LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank") reported net income of $5.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Excluding expenses associated with the sale of its New Jersey branches and additional branch consolidations, adjusted earnings were $6.3 million1, or $0.171 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Total loans 2 increased $63.6 million , or 11.4% annualized from $2.25 billion at March 31, 2024 to $2.31 billion at June 30, 2024 , led by strong growth of $28.5 million in commercial & industrial loans over the period.

increased , or 11.4% annualized from at to at , led by strong growth of in commercial & industrial loans over the period. Total deposits 2 increased $71.3 million , or 12.0% annualized from $2.39 billion at March 31, 2024 to $2.46 billion at June 30, 2024 , including growth of $38.4 million in noninterest bearing demand account balances at quarter end.

increased , or 12.0% annualized from at to at , including growth of in noninterest bearing demand account balances at quarter end. Noninterest expense decreased $350 thousand quarter over quarter to $18.9 million in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding merger expenses and costs associated with the Branch Sale and branch consolidations, adjusted noninterest expense was $18.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, a $925 thousand decrease compared to $19.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. 1

quarter over quarter to in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding merger expenses and costs associated with the Branch Sale and branch consolidations, adjusted noninterest expense was in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease compared to in the first quarter of 2024. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $24.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $24.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, and was impacted by a quarter-over-quarter decline in purchase accounting accretion as well as increased funding costs due to continued competition for deposits to support quality loan growth and maintain prudent on-balance sheet liquidity. Net interest margin was 3.83% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 4.03% for the first quarter of 2024.

for the second quarter of 2024 compared to in the first quarter of 2024, and was impacted by a quarter-over-quarter decline in purchase accounting accretion as well as increased funding costs due to continued competition for deposits to support quality loan growth and maintain prudent on-balance sheet liquidity. Net interest margin was 3.83% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 4.03% for the first quarter of 2024. Non-performing assets were $10.6 million , representing 0.37% of total assets at June 30, 2024 , compared to $6.7 million , representing 0.24% of total assets at March 31, 2024 . The allowance for credit losses-loans was 1.20% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2024 , compared to 1.06% at March 31, 2024 . The allowance was impacted by the reclassification of loans related to the Branch Sale as assets held for sale, offset by net loan growth in the quarter, as well as a loan acquired in the merger with Partners Bancorp (the "Partners Merger") which experienced credit deterioration that was present at the time of the merger and required a day one purchase accounting adjustment that increased the allowance for credit losses by $2.3 million and increased goodwill by $1.8 million .

, representing 0.37% of total assets at , compared to , representing 0.24% of total assets at . The allowance for credit losses-loans was 1.20% of total loans held for investment at , compared to 1.06% at . The allowance was impacted by the reclassification of loans related to the Branch Sale as assets held for sale, offset by net loan growth in the quarter, as well as a loan acquired in the merger with Partners Bancorp (the "Partners Merger") which experienced credit deterioration that was present at the time of the merger and required a day one purchase accounting adjustment that increased the allowance for credit losses by and increased goodwill by . On May 9, 2024 , the Company announced that LINBANK had entered into a definitive purchase and assumption agreement for the sale of the Bank's banking operations and three branches in New Jersey , including related loans and deposits (the "Branch Sale"). The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the second half of 2024.

As a result of the Branch Sale announcement, associated assets and liabilities were reclassified as held for sale, impacting the Company's allowance for credit losses and purchase accounting amortization related to the loans held for sale.

"We are pleased by the consistent improvement in performance achieved through the hard work and dedication of all of our teams, evidenced by the results of the second quarter of 2024, including increased profitability metrics and strong commercial loan and core deposit growth," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of LINKBANCORP. "The consolidation of three client solution centers was completed during the quarter and we remain on target to conclude the pending sale of the New Jersey operations in the second half of the year." He continued, "We continue to be very focused on achieving further improvements in profitability and customer experience to meet our goals for the second half of the year."

1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure. 2 Total loans and total deposits include balances held for sale in the Branch Sale of $116.2 million and $96.8 million at June 30, 2024. These balances in the first quarter of 2024 were $115.9 million and $105.6 million respectively at March 31, 2024.

