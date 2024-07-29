LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

LINKBANCORP, Inc.

Jul 29, 2024, 16:40 ET

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank") reported net income of $5.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.  Excluding expenses associated with the sale of its New Jersey branches and additional branch consolidations, adjusted earnings were $6.3 million1, or $0.171 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Total loans2 increased $63.6 million, or 11.4% annualized from $2.25 billion at March 31, 2024 to $2.31 billion at June 30, 2024, led by strong growth of $28.5 million in commercial & industrial loans over the period.
  • Total deposits2 increased $71.3 million, or 12.0% annualized from $2.39 billion at March 31, 2024 to $2.46 billion at June 30, 2024, including growth of $38.4 million in noninterest bearing demand account balances at quarter end.
  • Noninterest expense decreased $350 thousand quarter over quarter to $18.9 million in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding merger expenses and costs associated with the Branch Sale and branch consolidations, adjusted noninterest expense was $18.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, a $925 thousand decrease compared to $19.2 million in the first quarter of 2024.1
  • Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $24.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $24.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, and was impacted by a quarter-over-quarter decline in purchase accounting accretion as well as increased funding costs due to continued competition for deposits to support quality loan growth and maintain prudent on-balance sheet liquidity. Net interest margin was 3.83% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 4.03% for the first quarter of 2024.
  • Non-performing assets were $10.6 million, representing 0.37% of total assets at June 30, 2024, compared to $6.7 million, representing 0.24% of total assets at March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses-loans was 1.20% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.06% at March 31, 2024. The allowance was impacted by the reclassification of loans related to the Branch Sale as assets held for sale, offset by net loan growth in the quarter, as well as a loan acquired in the merger with Partners Bancorp (the "Partners Merger") which experienced credit deterioration that was present at the time of the merger and required a day one purchase accounting adjustment that increased the allowance for credit losses by $2.3 million and increased goodwill by $1.8 million.
  • On May 9, 2024, the Company announced that LINBANK had entered into a definitive purchase and assumption agreement for the sale of the Bank's banking operations and three branches in New Jersey, including related loans and deposits (the "Branch Sale"). The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the second half of 2024.

As a result of the Branch Sale announcement, associated assets and liabilities were reclassified as held for sale, impacting the Company's allowance for credit losses and purchase accounting amortization related to the loans held for sale. 

"We are pleased by the consistent improvement in performance achieved through the hard work and dedication of all of our teams, evidenced by the results of the second quarter of 2024, including increased profitability metrics and strong commercial loan and core deposit growth," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of LINKBANCORP.  "The consolidation of three client solution centers was completed during the quarter and we remain on target to conclude the pending sale of the New Jersey operations in the second half of the year."  He continued, "We continue to be very focused on achieving further improvements in profitability and customer experience to meet our goals for the second half of the year."

1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

2 Total loans and total deposits include balances held for sale in the Branch Sale of $116.2 million and  $96.8 million at June 30, 2024.  These balances in the first quarter of 2024 were $115.9 million and $105.6 million respectively at March 31, 2024.

Income Statement

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 was $24.5 million compared to $24.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. Net interest margin was 3.83% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 4.03% for the first quarter of 2024.  For the second quarter of 2024, net interest income was impacted by the amortization of purchase accounting adjustments, as interest income from purchase accounting accretion during this period was approximately $568 thousand less than purchase accounting accretion recognized in the first quarter of 2024.  Cost of funds increased to 2.43% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 2.33% for the first quarter of 2024, reflecting continued pressure from competition for deposits in the Bank's markets.    

Noninterest income increased quarter-over-quarter to $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, and included an $85 thousand increase in service charges on deposit accounts.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 was $18.9 million compared to $19.3 million for the first quarter of 2024.  Excluding one-time merger expenses and costs associated with the Branch Sale and branch consolidations of $631 thousand in the second quarter of 2024 and $56 thousand in the first quarter of 2024, noninterest expense decreased by $925 thousand to $18.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 from $19.2 million in the first quarter1.  This improvement was largely driven by a $1.2 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits following the reduction in headcount relating to the Partners Merger.

