167,141

158,731

67,101

62,532 Cash and cash equivalents

191,232

181,657

172,283

80,190

67,979 Certificates of deposit with other banks

—

—

—

—

249 Securities available for sale, at fair value

149,315

140,121

133,949

115,490

78,779 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

34,155

35,343

36,109

36,223

37,266 Loans receivable, gross

2,215,868

2,193,197

2,129,919

2,128,284

978,912 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(26,542)

(26,288)

(23,842)

(23,767)

(9,964) Loans receivable, net

2,189,326

2,166,909

2,106,077

2,104,517

968,948 Investments in restricted bank stock

4,904

4,928

4,286

3,965

3,107 Premises and equipment, net

17,623

18,364

20,102

20,130

6,414 Right-of-Use Asset – premises

14,150

13,970

14,577

15,497

9,727 Bank-owned life insurance

51,646

49,616

49,230

48,847

24,732 Goodwill and other intangible assets

80,924

82,129

81,494

82,701

36,715 Deferred tax asset

21,662

22,024

22,717

24,153

6,880 Assets held for sale

104,660

118,362

118,115

115,499

— Accrued interest receivable and other assets

20,344

25,170

26,730

22,113

14,899 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 2,879,941

$ 2,858,593

$ 2,785,669

$ 2,669,325

$ 1,255,695 LIABILITIES



















Deposits:



















Demand, noninterest bearing

$ 658,473

$ 661,292

$ 618,277

$ 624,780

$ 210,404 Interest bearing

1,714,179

1,699,220

1,662,124

1,574,019

831,368 Total deposits

2,372,652

2,360,512

2,280,401

2,198,799

1,041,772 Long-term borrowings

40,000

40,000

40,000

—

— Short-term borrowings

—

—

—

10,000

15,000 Note payable

572

578

584

590

— Subordinated debt

61,843

61,706

61,573

61,444

40,354 Lease liabilities

14,911

14,746

15,357

16,361

9,728 Liabilities held for sale

94,228

96,916

105,716

99,777

— Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

18,382

12,726

13,795

16,558

7,490 TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,602,588

2,587,184

2,517,426

2,403,529

1,114,344 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Preferred stock

—

—

—

—

— Common stock

370

370

369

369

162 Surplus

264,059

263,795

263,577

263,310

127,856 Retained earnings

15,147

10,826

7,724

4,843

19,062 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,223)

(3,582)

(3,427)

(3,209)

(5,729) Total equity attributable to parent

277,353

271,409

268,243

265,313

141,351 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiary

—

—

—

483

— TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

277,353

271,409

268,243

265,796

141,351 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 2,879,941

$ 2,858,593

$ 2,785,669

$ 2,669,325

$ 1,255,695 Common shares outstanding

37,361,560

37,356,278

37,348,151

37,340,700

16,235,871

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)























































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



9/30/2024

6/30/2024

9/30/2023





9/30/2024

9/30/2023 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)























INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME























Loans receivable, including fees

$ 36,856

$ 36,112

$ 13,068





$ 109,093

$ 37,330 Other

3,338

3,337

1,710





9,325

4,765 Total interest and dividend income

40,194

39,449

14,778





118,418

42,095 INTEREST EXPENSE























Deposits

13,292

13,071

5,434





38,210

15,193 Other Borrowings

949

932

550





2,967

1,196 Subordinated Debt

972

962

442





2,892

1,311 Total interest expense

15,213

14,965

6,426





44,069

17,700 NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE

PROVISION FOR (CREDIT TO) CREDIT LOSSES

24,981

24,484

8,352





74,349

24,395 Provision for (credit to) credit losses

84

—

(349)





