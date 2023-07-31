LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank") reported net income of $1.35 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Excluding merger related expenses, adjusted earnings were $1.60 million1, or $0.101 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Total deposits grew $50.3 million, or 20.5% annualized during the second quarter over the prior quarter end, including an increase in noninterest bearing deposits of $36.2 million, and $14.1 million in interest bearing deposits. Estimated uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized public funds and affiliate company accounts, totaled $378.7 million, or 36.7% of total deposits as of June 30, 2023, compared with $387.8 million, or 39.4% of total deposits as of March 31, 2023.
  • The Company enhanced its on-balance sheet liquidity, with cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023 of $123.2 million, up from $51.7 million at March 31, 2023 and $30.0 million at December 31, 2022. Total liquidity, including all available borrowing capacity and brokered deposit availability, together with cash and cash equivalents and unpledged investment securities, totaled approximately $507.4 million as of June 30, 2023.
  • Total loans grew $24.2 million during the second quarter, representing a 10.3% annualized growth rate, driven primarily by commercial and industrial and commercial real estate loan activity.
  • Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $8.1 million, compared to $8.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. Net interest margin was 2.81% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 2.95% for the first quarter of 2023. The linked quarter decrease was primarily due to higher interest expense on deposits continuing to outpace the increase in interest income from loans.
  • The Company recorded a $493 thousand negative provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2023, resulting in an allowance for credit losses of $10.2 million, or 1.05% of total loans at June 30, 2023. The negative provision for credit losses was primarily driven by refinement of the population of loans individually assessed for impairment under the current expected credit losses ("CECL") accounting standard, improvements in internal credit metrics and external forecast indexes, as well as $97 thousand in net recoveries, offset by loan growth in the period.
  • On June 22, 2023, shareholders of the Company and Partners Bancorp ("Partners"), each approved the merger of Partners with and into the Company, with the Company as the surviving corporation pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of February 22, 2023. The merger is expected to close in the third or fourth quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and certain other customary closing conditions.










1

See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

"We are pleased to report results that evidence continued balance sheet strength, including increased on-balance sheet liquidity, a growing core deposit base, and excellent credit quality." said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer. "Although significant uncertainty remains in the external environment, we are optimistic that the pace of margin compression will continue to stabilize.  Our teams are highly focused on providing superior service to meet our clients' needs and we believe the Company is well positioned to successfully navigate through this climate."    

Income Statement

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2023 increased to $8.1 million compared to $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. Net interest margin was 2.81% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.95% for the first quarter of 2023.  The decrease in net interest margin for the current quarter was due to the higher average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, which outpaced the increase in the average yield on interest earning assets. The overall rate and yield increases were driven by the multiple federal funds rate increases that occurred over the preceding twelve months, coupled with competition for deposits in the market. The rate of increase in the cost of funds moderated to 30 basis points in the second quarter of 2023, primarily resulting from strong growth in the average balance of non-interest bearing deposits, which increased approximately $17.0 million to $209.1 million, compared to $192.1 million for the first quarter.  The 30 basis points increase in the cost of funds to 2.29% during the second quarter of 2023 was partially offset by a 15 basis point increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets to 5.00%.  The increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets was primarily due to the increase in the average yield on loans of 11 basis points to 5.20% during the second quarter of 2023. 

During the second quarter, the Company continued to recognize results from its increased internal focus and strategy on core deposit generation, including 123 net new checking accounts opened for a total of $38 million in new deposits.  Additionally, further momentum in executing the Company's strategies to service the needs of professional services firms  resulted in 58 new accounts opened during the quarter, which are expected to fund over the course of the third quarter.  As a result of these positive trends, the Company expects to allow higher cost brokered deposits to mature, replaced by core accounts at a lower cost, contributing to further stabilization in net interest margin. 