Income tax expense was $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, reflecting an effective tax rate of 22.0%.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $2.86 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $2.79 billion at March 31, 2024 and $1.31 billion at June 30, 2023.  Deposits and net loans as of June 30, 2024 totaled $2.36 billion and $2.17 billion, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $2.28 billion and $2.11 billion, respectively, at March 31, 2024 and $1.03 billion and $959.3 million, respectively, at June 30, 2023.  Deposits and net loans exclude balances held for sale in the Branch Sale of $96.8 million and $116.2 million, respectively, at June 30, 2024, which are reflected in liabilities held for sale and assets held for sale.  These balances were $105.6 million and $115.9 million respectively at March 31, 2024. 

Including loans held for sale, total loans increased $63.6 million, from $2.25 billion at March 31, 2024 to $2.31 billion at June 30, 2024, led by strong growth of $28.5 million in commercial & industrial loans over the period.  Total commercial loan commitments for the second quarter of 2024 were $117.9 million with funded balances of $81.8 million. The average commercial loan commitment originated during the second quarter of 2024 totaled approximately $771 thousand with an average outstanding funded balance of $534 thousand.

Including deposits held for sale, total deposits at June 30, 2024 totaled $2.46 billion, an increase of $71.3 million from $2.39 billion at March 31, 2024.  This increase included growth of $38.4 million in noninterest bearing demand accounts and $31.2 million in interest bearing demand, money market and savings account balances.

The Company maintains strong on-balance sheet liquidity, as cash and cash equivalents increased to $181.7 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $172.3 million at March 31, 2024.

Shareholders' equity increased from $268.2 million at March 31, 2024 to $271.4 million at June 30, 2024 primarily as a result of a $3.1 million increase in retained earnings.  Book value per share increased to $7.27 at June 30, 2024 compared to $7.18 at March 31, 2024.  Tangible book value per share increased to $5.07 at June 30, 2024 compared to $5.00 at March 31, 20241.

1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

Asset Quality

In the second quarter of 2024, the Company did not record a provision for credit losses, compared to a $40 thousand provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024.  Additional provision was not required due in part to reclassification of loans related to the Branch Sale as assets held for sale, offset by net loan growth in the quarter, as well as an increase in the allowance through an adjustment to goodwill related to purchase accounting described below.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company's non-performing assets were $10.6 million, representing 0.37% of total assets, compared to $6.7 million, representing 0.24% of total assets at March 31, 2024.  The increase relates primarily to a single loan for a commercial property acquired in the Partners Merger with an outstanding principal balance of approximately $3.9 million at June 30, 2024.  Loans 30-89 days past due at June 30, 2024 were $5.15 million, representing 0.24% of total loans, an improvement compared to $15.3 million or 0.72% of loans at March 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses-loans was $26.3 million, or 1.20% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2024, compared to $23.8 million, or 1.06% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2024.  The increase was driven primarily by  a specific allowance related to a loan acquired in the Partners Merger as described above, which experienced credit deterioration that was present at the time of the merger and required a day one purchase accounting adjustment that increased the allowance for credit losses by $2.3 million and increased goodwill by $1.8 million. The allowance for credit losses-loans to nonperforming assets was 248.26% at June 30, 2024, compared to 357.18% at March 31, 2024.

Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of June 30, 2024. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio were 11.09% and 10.30% respectively, at June 30, 2024, compared to 10.62% and 9.92%, respectively, at December 31, 2023 and 11.04% and 10.24%, respectively, at March 31, 2023. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 6.82%1 at March 31, 2024.

1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and New Jersey through 26 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; risks related to the integration of the merger with Partners; the timing and receipt of regulatory approvals to complete the Branch Sale; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of any cybersecurity breaches. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. 

Given that the Company's merger with Partners Bancorp ("Partners") was completed on November 30, 2023 (the "Partners Merger"), reported results prior to the fourth quarter of 2023 included in the following tables reflect legacy LINKBANCORP results only.