Income Statement

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 was $24.5 million compared to $24.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. Net interest margin was 3.83% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 4.03% for the first quarter of 2024. For the second quarter of 2024, net interest income was impacted by the amortization of purchase accounting adjustments, as interest income from purchase accounting accretion during this period was approximately $568 thousand less than purchase accounting accretion recognized in the first quarter of 2024. Cost of funds increased to 2.43% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 2.33% for the first quarter of 2024, reflecting continued pressure from competition for deposits in the Bank's markets.

Noninterest income increased quarter-over-quarter to $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, and included an $85 thousand increase in service charges on deposit accounts.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 was $18.9 million compared to $19.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. Excluding one-time merger expenses and costs associated with the Branch Sale and branch consolidations of $631 thousand in the second quarter of 2024 and $56 thousand in the first quarter of 2024, noninterest expense decreased by $925 thousand to $18.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 from $19.2 million in the first quarter1. This improvement was largely driven by a $1.2 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits following the reduction in headcount relating to the Partners Merger.

Income tax expense was $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, reflecting an effective tax rate of 22.0%.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $2.86 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $2.79 billion at March 31, 2024 and $1.31 billion at June 30, 2023. Deposits and net loans as of June 30, 2024 totaled $2.36 billion and $2.17 billion, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $2.28 billion and $2.11 billion, respectively, at March 31, 2024 and $1.03 billion and $959.3 million, respectively, at June 30, 2023. Deposits and net loans exclude balances held for sale in the Branch Sale of $96.8 million and $116.2 million, respectively, at June 30, 2024, which are reflected in liabilities held for sale and assets held for sale. These balances were $105.6 million and $115.9 million respectively at March 31, 2024.

Including loans held for sale, total loans increased $63.6 million, from $2.25 billion at March 31, 2024 to $2.31 billion at June 30, 2024, led by strong growth of $28.5 million in commercial & industrial loans over the period. Total commercial loan commitments for the second quarter of 2024 were $117.9 million with funded balances of $81.8 million. The average commercial loan commitment originated during the second quarter of 2024 totaled approximately $771 thousand with an average outstanding funded balance of $534 thousand.

Including deposits held for sale, total deposits at June 30, 2024 totaled $2.46 billion, an increase of $71.3 million from $2.39 billion at March 31, 2024. This increase included growth of $38.4 million in noninterest bearing demand accounts and $31.2 million in interest bearing demand, money market and savings account balances.

The Company maintains strong on-balance sheet liquidity, as cash and cash equivalents increased to $181.7 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $172.3 million at March 31, 2024.

Shareholders' equity increased from $268.2 million at March 31, 2024 to $271.4 million at June 30, 2024 primarily as a result of a $3.1 million increase in retained earnings. Book value per share increased to $7.27 at June 30, 2024 compared to $7.18 at March 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share increased to $5.07 at June 30, 2024 compared to $5.00 at March 31, 20241.

1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

Asset Quality

In the second quarter of 2024, the Company did not record a provision for credit losses, compared to a $40 thousand provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024. Additional provision was not required due in part to reclassification of loans related to the Branch Sale as assets held for sale, offset by net loan growth in the quarter, as well as an increase in the allowance through an adjustment to goodwill related to purchase accounting described below.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company's non-performing assets were $10.6 million, representing 0.37% of total assets, compared to $6.7 million, representing 0.24% of total assets at March 31, 2024. The increase relates primarily to a single loan for a commercial property acquired in the Partners Merger with an outstanding principal balance of approximately $3.9 million at June 30, 2024. Loans 30-89 days past due at June 30, 2024 were $5.15 million, representing 0.24% of total loans, an improvement compared to $15.3 million or 0.72% of loans at March 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses-loans was $26.3 million, or 1.20% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2024, compared to $23.8 million, or 1.06% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2024. The increase was driven primarily by a specific allowance related to a loan acquired in the Partners Merger as described above, which experienced credit deterioration that was present at the time of the merger and required a day one purchase accounting adjustment that increased the allowance for credit losses by $2.3 million and increased goodwill by $1.8 million. The allowance for credit losses-loans to nonperforming assets was 248.26% at June 30, 2024, compared to 357.18% at March 31, 2024.

Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of June 30, 2024. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio were 11.09% and 10.30% respectively, at June 30, 2024, compared to 10.62% and 9.92%, respectively, at December 31, 2023 and 11.04% and 10.24%, respectively, at March 31, 2023. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 6.82%1 at March 31, 2024.

1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and New Jersey through 26 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; risks related to the integration of the merger with Partners; the timing and receipt of regulatory approvals to complete the Branch Sale; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of any cybersecurity breaches. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Given that the Company's merger with Partners Bancorp ("Partners") was completed on November 30, 2023 (the "Partners Merger"), reported results prior to the fourth quarter of 2023 included in the following tables reflect legacy LINKBANCORP results only.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)







June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)



















ASSETS



















Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents

$ 14,516

$ 13,552

$ 13,089

$ 5,447

$ 4,736 Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions

167,141

158,731

67,101

62,532

118,438 Cash and cash equivalents

181,657

172,283

80,190

67,979

123,174 Certificates of deposit with other banks

—

—

—

249

498 Securities available for sale, at fair value

140,121

133,949

115,490

78,779

83,620 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

35,343

36,109

36,223

37,266

38,220 Loans receivable, gross

2,193,197

2,129,919

2,128,284

978,912

969,533 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(26,288)

(23,842)

(23,767)

(9,964)

(10,228) Loans receivable, net

2,166,909

2,106,077

2,104,517

968,948

959,305 Investments in restricted bank stock

4,928

4,286

3,965

3,107

5,544 Premises and equipment, net

18,364

20,102

20,130

6,414

6,292 Right-of-Use Asset – premises

13,970

14,577

15,497

9,727

9,896 Bank-owned life insurance

49,616

49,230

48,847

24,732

24,554 Goodwill and other intangible assets

82,129

81,494

82,701

36,715

36,774 Deferred tax asset

22,024

22,717

24,153

6,880

6,571 Assets held for sale

118,362

118,115

115,499

—

— Accrued interest receivable and other assets

25,170

26,730

22,113

14,899

14,024 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 2,858,593

$ 2,785,669

$ 2,669,325

$ 1,255,695

$ 1,308,472 LIABILITIES



















Deposits:



















Demand, noninterest bearing

$ 661,292

$ 618,277

$ 624,780

$ 210,404

$ 240,729 Interest bearing

1,699,220

1,662,124

1,574,019

831,368

794,113 Total deposits

2,360,512

2,280,401

2,198,799

1,041,772

1,034,842 Long-term borrowings

40,000

40,000

—

—

74,899 Short-term borrowings

—

—

10,000

15,000

— Note payable

578

584

590

—

— Subordinated debt

61,706

61,573

61,444

40,354

40,398 Lease liabilities

14,746

15,357

16,361

9,728

9,896 Liabilities held for sale

96,916

105,716

99,777

—

— Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

12,726

13,795

16,558

7,490

5,985 TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,587,184

2,517,426

2,403,529

1,114,344

1,166,020 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Preferred stock

—

—

—

—

— Common stock

370

369

369

162

162 Surplus

263,795

263,577

263,310

127,856

127,818 Retained earnings

10,826

7,724

4,843

19,062

19,039 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,582)

(3,427)

(3,209)

(5,729)

(4,567) Total equity attributable to parent

271,409

268,243

265,313

141,351

142,452 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiary

—

—

483

—

— TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

271,409

268,243

265,796

141,351

142,452 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 2,858,593

$ 2,785,669

$ 2,669,325

$ 1,255,695

$ 1,308,472 Common shares outstanding

37,356,278

37,348,151

37,340,700

16,235,871

16,228,440

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)























































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



6/30/2024

3/31/2024

6/30/2023





6/30/2024

6/30/2023 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)























INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME























Loans receivable, including fees

$ 36,112

$ 36,125

$ 12,499





$ 72,237

$ 24,261 Other

3,337

2,650

1,827





5,987

3,055 Total interest and dividend income

39,449

38,775

14,326





78,224

27,316 INTEREST EXPENSE























Deposits

13,071

11,847

5,242





24,918

9,759 Other Borrowings

932

1,086

558





2,018

645 Subordinated Debt

962

958

437





1,920

869 Total interest expense

14,965

13,891

6,237





28,856

11,273 NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE

PROVISION FOR (CREDIT TO) CREDIT LOSSES

24,484

24,884

8,089





49,368

16,043 Provision for (credit to) credit losses

—

40

(493)