Noninterest income (expense) improved from a $1.9 million expense in the first quarter of 2023, driven by recognition of a loss upon the sale of debt securities of $2.37 million, to $886 thousand in income in the second quarter of 2023.   Excluding the first quarter loss on the sale of debt securities, adjusted noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased $369 thousand to $886 thousand, primarily due to gains on the sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans of $296 thousand and $57 thousand in commercial loan-related interest rate swap fees. 

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 increased to $7.8 million compared to $7.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding one time charges relating to the pending merger with Partners Bancorp of $587 thousand in the first quarter of 2023 and $315 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, adjusted noninterest expense increased by $351 thousand in the second quarter, impacted by increased equipment and data processing expense as the Company continues to enhance its technology platform, as well as elevated accrual of fraud and operating losses. 

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $1.31 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to $1.21 billion at March 31, 2023 and $1.06 billion at June 30, 2022.  Deposits and net loans as of June 30, 2023 totaled $1.03 billion and $959.3 million, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $984.5 million and $934.8 million, respectively, at March 31, 2023 and $902.4 million and $786.5 million, respectively, at June 30, 2022.

Total loans increased $24.2 million from March 31, 2023 to June 30, 2023, or 10.25% annualized, with the average commercial loan commitment originated during the second quarter of 2023 totaling approximately $500,000.

The Company has proactively taken additional steps during the quarter to enhance its on-balance sheet liquidity. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $123.2 million at June 30, 2023 compared to  $51.7 million at March 31, 2023 and $30.0 million at December 31, 2022.  In addition to growth in core deposits, this position was supported by an additional $43.7 million in borrowings related to $75.0 million in wholesale funding in connection with the execution of a pay-fixed/receive-floating interest rate swap.  The interest rate swap has a fixed rate of 3.28%, a maturity of five years and is designated against either a mix of one-month FHLB advances or brokered certificates of deposits.  Classified as a cash flow hedge, the market fluctuations will not impact future earnings, but will impact accumulated other comprehensive loss.     

Deposits at June 30, 2023 totaled $1.03 billion, an increase of $50.3 million compared to $984.5 million at March 31, 2023.  Average deposits increased by $17.0 million during the quarter, or 6.9% annualized, driven by a 35.3% increase in average noninterest bearing deposits from $192.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 to $209.1 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Shareholders' equity increased from $141.6 million at March 31, 2023 to $142.5 million at June 30, 2023.  The increase included an increase in retained earnings due to net income for the current quarter, and a decrease in other comprehensive loss resulting from changes in the interest rate environment, offset by dividends paid of $1.2 million

Asset Quality

In the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses, calculated under the CECL model, of $493 thousand, compared to a provision for credit losses of $293 thousand in the first quarter.  The negative provision for credit losses included the impact of reductions in the allowance for credit losses due to refinement of the population of loans individually assessed for impairment under CECL, improvements in internal credit metrics and external forecast indexes, as well as $97 thousand in net recoveries, offset by loan growth in the period.     

Asset quality metrics remain strong. As of June 30, 2023, the Company's non-performing assets were $2.9 million, representing 0.22% of total assets. Non-performing assets at June 30, 2023 excluded purchased with credit deterioration ("PCD") loans with a balance of $2.1 million.  Loans 30-89 days past due at June 30, 2023 were $1.8 million, representing 0.18% of total loans. 

The allowance for credit losses-loans was $10.2 million, or 1.05% of total loans at June 30, 2023, compared to the allowance for credit losses-loans of $10.5 million, or 1.11% of total loans, at March 31, 2023.  The allowance for credit losses-loans to nonperforming assets was 358.12% at June 30, 2023, compared to 438.95% at March 31, 2023.   

The Company's risk management function incorporates extensive diversification, monitoring and hold limits with respect to the commercial real estate loan portfolio and management closely monitors concentration reports and related analyses.  The commercial real estate loan portfolio is well-diversified, with limited exposure to higher risk segments such as hotels and retail.   Management believes that the office space portfolio, which includes medical and mixed-use space, and does not involve properties in major metropolitan business districts, is stable and does not pose excessive risk.  Specifically, at June 30, 2023, the Company had 68 loans related to office space, with an average loan size of $1.8 million and total current outstanding balances of $103.0 million.  The largest exposure relating to office space is $8.8 million for a construction loan that will constitute owner-occupied real estate upon completion.   Eighty-four percent (84%) of office space loans are guaranteed by high-quality principals and no office loans are past due 30 days or greater. 

Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios are well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of June 30, 2023. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.55% and 12.94% , respectively, at June 30, 2023, compared to 13.53% and 12.32%, respectively, at March 31, 2023 and 12.89% and 12.41%, respectively, at December 31, 2022. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 8.31%2 at June 30, 2023.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com.   LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; risks related to the proposed merger with Partners; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. 












2

See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
























June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30, 2022

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)









ASSETS









Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents

$                   4,736

$                      4,545

$                   4,209

$                 8,711

$                   7,563

Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions

118,438

47,190

25,802

66,085

55,433

Cash and cash equivalents

$               123,174

$                    51,735

$                 30,011

$               74,796

$                 62,996

Certificates of deposit with other banks

498

745

5,623

8,358

11,088

Securities available for sale, at fair value

83,620

86,804

78,813

78,698

85,756

Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

38,220

38,986

31,822

32,571

28,816

Loans receivable, gross

969,533

945,371

927,871

863,969

790,406

Allowance for credit losses - loans

(10,228)

(10,526)

(4,666)

(4,569)

(3,890)

Loans receivable, net

959,305

934,845

923,205

859,400

786,516

Investments in restricted bank stock

5,544

4,134

3,377

3,327

2,567

Premises and equipment, net

6,292

6,497

6,743

9,087

7,915

Right-of-Use Asset – Premises

9,896

10,058

10,219

8,920

4,513

Bank-owned life insurance

24,554

24,384

19,244

19,127

19,012

Goodwill and other intangible assets

36,774

36,833

36,894

36,955

37,020

Deferred tax asset

6,571

6,749

5,619

6,378

5,777

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

14,024

12,188

12,084

7,256

7,909

TOTAL ASSETS

$         1,308,472

$            1,213,958

$         1,163,654

$        1,144,873

$         1,059,885

LIABILITIES









Deposits:









Demand, noninterest bearing

$               240,729

$                  204,495

$               192,773

$             184,857

$               184,345

Interest bearing

794,113

780,003

753,999

766,853

718,028

Total deposits

1,034,842

984,498

946,772

951,710

902,373

Other Borrowings

74,899

31,250

20,938


1,639

Subordinated Debt

40,398

40,441

40,484

40,526

40,585

Operating Lease Liabilities

9,896

10,058

10,219

8,921

4,513

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

5,985

6,130

6,688

6,774

6,004

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,166,020

1,072,377

1,025,101

1,007,931

955,114

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred stock





Common stock

162

250

149

149

99

Surplus

127,818

127,659

117,709

117,698

83,070

Retained earnings

19,039

18,911

27,100

27,525

26,491

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(4,567)

(5,239)

(6,405)

(8,430)

(4,889)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

142,452

141,581

138,553

136,942

104,771

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$         1,308,472

$            1,213,958

$         1,163,654

$        1,144,873

$         1,059,885

Common shares outstanding

16,228,440

16,221,692

14,939,640

14,939,640

9,838,435

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)




























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


6/30/2023

3/31/2023

6/30/2022


6/30/2023

6/30/2022

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)











INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans receivable, including fees

$            12,499

$            11,762

$              8,114


$            24,261

$            15,877

Other

1,827

1,228

981


3,055

1,600

Total interest and dividend income

14,326

12,990

9,095


27,316

17,477

INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits

5,242

4,517

818


9,759

1,483

Other Borrowings

558

87

2


645

35

Subordinated Debt

437

432

422


869

629

Total interest expense

6,237

5,036

1,242


11,273

2,147

NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE (CREDIT TO)
   PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