125

(549) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

PROVISION FOR (CREDIT TO) CREDIT LOSSES

24,897

24,484

8,701





74,224

24,944 NONINTEREST INCOME























Service charges on deposit accounts

1,052

865

198





2,697

593 Bank-owned life insurance

430

386

177





1,199

488 Net realized gains (losses) on the sale of debt securities

—

4

—





4

(2,370) Gain on sale of loans

138

12

—





200

296 Other

1,060

591

505





2,167

905 Total noninterest income

2,680

1,858

880





6,267

(88) NONINTEREST EXPENSE























Salaries and employee benefits

9,855

9,941

4,193





30,914

12,350 Occupancy

1,440

1,559

701





4,577

2,104 Equipment and data processing

1,640

1,824

934





5,290

2,519 Professional fees

763

788

363





2,299

1,162 FDIC insurance and supervisory fees

812

545

276





1,709

619 Bank Shares Tax

752

760

278





2,103

834 Intangible amortization

1,205

1,204

59





3,616

179 Merger & restructuring expenses

171

631

777





858

1,679 Advertising

163

241

77





505

268 Other

1,651

1,407

336





4,730

1,833 Total noninterest expense

18,452

18,900

7,994





56,601

23,547 Income before income tax expense

9,125

7,442

1,587





23,890

1,309 Income tax expense

2,030

1,638

347





5,265

276 NET INCOME

$ 7,095

$ 5,804

$ 1,240





$ 18,625

$ 1,033

























EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC

$ 0.19

$ 0.16

$ 0.08





$ 0.50

$ 0.06 EARNINGS PER SHARE, DILUTED

$ 0.19

$ 0.16

$ 0.08





$ 0.50

$ 0.06 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING,























BASIC

36,983,637

36,970,768

16,235,144





36,972,127

15,984,151 DILUTED

37,090,111

37,040,748

16,235,144





37,061,512

15,984,151





























(106,474)

(69,980)

—





(89,385)

—

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended ('Dollars In Thousands, except per share data) 9/30/2024

6/30/2024

9/30/2023

9/30/2024

9/30/2023 Operating Highlights

















Net Income $ 7,095

$ 5,804

$ 1,240

$ 18,625

$ 1,033 Net Interest Income 24,981

24,484

8,352

74,349

24,395 Provision for (credit to) Credit Losses 84

-

(349)

125

(549) Non-Interest Income 2,680

1,858

880

6,267

(88) Non-Interest Expense 18,452

18,900

7,994

56,601

23,547 Earnings per Share, Basic 0.19

0.16

0.08

0.50

0.06 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2) 0.20

0.17

0.11

0.52

0.26 Earnings per Share, Diluted 0.19

0.16

0.08

0.50

0.06 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2) 0.19

0.17

0.11

0.52

0.26



















Selected Operating Ratios

















Net Interest Margin 3.82 %

3.83 %

2.89 %

3.89 %

2.88 % Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA") 1.00 %

0.84 %

0.39 %

0.90 %

0.11 % Adjusted ROA2 1.02 %

0.91 %

0.59 %

0.93 %

0.46 % Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE") 10.30 %

8.65 %

3.46 %

9.20 %

0.99 % Adjusted ROE2 10.50 %

9.39 %

5.17 %

9.53 %

4.04 % Efficiency Ratio 66.71 %

71.75 %

86.59 %

70.21 %

96.87 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3 66.09 %

69.36 %

78.17 %

69.15 %

81.97 % Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets 0.38 %

0.27 %

0.28 %

0.30 %

-0.01 % Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets 2.61 %

2.73 %

2.54 %

2.73 %

2.56 %









































9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023 Financial Condition Data

