40

(200) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

24,484

24,844

8,582





49,328

16,243 NONINTEREST INCOME























Service charges on deposit accounts

865

780

197





1,645

396 Bank-owned life insurance

386

383

170





769

310 Net realized gains (losses) on the sale of debt securities

4

—

—





4

(2,370) Gain on sale of loans

12

50

296





62

296 Other

591

516

223





1,107

401 Total noninterest income

1,858

1,729

886





3,587

(967) NONINTEREST EXPENSE























Salaries and employee benefits

9,941

11,118

4,037





21,059

8,157 Occupancy

1,559

1,578

696





3,137

1,403 Equipment and data processing

1,824

1,826

893





3,650

1,586 Professional fees

788

748

418





1,536

799 FDIC insurance

545

352

184





897

343 Bank Shares Tax

760

591

278





1,351

556 Intangible amortization

1,204

1,207

59





2,411

120 Merger & restructuring expenses

631

56

315





687

902 Advertising

241

234

104





475

191 Other

1,407

1,540

832





2,947

1,496 Total noninterest expense

18,900

19,250

7,816





38,150

15,553 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

7,442

7,323

1,652





14,765

(277) Income tax expense (benefit)

1,638

1,597

305





3,235

(70) NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 5,804

$ 5,726

$ 1,347





$ 11,530

$ (207)

























EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC

$ 0.16

$ 0.15

$ 0.08





$ 0.31

$ (0.01) EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED

$ 0.16

$ 0.15

$ 0.08





$ 0.31

$ (0.01) WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING,























BASIC

36,970,768

36,962,005

16,228,069





36,966,371

15,856,574 DILUTED

37,040,748

37,045,230

16,228,069





37,042,895

15,856,574

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended ('Dollars In Thousands, except per share data) 6/30/2024

3/31/2024

6/30/2023

6/30/2024

6/30/2023 Operating Highlights

















Net Income (loss) $ 5,804

$ 5,726

$ 1,347

$ 11,530

$ (207) Net Interest Income 24,484

24,884

8,089

49,368

16,043 Provision for (credit to) Credit Losses -

40

(493)

40

(200) Non-Interest Income 1,858

1,729

886

3,587

(967) Non-Interest Expense 18,900

19,250

7,816

38,150

15,553 Earnings (loss) per Share, Basic 0.16

0.15

0.08

0.31

(0.01) Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2) 0.17

0.16

0.10

0.33

0.15 Earnings (loss) per Share, Diluted 0.16

0.15

0.08

0.31

(0.01) Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2) 0.17

0.16

0.10

0.33

0.15



















Selected Operating Ratios

















Net Interest Margin 3.83 %

4.03 %

2.81 %

3.92 %

2.86 % Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA") 0.84 %

0.86 %

0.43 %

0.85 %

-0.03 % Adjusted ROA2 0.91 %

0.86 %

0.51 %

0.89 %

0.39 % Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE") 8.65 %

8.63 %

3.81 %

8.61 %

-0.30 % Adjusted ROE2 9.39 %

8.70 %

4.51 %

9.04 %

3.42 % Efficiency Ratio 71.75 %

72.33 %

87.09 %

72.04 %

103.16 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3 69.34 %

72.12 %

83.58 %

70.75 %

83.98 % Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets 0.27 %

0.26 %

0.28 %

0.26 %

-0.16 % Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets 2.73 %

2.88 %

2.51 %

2.80 %

2.56 %









































6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023 Financial Condition Data

