8,089

7,954

7,853


16,043

15,330

(Recovery of) provision for credit losses

(493)

293

395


(200)

675

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (CREDIT TO)
   PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

8,582

7,661

7,458


16,243

14,655

NONINTEREST INCOME











Service charges on deposit accounts

197

199

218


396

428

Bank-owned life insurance

170

140

114


310

224

Net realized (losses) gains on the sale of debt securities


(2,370)




(2,370)

13

Gain on sale of loans

296


153


296

333

Other

223

178

211


401

409

Total noninterest income

886

(1,853)

696


(967)

1,407

NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits

4,037

4,120

3,722


8,157

7,378

Occupancy

696

707

433


1,403

906

Equipment and data processing

893

693

595


1,586

1,192

Professional fees

418

381

307


799

535

FDIC insurance

184

159

138


343

342

Bank Shares Tax

278

278

201


556

384

Merger & system conversion related expenses

315

587




902

Other

995

812

846


1,807

1,603

Total noninterest expense

7,816

7,737

6,242


15,553

12,340

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)


1,652

(1,929)

1,912


(277)

3,722

Income tax expense (benefit)


305

(376)

306


(70)

592

NET  INCOME (LOSS)

$             1,347

$           (1,553)

$             1,606


$              (207)

$             3,130













EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC

$               0.08

$             (0.10)

$               0.16


$             (0.01)

$               0.32

 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED

$               0.08

$             (0.10)

$               0.16


$             (0.01)

$               0.31

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
   OUTSTANDING,











BASIC

16,228,069

15,480,951

9,836,984


15,856,574

9,831,739

DILUTED

16,228,069

15,480,951

9,913,477


15,856,574

9,983,742

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)











For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

('Dollars In Thousands)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

6/30/2022

6/30/2023

6/30/2022

Operating Highlights








Net Income (loss)

$                  1,347

$                (1,553)

$              1,606

$                  (207)

$               3,130

Net Interest Income

8,089

7,954

7,853

16,043

15,330

Provision for (credit to) Credit Losses

(493)

293

395

(200)

675

Non-Interest Income

886

(1,853)

696

(967)

1,407

Non-Interest Expense

7,816

7,737

6,242

15,553

12,340

Earnings (loss) per Share, Basic

0.08

(0.10)

0.16

(0.01)

0.32

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2)

0.10

0.05

0.16

0.15

0.32

Earnings (loss) per Share, Diluted

0.08

(0.10)

0.16

(0.01)

0.31

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2)

0.10

0.05

0.16

0.15

0.31










Selected Operating Ratios








Net Interest Margin

2.81 %

2.95 %

3.38 %

2.86 %

3.39 %

Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA")

0.43 %

-0.53 %

0.63 %

-0.03 %

0.63 %

Adjusted ROA2

0.51 %

0.27 %

0.63 %

0.39 %

0.63 %

Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE")

