LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

30 Oct, 2023, 16:15 ET

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank") reported net income of $1.24 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Excluding merger related expenses, adjusted earnings were $1.85 million1, or $0.111 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Total deposits grew $6.9 million, or 2.66% annualized during the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, total deposits grew $95.0 million, or 13.42% annualized, including $17.6 million in growth in noninterest-bearing deposit, representing 12.23% annualized. Estimated uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized public funds and affiliate company accounts, totaled $398.6 million, or 37.8% of total deposits as of September 30, 2023, compared with $378.7 million, or 36.7% of total deposits as of June 30, 2023.
  • Total loans grew $9.4 million during the third quarter of 2023, representing a 3.84% annualized growth rate, driven primarily by commercial and industrial loan activity. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, total loans grew $51.0 million or 7.35% annualized.
  • Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $8.4 million, compared to $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. Net interest margin expanded slightly from 2.81% for the second quarter of 2023 to 2.89% for the third quarter of 2023. The linked quarter increase was primarily due to an increase in average yield on loans outpacing the increase in cost of funds.
  • The Company recorded a $349 thousand negative provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023, resulting in an allowance for credit losses of $10.0 million, or 1.02% of total loans at September 30, 2023, determined in accordance with the current expected credit losses ("CECL") accounting standard. The negative provision for credit losses was primarily driven by improvements in external forecast indexes, as well as $12 thousand in net recoveries, offset by loan growth in the period.
  • On October 13, 2023, the Company and Partners Bancorp ("Partners") announced the receipt of FDIC and state regulatory approvals for the pending merger of equals, which is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to the approval of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and other customary closing conditions.

1 See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

"This quarter's core results demonstrate progress in our efforts to position the Company in response to the external environment for continued growth and performance, including stabilization in net interest margin and excellent credit quality," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer. "With the anticipated closing of the merger with Partners Bancorp in the fourth quarter, we continue to place an emphasis on initiatives to support a strong balance sheet and core earnings as our teams seek to provide clients with the highest level of service to meet their needs."

Income Statement

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023 increased to $8.4 million compared to $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. Net interest margin was 2.89% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 2.81% for the second quarter of 2023.  The increase in net interest margin for the current quarter was primarily due to the higher average yield on interest earning assets, which outpaced the increase in the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. The overall yield and rate increases were driven by the multiple federal funds rate increases that occurred over the preceding twelve months, coupled with competition for deposits in the market. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 13 basis points over the prior quarter, primarily due to the increase in the average yield on loans of 13 basis points to 5.33% during the third quarter.  The increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets was partially offset by a 6 basis points increase in the cost of funds to 2.35%.

The Company's core deposit generation strategies continue to yield positive results, including 88 net new checking accounts opened during the third quarter of 2023 for a total of $17.5 million in new deposits.  Additionally, further momentum in executing the Company's strategies to service the needs of professional services firms resulted in 73 new accounts opened during the quarter, which are generally expected to fund over the course of the fourth quarter. 

Noninterest income remained consistent quarter over quarter at $880 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $886 thousand in income for the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decline in gain on sale of loans, offset by a gain related to the settlement of a legal matter.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2023 increased to $8.0 million compared to $7.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding one time charges relating to the pending merger with Partners of $777 thousand in the third quarter of 2023 and $315 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, adjusted noninterest expense decreased by $284 thousand to $7.2 million1 in the third quarter, impacted primarily by a decrease in recognized external fraud losses.

1 See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $1.26 billion at September 30, 2023 compared to $1.31 billion at June 30, 2023 and $1.16 billion at December 31, 2022.  Deposits and net loans as of September 30, 2023 totaled $1.04 billion and $969.0 million, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $1.03 billion and $959.3 million, respectively, at June 30, 2023 and $946.8 million and $923.2 million, respectively, at December 31, 2022. 

Total loans increased $9.4 million from June 30, 2023 to September 30, 2023, or 3.84% annualized, with the average commercial loan commitment originated during the third quarter of 2023 totaling approximately $565 thousand with an average outstanding balance of $306 thousand.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $68.0 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $123.2 million at June 30, 2023, while increasing compared to the $30.0 million balance at December 31, 2022.  In addition to loan growth, this change was primarily a result of the Company decreasing alternative funding by approximately $45.0 million in the third quarter.

Deposits at September 30, 2023 totaled $1.042 billion, an increase of $6.9 million compared to $1.035 billion at June 30, 2023.  Average deposits decreased by $12.2 million during the current quarter, driven by a $33.8 million decrease in average time deposits from $299.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 to $265.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, as the Company allowed certain higher cost deposits to mature.  This decline was offset by increases in average interest-bearing demand and money market deposits as average noninterest-bearing deposits remained flat.

Shareholders' equity decreased slightly from $142.5 million at June 30, 2023 to $141.4 million at September 30, 2023.  The decrease was primarily attributed to a $1.2 million increase in other comprehensive loss resulting from changes in the interest rate environment. 