Total Assets $ 2,858,593

$ 2,785,669

$ 2,669,325

$ 1,255,695

$ 1,308,472 Loans Receivable, Net 2,166,909

2,106,077

2,104,517

968,948

959,305



















Noninterest-bearing Deposits 661,292

618,277

624,780

210,404

240,729 Interest-bearing Deposits 1,699,220

1,662,124

1,574,019

831,368

794,113 Total Deposits 2,360,512

2,280,401

2,198,799

1,041,772

1,034,842



















Selected Balance Sheet Ratios

















Total Capital Ratio1 11.09 %

11.04 %

10.62 %

12.92 %

12.88 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio1 10.30 %

10.24 %

9.92 %

12.37 %

12.29 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1 10.30 %

10.24 %

9.92 %

12.37 %

12.29 % Leverage Ratio1 9.17 %

9.23 %

14.13 %

10.71 %

10.41 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4 6.82 %

6.91 %

7.08 %

8.58 %

8.31 % Tangible Book Value per Share5 $ 5.07

$ 5.00

$ 4.90

$ 6.44

$ 6.51



















Asset Quality Data

















Non-performing Assets $ 10,589

$ 6,675

$ 7,250

$ 2,958

$ 2,856 Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.37 %

0.24 %

0.27 %

0.24 %

0.22 % Non-performing Loans to Total Loans 0.48 %

0.31 %

0.34 %

0.30 %

0.29 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans ("ACLL") $ 26,288

$ 23,842

$ 23,767

$ 9,964

$ 10,228 ACLL to Total Loans6 1.20 %

1.06 %

1.06 %

1.02 %

1.05 % ACLL to Nonperforming Assets 248.26 %

357.18 %

327.82 %

336.85 %

358.12 % Net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (20)

$ 70

$ 195

$ (12)

$ (97)



















(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital (2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release. (6) - The historical ratios have not been recast for the reclassification of loans held for sale.









LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 121,340

$ 1,395

4.62 %

$ 66,149

$ 708

4.29 % Securities























Taxable (1)

125,885

1,592

5.09 %

86,366

822

3.82 % Tax-Exempt

41,776

443

4.26 %

39,139

378

3.87 % Total Securities

167,661

2,035

4.88 %

125,505

1,200

3.84 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

289,001

3,430

4.77 %

191,654

1,908

3.99 % Total Loans (3)(4)

2,280,041

36,112

6.37 %

963,824

12,499

5.20 % Total Earning Assets

2,569,042

39,542

6.19 %

1,155,478

14,407

5.00 % Other Assets

212,097









95,531







Total Assets

$ 2,781,139









$ 1,251,009







Interest bearing demand(5)

$ 446,109

$ 2,457

2.22 %

$ 243,539

$ 1,261

2.08 % Money market demand(5)

581,223

3,271

2.26 %

244,355

1,589

2.61 % Time deposits(5)

642,919

7,343

4.59 %

299,398

2,392

3.20 % Total Borrowings

151,596

1,894

5.02 %

95,792

995

4.17 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,821,847

14,965

3.30 %

883,084

6,237

2.83 % Non Interest-Bearing Deposits(5)

657,939









209,072







Total Cost of Funds

$ 2,479,786

$ 14,965

2.43 %

$ 1,092,156

$ 6,237

2.29 % Other Liabilities

31,519









17,073







Total Liabilities

$ 2,511,305









$ 1,109,229







Shareholders' Equity

$ 269,834









$ 141,780







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,781,139









$ 1,251,009







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





24,577

2.89 %





8,170

2.17 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(93)









(81)



Net Interest Income





$ 24,484









$ 8,089



Net Interest Margin









3.83 %









2.81 %

(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans (4) Includes the balances of loans held for sale (5) Includes the balances of deposits held for sale

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Three Months Ended



June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 121,340

$ 1,395

4.62 %

$ 82,420

$ 898

4.38 % Securities























Taxable (1)

125,885

1,592

5.09 %

114,896

1,391

4.87 % Tax-Exempt

41,776

443

4.26 %

42,984

457

4.28 % Total Securities

167,661

2,035

4.88 %

157,880

1,848

4.71 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

289,001

3,430

4.77 %

240,300

2,746

4.60 % Total Loans (3)(4)

2,280,041

36,112

6.37 %

2,240,714

36,125

6.48 % Total Earning Assets

2,569,042

39,542

6.19 %

2,481,014

38,871

6.30 % Other Assets

212,097









210,826







Total Assets

$ 2,781,139









$ 2,691,840







Interest bearing demand(5)

$ 446,109

$ 2,457

2.22 %

$ 424,781

$ 1,942

1.84 % Money market demand(5)

581,223

3,271

2.26 %

587,455

3,174

2.17 % Time deposits(5)