3.81 %

-4.56 %

6.13 %

-0.30 %

12.31 %

Adjusted ROE2

4.51 %

2.30 %

6.13 %

3.42 %

12.27 %

Efficiency Ratio

87.09 %

126.82 %

73.01 %

103.16 %

73.73 %

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3

83.58 %

84.41 %

73.01 %

83.98 %

73.79 %

Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets

0.28 %

-0.59 %

0.27 %

-0.16 %

0.28 %

Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets

2.51 %

2.59 %

2.45 %

2.56 %

2.49 %





















6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

Financial Condition Data








Total Assets

$           1,308,472

$           1,213,958

$       1,163,654

$          1,144,873

$        1,059,885

Loans Receivable, Net

959,305

934,845

923,205

859,400

786,516










     Noninterest-bearing Deposits

240,729

204,495

192,773

184,857

184,345

     Interest-bearing Deposits

794,113

780,003

753,999

766,853

718,028

Total Deposits

1,034,842

984,498

946,772

951,710

902,373










Selected Balance Sheet Ratios








Total Capital Ratio1

13.55 %

13.53 %

12.89 %

11.55 %

12.42 %

Tier 1 Capital Ratio1

12.94 %

12.32 %

12.41 %

11.04 %

11.94 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1

12.94 %

12.32 %

12.41 %

11.04 %

11.94 %

Leverage Ratio1

10.41 %

10.78 %

10.93 %

9.74 %

10.10 %

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4

8.31 %

8.90 %

9.02 %

9.02 %

6.62 %

Tangible Book Value per Share5

$                    6.51

$                    6.46

$                6.80

$                   6.69

$                 6.89










Asset Quality Data








Non-performing Assets

$                  2,856

$                  2,398

$              2,500

$                 1,979

$               1,494

Non-performing Assets to Total Assets

0.22 %

0.20 %

0.21 %

0.17 %

0.14 %

Non-performing Loans to Total Loans

0.29 %

0.25 %

0.27 %

0.23 %

0.19 %

Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans ("ACLL")

$                10,228

$                10,526

$              4,666

$                 4,569

$               3,890

ACLL to Total Loans

1.05 %

1.11 %

0.50 %

0.53 %

0.49 %

ACLL to Nonperforming Assets

358.12 %

438.95 %

186.64 %

230.87 %

260.37 %

Net chargeoffs (recoveries)

$                     (97)

$                       (2)

$                 (60)

$                  (164)

$                  (52)










(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital

(2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP
financial measures at the end of this release.

(3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding
gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses.  This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See our reconciliation of non-GAAP
financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total
assets less goodwill and other intangibles.  This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their
most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the
outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.  Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP
financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value
per common share.  See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of
this release.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)















For the Three Months Ended June 30,


2023

2022

(Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash

$                    66,149

$                         708

4.29 %

$                    60,718

$                           97

0.64 %

Securities











Taxable (1)

86,366

822

3.82 %

74,105

587

3.18 %

Tax-Exempt

39,139

378

3.87 %

45,030

377

3.36 %

Total Securities

125,505

1,200

3.84 %

119,135

964

3.25 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

191,654

1,908

3.99 %

179,853

1,061

2.37 %

Total Loans (3)

963,824

12,499

5.20 %

751,347

8,114

4.33 %

Total Earning Assets

1,155,478

14,407

5.00 %

931,200

9,175

3.95 %

Other Assets

95,531




90,361



Total Assets

$            1,251,009




$            1,021,561



Interest bearing demand

$                  243,539

$                      1,261

2.08 %

$                  270,844

$                         260

0.39 %

Money market demand

244,355

1,589

2.61 %

224,483

238

0.43 %

Time deposits

299,398

2,392

3.20 %

211,033

320

0.61 %

Total Borrowings

95,792

995

4.17 %

46,961

424

3.62 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

883,084

6,237

2.83 %

753,321

1,242

0.66 %

Non Int Bearing Deposits

209,072




152,691



Total Cost of Funds

$            1,092,156

$                    6,237

2.29 %

$                906,012

$                    1,242

0.55 %

Other Liabilities

17,073




10,489



Total Liabilities

$            1,109,229




$                916,501



Shareholders' Equity

$                141,780




$                105,060



Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$            1,251,009




$            1,021,561



Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)


8,170

2.17 %


7,933

3.29 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment


(81)




(80)

Net Interest Income


$                    8,089




$                    7,853

Net Interest Margin




2.81 %




3.38 %

(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)















For the Three Months Ended


June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash

$                     66,149

$                 708

4.29 %

$              36,470

$                 275

3.06 %

Securities











Taxable (1)

86,366

822

3.82 %

81,899

653

3.23 %

Tax-Exempt

39,139

378

3.87 %

38,368

377

3.98 %

Total Securities

125,505

1,200

3.84 %

120,267

1,030

3.47 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

191,654

1,908

3.99 %

156,737

1,305

3.38 %

Total Loans (3)