Total Assets $ 2,879,941

$ 2,858,593

$ 2,785,669

$ 2,669,325

$ 1,255,695 Loans Receivable, Net 2,189,326

2,166,909

2,106,077

2,104,517

968,948



















Noninterest-bearing Deposits 658,473

661,292

618,277

624,780

210,404 Interest-bearing Deposits 1,714,179

1,699,220

1,662,124

1,574,019

831,368 Total Deposits 2,372,652

2,360,512

2,280,401

2,198,799

1,041,772



















Selected Balance Sheet Ratios

















Total Capital Ratio1 11.44 %

11.09 %

11.04 %

10.62 %

12.92 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio1 10.62 %

10.30 %

10.24 %

9.92 %

12.37 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1 10.62 %

10.30 %

10.24 %

9.92 %

12.37 % Leverage Ratio1 9.41 %

9.17 %

9.23 %

14.13 %

10.71 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4 7.02 %

6.82 %

6.91 %

7.08 %

8.58 % Tangible Book Value per Share5 $ 5.26

$ 5.07

$ 5.00

$ 4.90

$ 6.44



















Asset Quality Data

















Non-performing Assets $ 17,378

$ 10,589

$ 6,675

$ 7,250

$ 2,958 Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.60 %

0.37 %

0.24 %

0.27 %

0.24 % Non-performing Loans to Total Loans 0.78 %

0.48 %

0.31 %

0.34 %

0.30 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans ("ACLL") $ 26,542

$ 26,288

$ 23,842

$ 23,767

$ 9,964 ACLL to Total Loans6 1.20 %

1.20 %

1.06 %

1.06 %

1.02 % ACLL to Nonperforming Assets 152.73 %

248.26 %

357.18 %

327.82 %

336.85 % Net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (28)

$ (20)

$ 70

$ 195

$ (12)



















(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital (2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (6) - The historical ratios have not been recast for the reclassification of loans held for sale.





























LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 114,383

$ 1,296

4.51 %

$ 55,514

$ 577

4.12 % Securities























Taxable (1)

133,443

1,683

5.02 %

82,499

833

4.01 % Tax-Exempt

42,800

453

4.21 %

38,589

378

3.89 % Total Securities

176,243

2,136

4.82 %

121,088

1,211

3.97 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

290,626

3,432

4.70 %

176,602

1,788

4.02 % Total Loans (3)(4)

2,313,228

36,856

6.34 %

971,877

13,068

5.33 % Total Earning Assets

2,603,854

40,288

6.16 %

1,148,479

14,856

5.13 % Other Assets

208,407









97,995







Total Assets

$ 2,812,261









$ 1,246,474







Interest bearing demand(5)

$ 497,100

$ 2,902

2.32 %

$ 254,725

$ 1,490

2.32 % Money market demand(5)

580,766

3,396

2.33 %

254,849

1,827

2.84 % Time deposits(5)

613,402

6,993

4.54 %

265,573

2,117

3.16 % Total Borrowings

153,699

1,922

0.00 %

102,669

992

3.83 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,844,967

15,213

3.28 %

877,816

6,426

2.90 % Non Interest-Bearing Deposits(5)

659,825









209,054







Total Cost of Funds

$ 2,504,792

$ 15,213

2.42 %

$ 1,086,870

$ 6,426

2.35 % Other Liabilities

33,534









17,230







Total Liabilities

$ 2,538,326









$ 1,104,100







Shareholders' Equity

$ 273,935









$ 142,374







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,812,261









$ 1,246,474







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





25,075

2.88 %





8,430

2.23 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(94)









(78)



Net Interest Income





$ 24,981









$ 8,352



Net Interest Margin









3.82 %









2.89 % (1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans (4) Includes the balances of loans held for sale (5) Includes the balances of deposits held for sale

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended



September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 114,383

$ 1,296

4.51 %

$ 121,340

$ 1,395

4.62 % Securities























Taxable (1)

133,443

1,683

5.02 %

125,885

1,592

5.09 % Tax-Exempt

42,800

453

4.21 %

41,776

443

4.26 % Total Securities

176,243

2,136

4.82 %

167,661

2,035

4.88 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

290,626

3,432

4.70 %

289,001

3,430

4.77 % Total Loans (3)(4)

2,313,228

36,856

6.34 %

2,280,041

36,112

6.37 % Total Earning Assets

2,603,854

40,288

6.16 %

2,569,042

39,542

6.19 % Other Assets

208,407









212,097







Total Assets

$ 2,812,261









$ 2,781,139







Interest bearing demand(5)

$ 497,100

2,902

2.32 %

$ 446,109

$ 2,457

2.22 % Money market demand(5)

580,766

3,396

2.33 %

581,223

3,271

2.26 % Time deposits(5)

613,402

6,993

4.54 %

642,919

7,343

4.59 % Total Borrowings

153,699

1,922

4.97 %

151,596

1,894

5.02 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,844,967

15,213

3.28 %

1,821,847

14,965

3.30 % Non Interest-Bearing Deposits(5)