642,919

7,343

4.59 %

608,192

6,731

4.45 % Total Borrowings

151,596

1,894

5.02 %

140,621

2,044

5.85 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,821,847

14,965

3.30 %

1,761,049

13,891

3.17 % Non Interest-Bearing Deposits(5)

657,939









632,637







Total Cost of Funds

$ 2,479,786

$ 14,965

2.43 %

$ 2,393,686

$ 13,891

2.33 % Other Liabilities

31,519









31,359







Total Liabilities

$ 2,511,305









$ 2,425,045







Shareholders' Equity

$ 269,834









$ 266,795







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,781,139









$ 2,691,840







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





24,577

2.89 %





24,980

3.13 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(93)









(96)



Net Interest Income





$ 24,484









$ 24,884



Net Interest Margin









3.83 %









4.03 %

(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans (4) Includes the balances of loans held for sale (5) Includes the balances of deposits held for sale

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Interest Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)





























For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate Int. Earn. Cash

$ 102,471

$ 2,293

4.50 %

$ 55,618

$ 983

3.56 % Securities























Taxable (1)

121,333

2,983

4.94 %

84,101

1,475

3.54 % Tax-Exempt

42,344

900

4.27 %

38,774

756

3.93 % Total Securities

163,677

3,883

4.77 %

122,875

2,231

3.66 % Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

266,148

6,176

4.67 %

178,493

3,214

3.63 % Total Loans (3)(4)

2,263,595

72,237

6.42 %

952,142

24,261

5.14 % Total Earning Assets

2,529,743

78,413

6.23 %

1,130,635

27,475

4.90 % Other Assets

211,138









93,481







Total Assets

$ 2,740,881









$ 1,224,116







Interest bearing demand(5)

$ 437,011

$ 4,400

2.02 %

$ 246,235

$ 2,449

2.01 % Money market demand(5)

584,121

6,445

2.22 %

245,747

2,939

2.41 % Time deposits(5)

628,616

14,073

4.50 %

295,440

4,371

2.98 % Total Borrowings

144,509

3,938

5.48 %

76,820

1,514

3.97 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,794,257

28,856

3.23 %

864,242

11,273

2.63 % Non Interest-Bearing Deposits(5)

646,728









202,610







Total Cost of Funds

$ 2,440,985

$ 28,856

2.38 %

$ 1,066,852

$ 11,273

2.13 % Other Liabilities

31,360









16,905







Total Liabilities

$ 2,472,345









$ 1,083,757







Shareholders' Equity

$ 268,536









$ 140,359







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,740,881









$ 1,224,116







Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)





49,557

3.00 %





16,202

2.27 % Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment





(189)









(159)



Net Interest Income





$ 49,368









$ 16,043



Net Interest Margin









3.92 %









2.86 %

(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks. (2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table (3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans (4) Includes the balances of loans held for sale (5) Includes the balances of deposits held for sale

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023 Agriculture and farmland loans

$ 66,937

$ 67,359

$ 65,861

$ 50,584

$ 50,552 Construction loans

201,174

194,391

178,483

65,836

75,628 Commercial & industrial loans

247,190

218,724

238,343

115,572

104,869 Commercial real estate loans



















Multifamily

199,740

190,146

180,788

111,853

113,254 Owner occupied

492,065

489,467

501,732

160,929

154,520 Non-owner occupied

610,649

589,731

580,972

257,344

254,691 Residential real estate loans



















First liens

400,098

403,300

402,433

172,481

170,271 Second liens and lines of credit

71,168

71,060

70,747

27,870

30,148 Consumer and other loans

15,514

16,810

16,756

11,869

11,308 Municipal loans

4,362

4,473

5,244

4,137

3,929



2,308,897

2,245,461

2,241,359

978,475

969,170 Deferred costs

478

356

174

437

363 Total loans receivable

2,309,375

2,245,817

2,241,533

978,912

969,533 Less: Loans held for sale

116,178

115,898

113,249

-

- Loans Held for Investment

$ 2,193,197

$ 2,129,919

$ 2,128,284

$ 978,912

$ 969,533

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)

























June 30, 2024



(In Thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized

Gains

(Losses)

Fair

Value



Available for Sale:















US Government Agency securities

$ 12,841

$ 115

$ 12,956



US Government Treasury securities

3,979

(2)