963,824

12,499

5.20 %

936,510

11,762

5.09 %

Total Earning Assets

1,155,478

14,407

5.00 %

1,093,247

13,067

4.85 %

Other Assets

95,531




90,938



Total Assets

$             1,251,009




$      1,184,185



Interest bearing demand

$                   243,539

$              1,261

2.08 %

$            251,103

$              1,188

1.92 %

Money market demand

244,355

1,589

2.61 %

245,563

1,350

2.23 %

Time deposits

299,398

2,392

3.20 %

290,605

1,979

2.76 %

Total Borrowings

95,792

995

4.17 %

49,246

519

4.27 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

883,084

6,237

2.83 %

836,517

5,036

2.44 %

Non Int Bearing Deposits

209,072




192,135



Total Cost of Funds

$             1,092,156

$            6,237

2.29 %

$      1,028,652

$            5,036

1.99 %

Other Liabilities

17,073




17,508



Total Liabilities

$             1,109,229




$      1,046,160



Shareholders' Equity

$                141,780




$          138,025



Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$             1,251,009




$      1,184,185



Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)


8,170

2.17 %


8,031

2.41 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment


(81)




(77)

Net Interest Income


$            8,089




$            7,954

Net Interest Margin




2.81 %




2.95 %

(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)















For the Six Months Ended June 30,


2023

2022

(Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash

$                    55,618

$                         983

3.56 %

$                    60,229

$                         149

0.50 %

Securities











Taxable (1)

84,101

1,475

3.54 %

70,674

863

2.46 %

Tax-Exempt

38,774

756

3.93 %

45,030

746

3.34 %

Total Securities

122,875

2,231

3.66 %

115,704

1,609

2.80 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

178,493

3,214

3.63 %

175,933

1,758

2.02 %

Total Loans (3)

952,142

24,261

5.14 %

735,256

15,877

4.35 %

Total Earning Assets

1,130,635

27,475

4.90 %

911,189

17,635

3.90 %

Other Assets

93,481




88,189



Total Assets

$            1,224,116




$                999,378



Interest bearing demand

$                  246,235

$                      2,449

2.01 %

$                  264,527

$                         505

0.38 %

Money market demand

245,747

2,939

2.41 %

219,972

377

0.35 %

Time deposits

295,440

4,371

2.98 %

203,009

601

0.60 %

Total Borrowings

76,820

1,514

3.97 %

52,433

665

2.56 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

864,242

11,273

2.63 %

739,941

2,148

0.59 %

Non Int Bearing Deposits

202,610




142,323



Total Cost of Funds

$            1,066,852

$                  11,273

2.13 %

$                882,264

$                    2,148

0.49 %

Other Liabilities

16,905




10,347



Total Liabilities

$            1,083,757




$                892,611



Shareholders' Equity

$                140,359




$                106,767



Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$            1,224,116




$                999,378



Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)


16,202

2.27 %


15,487

3.31 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis  Adjustment


(159)




(157)

Net Interest Income


$                  16,043




$                  15,330

Net Interest Margin




2.86 %




3.39 %

(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)











(In Thousands)

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

 Agriculture and farmland loans


$        50,552

$           53,301

$           55,746

$            53,570

$      45,424

 Construction loans


75,628

67,934

57,713

49,311

36,135

 Commercial & industrial loans


104,869

99,356

104,755

98,475

90,979

 Commercial real estate loans











      Multifamily


113,254

111,461

105,390

95,537

78,082

      Owner occupied


154,520

151,407

139,554

114,863

164,937

      Non-owner occupied


254,691

249,638

245,274

233,887

165,893

 Residential real estate loans











      First liens


170,271

166,478

168,084

166,388

158,774

      Second liens and lines of credit


30,148

30,720

35,576

34,620

35,454

 Consumer and other loans


11,308

10,472

10,057

11,929

8,689

 Municipal loans


3,929

4,292

5,466

5,404

5,814


969,170

945,059

927,615

863,984

790,181

Deferred costs (fees)

363

312

256

(15)