659,825









657,939







Total Cost of Funds

$ 2,504,792

$ 15,213

2.42 %

$ 2,479,786

$ 14,965

2.43 % Other Liabilities

33,534









31,519







Total Liabilities

$ 2,538,326









$ 2,511,305







Shareholders' Equity

$ 273,935









$ 269,834







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,812,261









$ 2,781,139







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





25,075

2.88 %





24,577

2.89 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(94)









(93)



Net Interest Income





$ 24,981









$ 24,484



Net Interest Margin









3.82 %









3.83 % (1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans (4) Includes the balances of loans held for sale (5) Includes the balances of deposits held for sale







-

















LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 106,334

$ 3,590

4.51 %

$ 51,547

$ 1,561

4.05 % Securities























Taxable (1)

125,264

4,666

4.98 %

83,449

2,309

3.70 % Tax-Exempt

42,606

1,353

4.24 %

38,617

1,133

3.92 % Total Securities

167,870

6,019

4.79 %

122,066

3,442

3.77 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

274,204

9,609

4.68 %

173,613

5,003

3.85 % Total Loans (3)(4)

2,279,378

109,093

6.39 %

958,382

37,330

5.21 % Total Earning Assets

2,553,582

118,702

6.21 %

1,131,995

42,333

5.00 % Other Assets

210,962









95,400







Total Assets

$ 2,764,544









$ 1,227,395







Interest bearing demand(5)

$ 458,184

$ 7,301

2.13 %

$ 250,830

$ 3,938

2.10 % Money market demand(5)

582,998

9,841

2.25 %

248,731

4,766

2.56 % Time deposits(5)

621,881

21,068

4.53 %

285,666

6,489

3.04 % Total Borrowings

147,557

5,859

5.30 %

81,749

2,507

4.10 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,810,620

44,069

3.25 %

866,976

17,700

2.73 % Non Interest-Bearing Deposits(5)

650,384









203,284







Total Cost of Funds

$ 2,461,004

$ 44,069

2.39 %

$ 1,070,260

$ 17,700

2.21 % Other Liabilities

33,086









17,024







Total Liabilities

$ 2,494,090









$ 1,087,284







Shareholders' Equity

$ 270,454









$ 140,005







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,764,544









$ 1,227,289







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





74,633

2.96 %





24,633

2.27 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(284)









(238)



Net Interest Income





$ 74,349









$ 24,395



Net Interest Margin









3.89 %









2.88 % (1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans (4) Includes the balances of loans held for sale (5) Includes the balances of deposits held for sale

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023 Agriculture and farmland loans

$ 65,166

$ 66,937

$ 67,359

$ 65,861

$ 50,584 Construction loans

175,373

201,174

194,391

178,483

65,836 Commercial & industrial loans

241,597

247,190

218,724

238,343

115,572 Commercial real estate loans



















Multifamily

212,444

199,740

190,146

180,788

111,853 Owner occupied

500,643

492,065

489,467

501,732

160,929 Non-owner occupied

626,030

610,649

589,731

580,972

257,344 Residential real estate loans



















First liens

400,869

400,098

403,300

402,433

172,481 Second liens and lines of credit

73,591

71,168

71,060

70,747

27,870 Consumer and other loans

17,498

15,514

16,810

16,756

11,869 Municipal loans

4,296

4,362

4,473

5,244

4,137



2,317,507

2,308,897

2,245,461

2,241,359

978,475 Deferred costs

634

478

356

174

437 Total loans receivable

2,318,141

2,309,375

2,245,817

2,241,533

978,912 Less: Loans held for sale

102,273

116,178

115,898

113,249

- Loans Held for Investment

$ 2,215,868

$ 2,193,197

$ 2,129,919

$ 2,128,284

$ 978,912

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)

























September 30, 2024



(In Thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized Gains

(Losses)

Fair

Value



Available for Sale:















US Government Agency securities

$ 11,935

$ 442

$ 12,377



Obligations of state and political subdivisions

51,124

(2,529)

48,595



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

88,528

(700)

87,828



Other securities

524

(9)