3,977



Obligations of state and political subdivisions

49,242

(3,826)

45,416



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

80,363

(3,130)

77,233



Other securities

550

(11)

539







$ 146,975

$ (6,854)

$ 140,121

























Amortized

Cost

Net Unrealized

Gains (Losses)

Fair Value

Allowance for

Credit Losses Held to Maturity:















Corporate debentures

$ 15,000

$ (1,794)

$ 13,206

$ (502) Structured mortgage-backed securities

20,845

(843)

20,002

-



$ 35,845

$ (2,637)

$ 33,208

$ (502)





















December 31, 2023



(In Thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Net

Unrealized

Gains

(Losses)

Fair

Value



Available for Sale:















US Government Agency securities

$ 12,711

$ 274

$ 12,985



US Government Treasury securities

4,925

17

4,942



Obligations of state and political subdivisions

49,640

(2,595)

47,045



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

50,795

(2,614)

48,181



Other securities

2,301

36

2,337







$ 120,372

$ (4,882)

$ 115,490

























Amortized

Cost

Net Unrealized

Gains (Losses)

Fair Value

Allowance for

Credit Losses Held to Maturity:















Corporate debentures

$ 15,000

$ (1,592)

$ 13,408

$ (512) Structured mortgage-backed securities

21,735

(907)

20,828

-



$ 36,735

$ (2,499)

$ 34,236

$ (512)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries Deposits Detail (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023 Demand, noninterest-bearing

$ 692,095

$ 653,719

$ 655,953

$ 210,404

$ 240,729 Demand, interest-bearing

488,043

447,412

438,765

273,673

237,114 Money market and savings

582,561

591,982

577,448

258,334

254,632 Time deposits, $250 and over

156,621

147,898

134,324

51,563

57,194 Time deposits, other

393,603

398,365

372,572

172,798

185,121 Brokered deposits

144,429

146,653

119,411

75,000

60,052



2,457,352

2,386,029

2,298,473

1,041,772

1,034,842 Less: Deposits held for sale

96,840

105,628

99,674

—

— Total deposits

$ 2,360,512

$ 2,280,401

$ 2,198,799

$ 1,041,772

$ 1,034,842











































Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)





















(In Thousands)

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023 Demand, noninterest-bearing

$ 657,939

$ 632,637

$ 371,051

$ 209,054

$ 209,072 Demand, interest-bearing

446,109

424,781

328,342

254,725

243,539 Money market and savings

581,223

587,455

367,821

254,849

244,355 Time deposits

547,582

518,929

317,747

236,869

236,059 Brokered deposits

95,337

89,263

30,832

28,705

63,339 Total deposits

$ 2,328,190

$ 2,253,065

$ 1,415,793

$ 984,202

$ 996,364

Balances in table above include deposits held for sale

Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 6/30/2024

3/31/2024

6/30/2023

6/30/2024

6/30/2023 Net income (loss) $ 5,804

$ 5,726

$ 1,347

$ 11,530

$ (207) Average assets 2,781,139

2,691,840

1,251,009

2,740,881

1,224,116 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.84 %

0.86 %

0.43 %

0.85 %

-0.03 % Net income (loss) 5,804

5,726

1,347

11,530

(207) Net (gains) losses on sale of securities (4)

-

-

(4)

2,370 Tax effect at 21% 1

-

-

1

(498) Merger & restructuring expenses 631

56

315

687

902 Tax effect at 21% (133)

(12)

(66)

(144)

(189) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 6,299

5,770

1,596

12,070

2,378 Average assets 2,781,139

2,691,840

1,251,009

2,740,881

1,224,116 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)

(Non-GAAP) 0.91 %

0.86 %

0.51 %

0.89 %

0.39 %

Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 6/30/2024

3/31/2024

6/30/2023

6/30/2024

6/30/2023 Net income (loss) $ 5,804

$ 5,726

$ 1,347

$ 11,530

$ (207) Average shareholders' equity 269,834

266,795

141,780

268,536

140,359 Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) 8.65 %

8.63 %

3.81 %

8.61 %

-0.30 % Net income (loss) 5,804

5,726

1,347

11,530

(207) Net (gains) losses on sale of securities (4)

-

-

(4)

