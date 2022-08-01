LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (OTC Pink:  LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of The Gratz Bank, including its LINKBANK division (the "Bank") reported net income of $1.606 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net loans, exclusive of SBA PPP loans, grew $61.5 million during the second quarter,  representing a 34% annualized growth rate
  • Noninterest bearing deposits grew $19.1 million since March 31, 2022 or 46% annualized
  • Net interest income increased to $7.85 million, an increase of $376 thousand over the linked quarter, including the impact of additional interest expense for subordinated notes issued April 8, 2022

Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Every region of the Bank contributed to the tremendous growth in both quality commercial loans and low-cost deposits this quarter, including our new team members in the Delaware Valley Region. This is an incredible accomplishment by our teams and confirms the quality of talent we have been able to attract."  He continued, "With this momentum, we look forward to a strong second half of 2022 as we continue to welcome new clients and expand our impact in the communities we serve."

Total assets were $1.060 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $1.036 billion at March 31, 2022 and $932.8 million at December 31, 2021.  Deposits and net loans as of June 30, 2022 totaled $902.4 million and $786.5 million, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of  $862.2 million and $727.6 million, respectively, at March 31, 2022 and $771.7 million and $711.7 million, respectively, at December 31, 2021.  The loan growth from March 31, 2022 includes $61.5 million in primarily commercial organic loan growth including the impact of forgiven loans under the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which declined $8.1 million to $2.5 million at June 30, 2022.  The $40.2 million increase in deposits from March 31, 2022 included a $19.1 million increase in noninterest bearing demand accounts, reflecting a continuing focus on growing low-cost transaction accounts. 

As of June 30, 2022, the Company's non-performing assets were $1.5 million, representing 0.14% of total assets. Non-performing assets at June 30, 2022 excluded purchased credit impaired loans with a balance of $6.5 million.  The allowance for loan losses measured 0.49% of total loans, or approximately 0.89% of the non-purchased portfolio, at June 30, 2022. The total reserve when including the allowance for loan losses and the credit fair value adjustment made to loans acquired in the GNB Financial merger totaled $10.0 million or approximately 1.26% of the combined portfolio at June 30, 2022.

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2022 increased to $7.9 million compared to $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of average loan growth and the impact of recent interest rate increases, offset by the additional interest expense of subordinated notes issued early in the quarter.  Net interest income does not include recognition of any fees from SBA PPP loans, which were included in purchase accounting adjustments in connection with the GNB Financial merger.  Net interest margin remained relatively steady at 3.38% for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 3.40% for the first quarter of 2022 and is anticipated to experience modest expansion in the current rising interest rate environment given the Company's asset-sensitive balance sheet.  

Noninterest income experienced a slight decrease from $711 thousand in the first quarter of 2022 to $696 thousand in the second quarter of 2022, and noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was generally stable at $6.2 million, compared to $6.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. 

Shareholders' equity decreased from $106.3 million at March 31, 2022 to $104.8 million at June 30, 2022 due to a $2.6 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income as a result of an increased unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities due to the increase in market interest rates.  The unrealized loss was partially offset by net income less dividends declared. 

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were further strengthened during the quarter, reflecting the additional $15 million in capital contributed to the Bank following completion of the Company's $20.0 million private placement of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2032 on April 8, 2022.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, The Gratz Bank, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers of The Gratz Bank and LINKBANK, a division of The Gratz Bank.  LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded over the counter (OTC Pink) under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. 

Contact:
Nicole Ulmer
Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
717.803.8895
[email protected]

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)




















June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)







ASSETS







Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents

$                 7,563

$                 6,425

$                          8,620

$                 6,079

Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions

55,433

102,704

13,970

18,913

Cash and cash equivalents

62,996

109,129

22,590

24,992

Certificates of deposit with other banks

11,088

12,828

12,828

14,570

Securities available for sale, at fair value

85,756

93,202

103,783

126,410

Securities held to maturity

28,816

5,000


Loans held for sale


4,074

3,860

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,890 at June 30, 2022, $3,443 at
March 31, 2022, $3,152 at December 31, 2021, and $2,878 at June 30, 2021

786,516

727,618

711,664

246,185

Investments in restricted bank stock

2,567

3,612

2,685

2,569

Premises and equipment, net

7,915

5,253

5,289

3,212

Right-of-Use Asset – Premises

4,513

4,605

4,680

342

Bank-owned life insurance

19,012

18,898

18,787

8,846

Goodwill and other intangible assets

37,020

37,085

37,152

2,482

Deferred tax asset

5,777

5,092

4,038

160

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

7,909

9,280

5,407

2,402

TOTAL ASSETS

$        1,059,885

$          1,035,676

$                      932,763

$             432,170

LIABILITIES







Deposits:







Demand, noninterest bearing

$             184,345

$             165,228

$                      129,243

$               74,664

Interest bearing

718,028

696,942

642,422

301,636

Total deposits

902,373

862,170

771,665

376,300

Other Borrowings

1,639

36,117

19,814

282

Subordinated Debt

40,585

20,653

20,696

Operating Lease Liabilities

4,513

4,606

4,680

342

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

6,004

5,790

6,285

3,170

TOTAL LIABILITIES

955,114

929,336

823,140

380,094

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Preferred stock




Common stock

101

99

99

57

Surplus

83,068

82,930

82,910

21,604

Retained earnings

26,491

25,623

24,836

27,823

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(4,889)

(2,312)

1,778

2,780

Treasury stock




(188)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

104,771

106,340

109,623

52,076

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$          1,059,885

$          1,035,676

$                      932,763

$             432,170

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiary



Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


6/30/2022

3/31/2022

6/30/2021

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)










INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME










Loans receivable, including fees

$             8,114

$             7,763

$             2,695

$           15,877

$             5,371

Other

981

619

638

1,600

1,286

Total interest and dividend income

9,095

8,382

3,333

17,477

6,657

INTEREST EXPENSE










Deposits

818

665

462

1,483

966

Other Borrowings

2

33

4

35

11

Subordinated Debt

422

207



629

Total interest expense

1,242

905

466

2,147

977

NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR
   LOAN LOSSES

7,853

7,477

2,867

15,330

5,680

Provision for loan losses

395

280

44

675

91

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR
   LOAN LOSSES

7,458

7,197

2,823

14,655

5,589

NONINTEREST INCOME










Service charges on deposit accounts

218

210

147

428

341

Bank-owned life insurance

114

110

50

224

95

Net realized gains on the sales of debt securities, available for sale

0

13



13

Gain on sale of loans

153

180

81

333

271

Other

211

198

366

409

507

Total noninterest income

696

711

644

1,407

1,214

NONINTEREST EXPENSE










Salaries and employee benefits

3,722

3,656

1,143

7,378

2,246

Occupancy

433

473

113

906

275

Equipment and data processing

595

597

230

1,192

468

Professional fees

307

228

(21)

535

250

FDIC insurance

138

204

29

342

59

Bank Shares Tax

201

183

86

384

173

Other

846

757

512

1,603

659

Total noninterest expense

6,242

6,098

2,092

12,340

4,130

Income (Loss) before income tax (benefit) expense

1,912

1,810

1,375

3,722

2,673

Income tax (benefit) expense

306

286

202

592

375

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$             1,606

$             1,524

$             1,173

$             3,130

$             2,298












EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC

$               0.16

$               0.16

$               0.21

$               0.32

$               0.40

EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED

$               0.16

$               0.15

$               0.21

$               0.31

$               0.40

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
   OUTSTANDING,










BASIC

9,836,984

9,826,435

5,691,686

9,831,739

5,691,686

DILUTED

9,913,477

10,053,684

5,691,686

9,983,742

5,691,686

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)










For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

('Dollars In Thousands)

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

6/30/2022

Operating Highlights





Net Income (Loss)

$                1,606

$                1,524

$                3,130

Net Interest Income

7,853

7,477

15,330

Provision for Loan Losses

395

280

675

Non-Interest Income

696

711

1,407

Non-Interest Expense

6,242

6,098

12,340







Selected Ratios





Net Interest Margin

3.38 %

3.40 %

3.39 %

Annualized Return on Assets

0.63 %

0.63 %

0.63 %

Annualized Return on Equity

6.13 %

5.72 %

5.91 %









6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

Financial Condition Data





Total Assets

$         1,059,885

$         1,035,676

$            932,763

Loans Held for Investment, Net

786,516

727,618

711,664







     Noninterest-bearing Deposits

184,345

165,228

129,243

     Interst-bearing Deposits

718,028

696,942

642,422

Total Deposits

902,373

862,170

771,665







Capital Ratios (Bank-Level)





Total Capital Ratio

12.42 %

11.14 %

11.50 %

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

11.94 %

10.67 %

11.02 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

11.94 %

10.67 %

11.02 %

Leverage Ratio

10.10 %

8.71 %

8.85 %







Asset Quality Data





Non-performing Assets

$                1,494

$                1,246

$                1,410

Non-performing Assets to Total Assets

0.14 %

0.12 %

0.15 %

Non-performing Loans to Total Loans

0.19 %

0.17 %

0.20 %

Allowance for Loan Losses ("AFLL")

$                3,890

$                3,443

$                3,152

AFLL to Total Loans

0.49 %

0.47 %

0.44 %

AFLL to Nonperforming Assets

260.37 %

276.32 %

223.55 %







Due to the merger of LINKBANCORP, Inc. and GNB Financial Services, Inc. effective September 18, 2021, all periods prior to such date represent the results of GNB Financial Services, Inc. as the accounting acquirer in the merger.