515







$ 152,111

$ (2,796)

$ 149,315

























Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized Gains

(Losses)

Fair Value

Allowance for

Credit Losses Held to Maturity:















Corporate debentures

$ 15,000

$ (1,198)

$ 13,802

$ (471) Structured mortgage-backed securities

19,626

(605)

19,021

-



$ 34,626

$ (1,803)

$ 32,823

$ (471)





















December 31, 2023



(In Thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized Gains

(Losses)

Fair

Value



Available for Sale:















US Government Agency securities

$ 12,711

$ 274

$ 12,985



US Government Treasury securities

4,925

17

4,942



Obligations of state and political subdivisions

49,640

(2,595)

47,045



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

50,795

(2,614)

48,181



Other securities

2,301

36

2,337







$ 120,372

$ (4,882)

$ 115,490

























Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized Gains

(Losses)

Fair Value

Allowance for

Credit Losses Held to Maturity:















Corporate debentures

$ 15,000

$ (1,592)

$ 13,408

$ (512) Structured mortgage-backed securities

21,735

(907)

20,828

-



$ 36,735

$ (2,499)

$ 34,236

$ (512)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Deposits Detail (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023 Demand, noninterest-bearing

$ 687,536

$ 692,095

$ 653,719

$ 655,953

$ 210,404 Demand, interest-bearing

547,099

488,043

447,412

438,765

273,673 Money market and savings

585,395

582,561

591,982

577,448

258,334 Time deposits, $250 and over

169,616

156,621

147,898

134,324

51,563 Time deposits, other

401,976

393,603

398,365

372,572

172,798 Brokered deposits

75,000

144,429

146,653

119,411

75,000



2,466,622

2,457,352

2,386,029

2,298,473

1,041,772 Less: Deposits held for sale

93,970

96,840

105,628

99,674

— Total deposits

$ 2,372,652

$ 2,360,512

$ 2,280,401

$ 2,198,799

$ 1,041,772











































Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023 Demand, noninterest-bearing

$ 659,825

$ 657,939

$ 632,637

$ 371,051

$ 209,054 Demand, interest-bearing

497,100

446,109

424,781

328,342

254,725 Money market and savings

580,766

581,223

587,455

367,821

254,849 Time deposits

560,815

547,582

518,929

317,747

236,869 Brokered deposits

52,587

95,337

89,263

30,832

28,705 Total deposits

$ 2,351,093

$ 2,328,190

$ 2,253,065

$ 1,415,793

$ 984,202 Balances in table above include deposits held for sale

Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 9/30/2024

6/30/2024

9/30/2023

9/30/2024

9/30/2023 Net income $ 7,095

$ 5,804

$ 1,240

$ 18,625

$ 1,033 Average assets 2,812,261

2,781,139

1,246,474

2,764,544

1,227,395 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.00 %

0.84 %

0.39 %

0.90 %

0.11 % Net income 7,095

5,804

1,240

18,625

1,033 Net (gains) losses on sale of securities -

(4)

-

(4)

2,370 Tax effect at 21% -

1

-

1

(498) Merger & restructuring expenses 171

631

777

858

1,679 Tax effect at 21% (36)

(133)

(163)

(180)

(353) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 7,230

6,299

1,854

19,300

4,231 Average assets 2,812,261

2,781,139

1,246,474

2,764,544

1,227,395 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)

(Non-GAAP) 1.02 %

0.91 %

0.59 %

0.93 %

0.46 %

Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 9/30/2024

6/30/2024

9/30/2023

9/30/2024

9/30/2023 Net income $ 7,095

$ 5,804

$ 1,240

$ 18,625

$ 1,033 Average shareholders' equity 273,935

269,834

142,374

270,454

140,005 Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) 10.30 %

8.65 %

3.46 %

9.20 %

0.99 % Net income 7,095

5,804

1,240

18,625

1,033 Net (gains) losses on sale of securities -

(4)

-

(4)

2,370 Tax effect at 21% -

1

-

1

(498) Merger & restructuring expenses 171

631

777

858

1,679 Tax effect at 21% (36)

(133)

(163)

(180)