LB-E
LB-D

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)




June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)









ASSETS









Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents

$          14,516

$          13,552

$               13,089

$                   5,447

$            4,736

Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions

167,141

158,731

67,101

62,532

118,438

Cash and cash equivalents

181,657

172,283

80,190

67,979

123,174

Certificates of deposit with other banks




249

498

Securities available for sale, at fair value

140,121

133,949

115,490

78,779

83,620

Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

35,343

36,109

36,223

37,266

38,220

Loans receivable, gross

2,193,197

2,129,919

2,128,284

978,912

969,533

Allowance for credit losses - loans

(26,288)

(23,842)

(23,767)

(9,964)

(10,228)

Loans receivable, net

2,166,909

2,106,077

2,104,517

968,948

959,305

Investments in restricted bank stock

4,928

4,286

3,965

3,107

5,544

Premises and equipment, net

18,364

20,102

20,130

6,414

6,292

Right-of-Use Asset – premises

13,970

14,577

15,497

9,727

9,896

Bank-owned life insurance

49,616

49,230

48,847

24,732

24,554

Goodwill and other intangible assets

82,129

81,494

82,701

36,715

36,774

Deferred tax asset

22,024

22,717

24,153

6,880

6,571

Assets held for sale

118,362

118,115

115,499


Accrued interest receivable and other assets

25,170

26,730

22,113

14,899

14,024

TOTAL ASSETS

$    2,858,593

$    2,785,669

$          2,669,325

$            1,255,695

$     1,308,472

LIABILITIES









Deposits:









Demand, noninterest bearing

$       661,292

$       618,277

$             624,780

$               210,404

$        240,729

Interest bearing

1,699,220

1,662,124

1,574,019

831,368

794,113

Total deposits

2,360,512

2,280,401

2,198,799

1,041,772

1,034,842

Long-term borrowings

40,000

40,000



74,899

Short-term borrowings



10,000

15,000

Note payable

578

584

590


Subordinated debt

61,706

61,573

61,444

40,354

40,398

Lease liabilities

14,746

15,357

16,361

9,728

9,896

Liabilities held for sale

96,916

105,716

99,777


Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

12,726

13,795

16,558

7,490

5,985

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,587,184

2,517,426

2,403,529

1,114,344

1,166,020

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred stock





Common stock

370

369

369

162

162

Surplus

263,795

263,577

263,310

127,856

127,818

Retained earnings

10,826

7,724

4,843

19,062

19,039

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,582)

(3,427)

(3,209)

(5,729)

(4,567)

        Total equity attributable to parent

271,409

268,243

265,313

141,351

142,452

        Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiary



483


TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

271,409

268,243

265,796

141,351

142,452

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$   2,858,593

$    2,785,669

$         2,669,325

$           1,255,695

$     1,308,472

Common shares outstanding

37,356,278

37,348,151

37,340,700

16,235,871

16,228,440

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)




























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


6/30/2024

3/31/2024

6/30/2023


6/30/2024

6/30/2023

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)











INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans receivable, including fees

$        36,112

$            36,125

$            12,499


$         72,237

$            24,261

Other

3,337

2,650

1,827


5,987

3,055

Total interest and dividend income

39,449

38,775

14,326


78,224

27,316

INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits

13,071

11,847

5,242


24,918

9,759

Other Borrowings

932

1,086

558


2,018

645

Subordinated Debt

962

958

437


1,920

869

Total interest expense

14,965

13,891

6,237


28,856

11,273

NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE
   PROVISION FOR (CREDIT TO) CREDIT LOSSES

24,484

24,884

8,089


49,368

16,043

Provision for (credit to) credit losses


40

(493)


40

(200)

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
   PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

24,484

24,844

8,582


49,328

16,243

NONINTEREST INCOME











Service charges on deposit accounts

865

780

197


1,645

396

Bank-owned life insurance

386

383

170


769

310

Net realized gains (losses) on the sale of debt securities

4





4

(2,370)

Gain on sale of loans

12

50

296


62

296

Other

591

516

223


1,107

401

Total noninterest income

1,858

1,729

886


3,587

(967)

NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits

9,941

11,118

4,037


21,059

8,157

Occupancy

1,559

1,578

696


3,137

1,403

Equipment and data processing

1,824

1,826

893


3,650

1,586

Professional fees

788

748

418


1,536

799

FDIC insurance

545

352

184


897

343

Bank Shares Tax

760

591

278


1,351

556

Intangible amortization

1,204

1,207

59


2,411

120

Merger & restructuring expenses

631

56

315


687

902

Advertising

241

234

104


475

191

Other

1,407

1,540

832


2,947

1,496

Total noninterest expense

18,900

19,250

7,816


38,150

15,553

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 

7,442

7,323

1,652


14,765

(277)

Income tax expense (benefit) 

1,638

1,597

305


3,235

(70)

NET  INCOME (LOSS)

$         5,804

$             5,726

$             1,347


$       11,530

$              (207)













EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC

$           0.16

$               0.15

$               0.08


$           0.31

$             (0.01)

 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED

$           0.16

$               0.15

$               0.08


$           0.31

$             (0.01)

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
   OUTSTANDING,











BASIC

36,970,768

36,962,005

16,228,069


36,966,371

15,856,574

DILUTED

37,040,748

37,045,230

16,228,069


37,042,895

15,856,574

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)











For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

('Dollars In Thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

6/30/2023

6/30/2024

6/30/2023

Operating Highlights








Net Income (loss)

$           5,804

$                  5,726

$                  1,347

$            11,530

$                  (207)

Net Interest Income

24,484

24,884

8,089

49,368

16,043

Provision for (credit to) Credit Losses

-

40

(493)

40

(200)

Non-Interest Income

1,858

1,729

886

3,587

(967)

Non-Interest Expense

18,900

19,250

7,816

38,150

15,553

Earnings (loss) per Share, Basic

0.16

0.15

0.08

0.31

(0.01)

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2)

0.17

0.16

0.10

0.33

0.15

Earnings (loss) per Share, Diluted

0.16

0.15

0.08

0.31

(0.01)

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2)

0.17

0.16

0.10

0.33

0.15










Selected Operating Ratios








Net Interest Margin

3.83 %

4.03 %

2.81 %

3.92 %

2.86 %

Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA")

0.84 %

0.86 %

0.43 %

0.85 %

-0.03 %

Adjusted ROA2

0.91 %

0.86 %

0.51 %

0.89 %

0.39 %

Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE")

8.65 %

8.63 %

3.81 %

8.61 %

-0.30 %

Adjusted ROE2

9.39 %

8.70 %

4.51 %

9.04 %

3.42 %

Efficiency Ratio

71.75 %

72.33 %

87.09 %

72.04 %

103.16 %

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3

69.34 %

72.12 %

83.58 %

70.75 %

83.98 %

Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets

0.27 %

0.26 %

0.28 %

0.26 %

-0.16 %

Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets

2.73 %

2.88 %

2.51 %

2.80 %

2.56 %





















6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

Financial Condition Data








Total Assets

$    2,858,593

$           2,785,669

$           2,669,325

$       1,255,695

$          1,308,472

Loans Receivable, Net

2,166,909

2,106,077

2,104,517

968,948

959,305










     Noninterest-bearing Deposits

661,292

618,277

624,780

210,404

240,729

     Interest-bearing Deposits

1,699,220

1,662,124

1,574,019

831,368

794,113

Total Deposits

2,360,512

2,280,401

2,198,799

1,041,772

1,034,842










Selected Balance Sheet Ratios








Total Capital Ratio1

11.09 %

11.04 %

10.62 %

12.92 %

12.88 %

Tier 1 Capital Ratio1

10.30 %

10.24 %

9.92 %

12.37 %

12.29 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1

10.30 %

10.24 %

9.92 %

12.37 %

12.29 %

Leverage Ratio1

9.17 %

9.23 %

14.13 %

10.71 %

10.41 %

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4

6.82 %

6.91 %

7.08 %

8.58 %

8.31 %

Tangible Book Value per Share5

$             5.07

$                    5.00

$                    4.90

$                6.44

$                   6.51










Asset Quality Data








Non-performing Assets

$         10,589

$                  6,675

$                  7,250

$              2,958

$                 2,856

Non-performing Assets to Total Assets

0.37 %

0.24 %

0.27 %

0.24 %

0.22 %

Non-performing Loans to Total Loans

0.48 %

0.31 %

0.34 %

0.30 %

0.29 %

Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans ("ACLL")

$         26,288

$                23,842

$                23,767

$              9,964

$               10,228

ACLL to Total Loans6

1.20 %

1.06 %

1.06 %

1.02 %

1.05 %

ACLL to Nonperforming Assets

248.26 %

357.18 %

327.82 %

336.85 %

358.12 %

Net (recoveries) chargeoffs

$               (20)

$                       70

$                     195

$                 (12)

$                     (97)










(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital

(2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the

end of this release.