2,370 Tax effect at 21% 1

-

-

1

(498) Merger & restructuring expenses 631

56

315

687

902 Tax effect at 21% (133)

(12)

(66)

(144)

(189) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 6,299

5,770

1,596

12,070

2,378 Average shareholders' equity 269,834

266,795

141,780

268,536

140,359 Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

(Non-GAAP) 9.39 %

8.70 %

4.51 %

9.04 %

3.42 %

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 6/30/2024

3/31/2024

6/30/2023

6/30/2024

6/30/2023 GAAP-based efficiency ratio 71.75 %

72.33 %

87.09 %

72.04 %

103.16 % Net interest income $ 24,484

$ 24,884

$ 8,089

$ 49,368

$ 16,043 Noninterest income 1,858

1,729

886

3,587

(967) Less: net gains (losses) on sales of securities 4

-

-

4

(2,370) Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP) 26,346

26,613

8,975

52,951

17,446 Total noninterest expense 18,900

19,250

7,816

38,150

15,553 Less: Merger & restructuring expenses 631

56

315

687

902 Adjusted non-interest expense 18,269

19,194

7,501

37,463

14,651 Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP) 69.34 %

72.12 %

83.58 %

70.75 %

83.98 %

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 6/30/2024

3/31/2024

6/30/2023

6/30/2024

6/30/2023 GAAP-Based Earnings (Loss) Per Share, Basic $ 0.16

$ 0.15

$ 0.08

$ 0.31

$ (0.01) GAAP-Based Earnings (Loss) Per Share, Diluted $ 0.16

$ 0.15

$ 0.08

$ 0.31

$ (0.01) Net Income (Loss) $ 5,804

$ 5,726

$ 1,347

$ 11,530

$ (207) Net (gains) losses on sale of securities (4)

-

-

(4)

2,370 Tax effect at 21% 1

-

-

1

(498) Merger & restructuring expenses 631

56

315

687

902 Tax effect at 21% (133)

(12)

(66)

(144)

(189) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 6,299

5,770

1,596

12,070

2,378 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.17

$ 0.16

$ 0.10

$ 0.33

$ 0.15 Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.17

$ 0.16

$ 0.10

$ 0.33

$ 0.15

Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value



6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023 Tangible Common Equity

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data) Total shareholders' equity

$ 271,409

$ 268,243

$ 265,796

$ 141,351

$ 142,452 Adjustments:



















Goodwill

(58,806)

(56,968)

(56,968)

(35,842)

(35,842) Other intangible assets

(23,323)

(24,526)

(25,733)

(873)

(932) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 189,280

$ 186,749

$ 183,095

$ 104,636

$ 105,678 Common shares outstanding

37,356,278

37,348,151

37,340,700

16,235,871

16,228,440 Book value per common share

$ 7.27

$ 7.18

$ 7.12

$ 8.71

$ 8.78 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)

$ 5.07

$ 5.00

$ 4.90

$ 6.44

$ 6.51 Tangible Assets



















Total assets

$ 2,858,593

$ 2,785,669

$ 2,669,325

$ 1,255,695

$ 1,308,472 Adjustments:



















Goodwill

(58,806)

(56,968)

(56,968)

(35,842)

(35,842) Other intangible assets

(23,323)

(24,526)

(25,733)

(873)

(932) Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$ 2,776,464

$ 2,704,175

$ 2,586,624

$ 1,218,980

$ 1,271,698 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

6.82 %

6.91 %

7.08 %

8.58 %

8.31 %

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 6/30/2024

3/31/2024

6/30/2023

6/30/2024

6/30/2023 Net Income (Loss) - GAAP $ 5,804

$ 5,726

$ 1,347

$ 11,530

$ (207) Net (gains) losses on sale of securities (4)

-

-

(4)

2,370 Tax effect at 21% 1

-

-

1

(498) Merger & restructuring expenses 631

56

315

687

902 Tax effect at 21% (133)

(12)

(66)

(144)

(189) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 6,299

5,770

1,596

12,070

2,378 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,638

1,597

305

3,235

(70) Provision for (credit to) credit losses -

40

(493)

40

(200) Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income 132

12

66

143

687 Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 8,069

$ 7,419

$ 1,474

$ 15,488

$ 2,795