225

Total loans receivable

$    969,533

$       945,371

$       927,871

$       863,969

$ 790,406

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)












June 30, 2023

(In Thousands)

Amortized
Cost

Net
Unrealized
Losses

Fair
Value

Available for Sale:







U.S. government agency securities

$            2,000

$                     (19)

$            1,981

Small Business Administration loan pools

726

(15)

711

Obligations of state and political subdivisions

45,651

(3,721)

41,930

Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

42,946

(3,948)

38,998



$        91,323

$              (7,703)

$        83,620












 Amortized
Cost


 Net
Unrealized
Losses


 Fair Value


 Allowance for
Credit Losses

Held to Maturity:







Corporate debentures

$          15,000

$                (1,782)

$          13,218

$                586

Structured mortgage-backed securities

23,806

(966)

22,840

-


$        38,806

$              (2,748)

$        36,058

$              586











December 31, 2022

(In Thousands)

Amortized
Cost

Net
Unrealized
Losses

Fair
Value

Available for Sale:







Small Business Administration loan pools

$               858

$                     (15)

$               843

Obligations of state and political subdivisions

44,189

(4,020)

40,169

Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

41,873

(4,072)

37,801



$        86,920

$              (8,107)

$        78,813

Held to Maturity:







Corporate debentures

$          14,993

$                   (994)

$          13,999

Structured mortgage-backed securities

16,829

(748)

16,081



$        31,822

$              (1,742)

$        30,080

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits Detail (Unaudited)











(In Thousands)

June 30, 2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September
30, 2022

June 30,
2022

Demand, noninterest-bearing

$       240,729

$       204,495

$       192,773

$    184,857

$     184,345

Demand, interest-bearing

237,114

250,944

254,478

305,934

269,493

Money market and savings

254,632

241,858

228,048

266,743

235,411

Time deposits, $250 and over

57,194

51,855

46,116

39,123

55,507

Time deposits, other

245,173

235,346

225,357

155,053

157,617


$  1,034,842

$     984,498

$    946,772

$  951,710

$  902,373






















Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)











(In Thousands)

June 30, 2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September
30, 2022

June 30,
2022

Demand, noninterest-bearing

$       209,072

$       192,135

$       199,556

$    170,863

$     152,691

Demand, interest-bearing

243,539

251,103

278,816

278,637

270,844

Money market and savings

244,355

245,563

245,154

244,107

224,483

Time deposits

299,398

290,605

211,090

205,792

211,033


$     996,364

$     979,406

$    934,616

$  899,399

$  859,051

Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures 

This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

6/30/2022

6/30/2023

6/30/2022

Net income (loss)

$              1,347

$             (1,553)

$              1,606

$                (207)

$           3,130

Average assets

1,251,009

1,184,185

1,021,561

1,224,116

999,378

Return on average assets (annualized)

0.43 %

-0.53 %

0.63 %

-0.03 %

0.63 %

Net income (loss)

1,347

(1,553)

1,606

(207)

3,130

Net losses (gains) on sale of securities

-

2,370

-

2,370

(13)

Tax effect at 21%

-

(498)

-

(498)

3

Merger & system conversion related expenses

315

587

-

902

-

Tax effect at 21%

(66)

(123)

-

(189)

-

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,596

783

1,606

2,378

3,120

Average assets

1,251,009

1,184,185

1,021,561

1,224,116

999,378

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)
(Non-GAAP)

0.51 %

0.27 %

0.63 %

0.39 %

0.63 %

Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

6/30/2022

6/30/2023

6/30/2022

Net income (loss)

$           1,347

$       (1,553)

$         1,606

$           (207)

$         3,130

Average shareholders' equity

141,780

138,025

105,060

140,359

51,257

Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

3.81 %

-4.56 %

6.13 %

-0.30 %

12.31 %

Net  income (loss)

1,347

(1,553)

1,606

(207)

3,130

Net losses (gains) on sale of securities

-

2,370

-

2,370

(13)

Tax effect at 21%

-

(498)

-

(498)