(3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from

securities sales and merger related expenses.  This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly

comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less

goodwill and other intangibles.  This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP

financial measures at the end of this release.

(5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares

of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.  Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book

value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share.  See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial

measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(6) - The historical ratios have not been recast for the reclassification of loans held for sale.



LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)















For the Three Months Ended June 30,


2024

2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash

$        121,340

$      1,395

4.62 %

$          66,149

$        708

4.29 %

Securities











Taxable (1)

125,885

1,592

5.09 %

86,366

822

3.82 %

Tax-Exempt

41,776

443

4.26 %

39,139

378

3.87 %

Total Securities

167,661

2,035

4.88 %

125,505

1,200

3.84 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

289,001

3,430

4.77 %

191,654

1,908

3.99 %

Total Loans (3)(4)

2,280,041

36,112

6.37 %

963,824

12,499

5.20 %

Total Earning Assets

2,569,042

39,542

6.19 %

1,155,478

14,407

5.00 %

Other Assets

212,097




95,531



Total Assets

$     2,781,139




$     1,251,009



Interest bearing demand(5)

$        446,109

$      2,457

2.22 %

$        243,539

$     1,261

2.08 %

Money market demand(5)

581,223

3,271

2.26 %

244,355

1,589

2.61 %

Time deposits(5)

642,919

7,343

4.59 %

299,398

2,392

3.20 %

Total Borrowings

151,596

1,894

5.02 %

95,792

995

4.17 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,821,847

14,965

3.30 %

883,084

6,237

2.83 %

Non Interest-Bearing Deposits(5)

657,939




209,072



Total Cost of Funds

$     2,479,786

$    14,965

2.43 %

$     1,092,156

$     6,237

2.29 %

Other Liabilities

31,519




17,073



Total Liabilities

$     2,511,305




$     1,109,229



Shareholders' Equity

$        269,834




$        141,780



Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$     2,781,139




$     1,251,009



Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)


24,577

2.89 %


8,170

2.17 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment


(93)




(81)

Net Interest Income


$    24,484




$     8,089

Net Interest Margin




3.83 %




2.81 %

(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

(4) Includes the balances of loans held for sale

(5) Includes the balances of deposits held for sale

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)















For the Three Months Ended


June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

(Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash

$        121,340

$      1,395

4.62 %

$          82,420

$         898

4.38 %

Securities











Taxable (1)

125,885

1,592

5.09 %

114,896

1,391

4.87 %

Tax-Exempt

41,776

443

4.26 %

42,984

457

4.28 %

Total Securities

167,661

2,035

4.88 %

157,880

1,848

4.71 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

289,001

3,430

4.77 %

240,300

2,746

4.60 %

Total Loans (3)(4)

2,280,041

36,112

6.37 %

2,240,714

36,125

6.48 %

Total Earning Assets

2,569,042

39,542

6.19 %

2,481,014

38,871

6.30 %

Other Assets

212,097




210,826



Total Assets

$     2,781,139




$     2,691,840



Interest bearing demand(5)

$        446,109

$      2,457

2.22 %

$        424,781

$      1,942

1.84 %

Money market demand(5)

581,223

3,271

2.26 %

587,455

3,174

2.17 %

Time deposits(5)

642,919

7,343

4.59 %

608,192

6,731

4.45 %

Total Borrowings

151,596

1,894

5.02 %

140,621

2,044

5.85 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,821,847

14,965

3.30 %

1,761,049

13,891

3.17 %

Non Interest-Bearing Deposits(5)