(353) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 7,230

6,299

1,854

19,300

4,231 Average shareholders' equity 273,935

269,834

142,374

270,454

140,005 Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

(Non-GAAP) 10.50 %

9.39 %

5.17 %

9.53 %

4.04 %

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 9/30/2024

6/30/2024

9/30/2023

9/30/2024

9/30/2023 GAAP-based efficiency ratio 66.71 %

71.75 %

86.59 %

70.21 %

96.87 % Net interest income $ 24,981

$ 24,484

$ 8,352

$ 74,349

$ 24,395 Noninterest income 2,680

1,858

880

6,267

(88) Less: net gains (losses) on sales of securities -

4

-

4

(2,370) Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP) 27,661

26,338

9,232

80,612

26,677 Total noninterest expense 18,452

18,900

7,994

56,601

23,547 Less: Merger & restructuring expenses 171

631

777

858

1,679 Adjusted non-interest expense 18,281

18,269

7,217

55,743

21,868 Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP) 66.09 %

69.36 %

78.17 %

69.15 %

81.97 %

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 9/30/2024

6/30/2024

9/30/2023

9/30/2024

9/30/2023 GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic $ 0.19

$ 0.16

$ 0.08

$ 0.50

$ 0.06 GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted $ 0.19

$ 0.16

$ 0.08

$ 0.50

$ 0.06 Net Income $ 7,095

$ 5,804

$ 1,240

$ 18,625

$ 1,033 Net (gains) losses on sale of securities -

(4)

-

(4)

2,370 Tax effect at 21% -

1

-

1

(498) Merger & restructuring expenses 171

631

777

858

1,679 Tax effect at 21% (36)

(133)

(163)

(180)

(353) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 7,230

6,299

1,854

19,300

4,231 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.20

$ 0.17

$ 0.11

$ 0.52

$ 0.26 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.19

$ 0.17

$ 0.11

$ 0.52

$ 0.26

Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value



9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023 Tangible Common Equity





(Dollars in thousands, except for share data) Total shareholders' equity

$ 277,353

$ 271,409

$ 268,243

$ 265,796

$ 141,351 Adjustments:



















Goodwill

(58,806)

(58,806)

(56,968)

(56,968)

(35,842) Other intangible assets

(22,118)

(23,323)

(24,526)

(25,733)

(873) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 196,429

$ 189,280

$ 186,749

$ 183,095

$ 104,636 Common shares outstanding

37,361,560

37,356,278

37,348,151

37,340,700

16,235,871 Book value per common share

$ 7.42

$ 7.27

$ 7.18

$ 7.12

$ 8.71 Tangible book value per common share

(Non-GAAP)

$ 5.26

$ 5.07

$ 5.00

$ 4.90

$ 6.44 Tangible Assets



















Total assets

$ 2,879,941

$ 2,858,593

$ 2,785,669

$ 2,669,325

$ 1,255,695 Adjustments:



















Goodwill

(58,806)

(58,806)

(56,968)

(56,968)

(35,842) Other intangible assets

(22,118)

(23,323)

(24,526)

(25,733)

(873) Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$ 2,799,017

$ 2,776,464

$ 2,704,175

$ 2,586,624

$ 1,218,980 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

7.02 %

6.82 %

6.91 %

7.08 %

8.58 %

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 9/30/2024

6/30/2024

9/30/2023

9/30/2024

9/30/2023 Net Income - GAAP $ 7,095

$ 5,804

$ 1,240

$ 18,625

$ 1,033 Net (gains) losses on sale of securities -

(4)

-

(4)

2,370 Tax effect at 21% -

1

-

1

(498) Merger & restructuring expenses 171

631

777

858

1,679 Tax effect at 21% (36)

(133)

(163)

(180)

(353) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 7,230

6,299

1,854

19,300

4,231 Income tax expense 2,030

1,638

347

5,265

276 Provision for (credit to) credit losses 84

-

(349)

125

(549) Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income 36

132

163

179

851 Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 9,380

$ 8,069

$ 2,015

$ 24,869

$ 4,809

Contact:

Nicole Davis

Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

717.803.8895

[email protected]

SOURCE LINKBANCORP, Inc.