3

Merger & system conversion related expenses

315

587

-

902

-

Tax effect at 21%

(66)

(123)

-

(189)

-

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,596

783

1,606

2,378

3,120

Average shareholders' equity

141,780

138,025

105,060

140,359

51,257

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
(Non-GAAP)

4.51 %

2.30 %

6.13 %

3.42 %

12.27 %

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

6/30/2022

6/30/2023

6/30/2022

GAAP-based efficiency ratio

87.09 %

126.82 %

73.01 %

103.16 %

73.73 %

Net interest income

$         8,089

$         7,954

$            7,853

$                16,043

$       15,330

Noninterest income

886

(1,853)

696

(967)

1,407

Less: net  gains (losses) on sales of securities

-

(2,370)

-

(2,370)

13

Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP)

8,975

8,471

8,549

17,446

16,724

Total noninterest expense

7,816

7,737

6,242

15,553

12,340

Less: Merger & system conversion related expenses

315

587

-

902

-

Adjusted non-interest expense

7,501

7,150

6,242

14,651

12,340

Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)

83.58 %

84.41 %

73.01 %

83.98 %

73.79 %

Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value


6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

Tangible Common Equity

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

Total shareholders' equity


$          142,452

$        141,581

$        138,553

$        136,942

$        104,771

Adjustments:









Goodwill


(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

Other intangible assets


(932)

(991)

(1,052)

(1,113)

(1,178)

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$          105,678

$        104,748

$        101,659

$          99,987

$          67,751

Common shares outstanding


16,228,440

16,221,692

14,939,640

14,939,640

9,838,435

Book value per common share


$               8.78

$             8.73

$             9.27

$             9.17

$          10.65

Tangible book value per common share
(Non-GAAP)

$               6.51

$             6.46

$             6.80

$             6.69

$             6.89

Tangible Assets









Total assets


$       1,308,472

$     1,213,958

$     1,163,654

$     1,144,873

$     1,059,885

Adjustments:









Goodwill


(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

Other intangible assets


(932)

(991)

(1,052)

(1,113)

(1,178)

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$       1,271,698

$     1,177,125

$     1,126,760

$     1,107,918

$     1,022,865

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

8.31 %

8.90 %

9.02 %

9.02 %

6.62 %

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

6/30/2022

6/30/2023

6/30/2022

GAAP-Based Earnings  (Loss) Per Share, Basic

$              0.08

$        (0.10)

$             0.16

$                 (0.01)

$          0.32

GAAP-Based  Earnings (Loss) Per Share, Diluted

$              0.08

$        (0.10)

$             0.16

$                 (0.01)

$          0.31

Net  Income (Loss)

$              1,347

$       (1,553)

$            1,606

$                   (207)

$         3,130

Net losses (gains) on sale of securities

-

2,370

-

2,370

(13)

Tax effect at 21%

-

(498)

-

(498)

3

Merger & system conversion related expenses

315

587

-

902

-

 Tax effect at 21%

(66)

(123)

-

(189)

-

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,596

783

1,606

2,378

3,120

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP)

$              0.10

$         0.05

$             0.16

$                   0.15

$          0.32

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$              0.10

$         0.05

$             0.16

$                   0.15

$          0.31

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

6/30/2022

6/30/2023

6/30/2022

Net Income (Loss) - GAAP

$              1,347

$       (1,553)

$            1,606

$                   (207)

$         3,130

Net losses (gains) on sale of securities

-

2,370

-

2,370

(13)

Tax effect at 21%

-

(498)

-

(498)

3

Merger & system conversion related expenses

315

587

-

902

-

 Tax effect at 21%

(66)

(123)

-

(189)

-

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,596

783

1,606

2,378

3,120

Income tax  expense (benefit)

305

(376)

306

(70)

592

 Provision for (credit to) credit losses

(493)

293

395

(200)

675

Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income

66

621

-

687

(3)

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$              1,474

$         1,321

$            2,307

$                  2,795

$         4,384