657,939




632,637



Total Cost of Funds

$     2,479,786

$    14,965

2.43 %

$     2,393,686

$    13,891

2.33 %

Other Liabilities

31,519




31,359



Total Liabilities

$     2,511,305




$     2,425,045



Shareholders' Equity

$        269,834




$        266,795



Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$     2,781,139




$     2,691,840



Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)


24,577

2.89 %


24,980

3.13 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment


(93)




(96)

Net Interest Income


$    24,484




$    24,884

Net Interest Margin




3.83 %




4.03 %

(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

(4) Includes the balances of loans held for sale

(5) Includes the balances of deposits held for sale

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)















For the Six Months Ended June 30,


2024

2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash

$        102,471

$      2,293

4.50 %

$         55,618

$        983

3.56 %

Securities











Taxable (1)

121,333

2,983

4.94 %

84,101

1,475

3.54 %

Tax-Exempt

42,344

900

4.27 %

38,774

756

3.93 %

Total Securities

163,677

3,883

4.77 %

122,875

2,231

3.66 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

266,148

6,176

4.67 %

178,493

3,214

3.63 %

Total Loans (3)(4)

2,263,595

72,237

6.42 %

952,142

24,261

5.14 %

Total Earning Assets

2,529,743

78,413

6.23 %

1,130,635

27,475

4.90 %

Other Assets

211,138




93,481



Total Assets

$     2,740,881




$    1,224,116



Interest bearing demand(5)

$        437,011

$      4,400

2.02 %

$       246,235

$     2,449

2.01 %

Money market demand(5)

584,121

6,445

2.22 %

245,747

2,939

2.41 %

Time deposits(5)

628,616

14,073

4.50 %

295,440

4,371

2.98 %

Total Borrowings

144,509

3,938

5.48 %

76,820

1,514

3.97 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,794,257

28,856

3.23 %

864,242

11,273

2.63 %

Non Interest-Bearing Deposits(5)

646,728




202,610



Total Cost of Funds

$     2,440,985

$    28,856

2.38 %

$    1,066,852

$   11,273

2.13 %

Other Liabilities

31,360




16,905



Total Liabilities

$     2,472,345




$    1,083,757



Shareholders' Equity

$        268,536




$       140,359



Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$     2,740,881




$    1,224,116



Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)


49,557

3.00 %


16,202

2.27 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis  Adjustment


(189)




(159)

Net Interest Income


$    49,368




$   16,043

Net Interest Margin




3.92 %




2.86 %

(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

(4) Includes the balances of loans held for sale

(5) Includes the balances of deposits held for sale

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)











(In Thousands)

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31,  2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

 Agriculture and farmland loans 

$           66,937

$         67,359

$           65,861

$           50,584

$           50,552

 Construction loans 

201,174

194,391

178,483

65,836

75,628

 Commercial & industrial loans 

247,190

218,724

238,343

115,572

104,869

 Commercial real estate loans 









      Multifamily 

199,740

190,146

180,788

111,853

113,254

      Owner occupied 

492,065

489,467

501,732

160,929

154,520

      Non-owner occupied 

610,649

589,731

580,972

257,344

254,691

 Residential real estate loans 









      First liens 

400,098

403,300

402,433

172,481

170,271

      Second liens and lines of credit 

71,168

71,060

70,747

27,870

30,148

 Consumer and other loans 

15,514

16,810

16,756

11,869

11,308

 Municipal loans 

4,362

4,473

5,244

4,137

3,929


2,308,897

2,245,461

2,241,359

978,475

969,170

Deferred costs

478

356

174

437

363

Total loans receivable

2,309,375

2,245,817

2,241,533

978,912

969,533

Less: Loans held for sale

116,178

115,898

113,249

-

-

Loans Held for Investment

$     2,193,197

$    2,129,919

$     2,128,284

$         978,912

$         969,533

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)












June 30, 2024

(In Thousands)

Amortized
Cost

Net
Unrealized
Gains
(Losses)

Fair
Value

Available for Sale:







US Government Agency securities

$     12,841

$                  115

$     12,956

US Government Treasury securities

3,979

(2)

3,977

Obligations of state and political subdivisions

49,242

(3,826)

45,416

Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

80,363

(3,130)

77,233

Other securities

550

(11)

539



$   146,975

$              (6,854)

$   140,121












 Amortized
Cost 

 Net Unrealized
Gains (Losses) 

 Fair Value 

Allowance for
Credit Losses 

Held to Maturity:







Corporate debentures

$     15,000

$              (1,794)

$     13,206

$            (502)

Structured mortgage-backed securities

20,845

(843)

20,002

-


$     35,845

$              (2,637)

$     33,208

$            (502)











December 31, 2023

(In Thousands)

Amortized
Cost

Net
Unrealized
Gains
(Losses)

Fair
Value

Available for Sale:







US Government Agency securities

$     12,711

$                  274

$     12,985

US Government Treasury securities

4,925

17

4,942

Obligations of state and political subdivisions

49,640

(2,595)

47,045

Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

50,795

(2,614)

48,181

Other securities

2,301

36

2,337



$   120,372

$             (4,882)

$   115,490












Amortized
Cost

Net Unrealized
Gains (Losses)

Fair Value

Allowance for
Credit Losses

Held to Maturity:







Corporate debentures

$     15,000

$             (1,592)

$     13,408

$            (512)

Structured mortgage-backed securities

21,735

(907)

20,828

-


$     36,735

$             (2,499)

$     34,236

$            (512)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits Detail (Unaudited)











(In Thousands)

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

Demand, noninterest-bearing

$        692,095

$       653,719

$        655,953

$       210,404

$       240,729

Demand, interest-bearing

488,043

447,412

438,765

273,673

237,114

Money market and savings

582,561

591,982

577,448

258,334

254,632

Time deposits, $250 and over

156,621

147,898

134,324

51,563

57,194

Time deposits, other

393,603

398,365

372,572

172,798

185,121

Brokered deposits

144,429

146,653

119,411

75,000

60,052


2,457,352

2,386,029

2,298,473

1,041,772

1,034,842

Less: Deposits held for sale

96,840

105,628

99,674


Total deposits  

$     2,360,512

$    2,280,401

$     2,198,799

$   1,041,772

$    1,034,842






















Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)











(In Thousands)

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

Demand, noninterest-bearing

$        657,939

$       632,637

$        371,051

$      209,054

$       209,072

Demand, interest-bearing

446,109

424,781

328,342

254,725

243,539

Money market and savings

581,223

587,455

367,821

254,849

244,355

Time deposits

547,582

518,929

317,747

236,869

236,059

Brokered deposits

95,337

89,263

30,832

28,705

63,339

Total deposits  

$     2,328,190

$   2,253,065

$     1,415,793

$     984,202

$      996,364

Balances in table above include deposits held for sale

Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. 

Adjusted Return on Average Assets

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

6/30/2023

6/30/2024

6/30/2023

Net income (loss)

$       5,804

$       5,726

$       1,347

$     11,530

$        (207)

Average assets

2,781,139

2,691,840

1,251,009

2,740,881

1,224,116

Return on average assets (annualized)

0.84 %

0.86 %

0.43 %

0.85 %

-0.03 %

Net income (loss)

5,804

5,726

1,347

11,530

(207)

Net (gains) losses on sale of securities

(4)

-

-

(4)

2,370

Tax effect at 21%

1

-

-

1

(498)

Merger & restructuring expenses

631

56

315

687

902

Tax effect at 21%

(133)

(12)

(66)

(144)

(189)

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

6,299

5,770

1,596

12,070

2,378

Average assets

2,781,139

2,691,840

1,251,009

2,740,881

1,224,116

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)
(Non-GAAP)

0.91 %

0.86 %

0.51 %

0.89 %

0.39 %

Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

6/30/2023

6/30/2024

6/30/2023

Net income (loss)

$      5,804

$      5,726

$      1,347

$    11,530

$        (207)

Average shareholders' equity

269,834

266,795

141,780

268,536

140,359

Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

8.65 %

8.63 %

3.81 %

8.61 %

-0.30 %

Net income (loss)

5,804

5,726

1,347

11,530

(207)

Net (gains) losses on sale of securities

(4)

-

-

(4)

2,370

Tax effect at 21%

1

-

-

1

(498)

Merger & restructuring expenses

631

56

315

687

902

Tax effect at 21%

(133)

(12)

(66)

(144)

(189)

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

6,299

5,770

1,596

12,070

2,378

Average shareholders' equity

269,834

266,795

141,780

268,536

140,359

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
(Non-GAAP)

9.39 %

8.70 %

4.51 %

9.04 %

3.42 %

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

6/30/2023

6/30/2024

6/30/2023

GAAP-based efficiency ratio

71.75 %

72.33 %

87.09 %

72.04 %

103.16 %

Net interest income 

$    24,484

$    24,884

$      8,089

$    49,368

$    16,043

Noninterest income 

1,858

1,729

886

3,587

(967)

Less: net gains (losses) on sales of securities 

4

-

-

4

(2,370)

Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP)

26,346

26,613

8,975

52,951

17,446

Total noninterest expense 

18,900

19,250

7,816

38,150

15,553

Less: Merger & restructuring expenses

631

56

315

687

902

Adjusted non-interest expense

18,269

19,194

7,501

37,463

14,651

Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)

69.34 %

72.12 %

83.58 %

70.75 %

83.98 %

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

6/30/2023

6/30/2024

6/30/2023

GAAP-Based Earnings  (Loss) Per Share, Basic

$       0.16

$       0.15

$       0.08

$       0.31

$     (0.01)

GAAP-Based  Earnings (Loss) Per Share, Diluted

$       0.16

$       0.15

$       0.08

$       0.31

$     (0.01)

Net Income (Loss)

$     5,804

$     5,726

$     1,347

$   11,530

$      (207)

Net (gains) losses on sale of securities

(4)

-

-

(4)

2,370

Tax effect at 21%

1

-

-

1

(498)

Merger & restructuring expenses

631

56

315

687

902

 Tax effect at 21% 

(133)

(12)

(66)

(144)

(189)

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

6,299

5,770

1,596

12,070

2,378

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP)

$       0.17

$       0.16

$       0.10

$       0.33

$      0.15

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$       0.17

$       0.16

$       0.10

$       0.33

$      0.15

Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value


6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

Tangible Common Equity

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

Total shareholders' equity 

$    271,409

$    268,243

$    265,796

$    141,351

$    142,452

Adjustments:









Goodwill 

(58,806)

(56,968)

(56,968)

(35,842)

(35,842)

Other intangible assets 

(23,323)

(24,526)

(25,733)

(873)

(932)

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$    189,280

$    186,749

$    183,095

$    104,636

$    105,678

Common shares outstanding 

37,356,278

37,348,151

37,340,700

16,235,871

16,228,440

Book value per common share 

$          7.27

$          7.18

$          7.12

$          8.71

$          8.78

Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)

$          5.07

$          5.00

$          4.90

$          6.44

$          6.51

Tangible Assets









Total assets 

$ 2,858,593

$ 2,785,669

$ 2,669,325

$ 1,255,695

$ 1,308,472

Adjustments:









Goodwill 

(58,806)

(56,968)

(56,968)

(35,842)

(35,842)

Other intangible assets 

(23,323)

(24,526)

(25,733)

(873)

(932)

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$ 2,776,464

$ 2,704,175

$ 2,586,624

$ 1,218,980

$ 1,271,698

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

6.82 %

6.91 %

7.08 %

8.58 %

8.31 %

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

6/30/2023

6/30/2024

6/30/2023

Net Income (Loss) - GAAP

$      5,804

$      5,726

$      1,347

$    11,530

$        (207)

Net (gains) losses on sale of securities

(4)

-

-

(4)

2,370

Tax effect at 21%

1

-

-

1

(498)

Merger & restructuring expenses

631

56

315

687

902

 Tax effect at 21% 

(133)

(12)

(66)

(144)

(189)

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

6,299

5,770

1,596

12,070

2,378

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,638

1,597

305

3,235

(70)

 Provision for (credit to) credit losses

-

40

(493)

40

(200)

Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income

132

12

66

143

687

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$      8,069

$      7,419

$      1,474

$    15,488

$      2,795