Asset Quality

In the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses, calculated under the CECL model, of $349 thousand, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $493 thousand in the second quarter.  The negative provision for credit losses included the impact of improvements in external forecast indexes, as well as $12 thousand in net recoveries, offset by loan growth in the period.     

Asset quality metrics remain strong. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's non-performing assets were $3.0 million, representing 0.24% of total assets. Non-performing assets at September 30, 2023 excluded purchased with credit deterioration ("PCD") loans with a balance of $2.1 million.  Loans 30-89 days past due at September 30, 2023 were $1.8 million, representing 0.18% of total loans. 

The allowance for credit losses-loans was $10.0 million, or 1.02% of total loans at September 30, 2023, compared to the allowance for credit losses-loans of $10.2 million, or 1.05% of total loans at June 30, 2023.  The allowance for credit losses-loans to nonperforming assets was 336.85% at September 30, 2023, compared to 358.12% at June 30, 2023.   

Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios are well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of September 30, 2023. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.92% and 12.37%, respectively, at September 30, 2023, compared to 12.88% and 12.29%, respectively, at June 30, 2023 and 12.89% and 12.41%, respectively, at December 31, 2022. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 8.58%1 at September 30, 2023.

1 See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com.   LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; risks related to the proposed merger with Partners; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. 

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
























September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)









ASSETS









Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents

$                5,447

$                4,736

$                   4,545

$                4,209

$              8,711

Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions

62,532

118,438

47,190

25,802

66,085

      Cash and cash equivalents

67,979

123,174

51,735

30,011

74,796

Certificates of deposit with other banks

249

498

745

5,623

8,358

Securities available for sale, at fair value

78,779

83,620

86,804

78,813

78,698

Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit
losses

37,266

38,220

38,986

31,822

32,571

Loans receivable, gross

978,912

969,533

945,371

927,871

863,969

Allowance for credit losses - loans

(9,964)

(10,228)

(10,526)

(4,666)

(4,569)

Loans receivable, net

968,948

959,305

934,845

923,205

859,400

Investments in restricted bank stock

3,107

5,544

4,134

3,377

3,327

Premises and equipment, net

6,414

6,292

6,497

6,743

9,087

Right-of-use asset – premises

9,727

9,896

10,058

10,219

8,920

Bank-owned life insurance

24,732

24,554

24,384

19,244

19,127

Goodwill and other intangible assets

36,715

36,774

36,833

36,894

36,955

Deferred tax asset

6,880

6,571

6,749

5,619

6,378

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

14,899

14,024

12,188

12,084

7,256

TOTAL ASSETS

$         1,255,695

$        1,308,472

$           1,213,958

$        1,163,654

$       1,144,873

LIABILITIES









Deposits:









      Demand, noninterest bearing

$            210,404

$            240,729

$              204,495

$            192,773

$          184,857

      Interest bearing

831,368

794,113

780,003

753,999

766,853

Total deposits

1,041,772

1,034,842

984,498

946,772

951,710

Other Borrowings

15,000

74,899

31,250

20,938

Subordinated Debt

40,354

40,398

40,441

40,484

40,526

Operating Lease Liabilities

9,728

9,896

10,058

10,219

8,921

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

7,490

5,985

6,130

6,688

6,774

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,114,344

1,166,020

1,072,377

1,025,101

1,007,931

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred stock





Common stock

162

162

250

149

149

Surplus

127,856

127,818

127,659

117,709

117,698

Retained earnings

19,062

19,039

18,911

27,100

27,525

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,729)

(4,567)

(5,239)

(6,405)

(8,430)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

141,351

142,452

141,581

138,553

136,942

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$         1,255,695

$        1,308,472

$           1,213,958

$        1,163,654

$       1,144,873

Common shares outstanding

16,235,871

16,228,440

16,221,692

14,939,640

14,939,640

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)


























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


9/30/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2022

9/30/2023

9/30/2022

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)










INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME










Loans receivable, including fees

$          13,068

$          12,499

$            9,410

$          37,330

$          25,287

Other

1,710

1,827

1,170

4,765

2,771

Total interest and dividend income

14,778

14,326

10,580

42,095

28,058

INTEREST EXPENSE










Deposits

5,434

5,242

1,389

15,193

2,872

Other Borrowings

550

558

82

1,196

106

Subordinated Debt

442

437

439

1,311

1,080

Total interest expense

6,426

6,237

1,910

17,700

4,058

NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE (CREDIT TO)
   PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

8,352

8,089

8,670

24,395

24,000

(Credit to) provision for credit losses

(349)

(493)

515

(549)

1,190

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (CREDIT TO)
   PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

8,701

8,582

8,155

24,944

22,810

NONINTEREST INCOME










Service charges on deposit accounts

198

197

216

593

644

Bank-owned life insurance

177

170

156

488

381

Net realized (losses) gains on the sale of debt securities





(2,370)

13

Gain on sale of loans


296

420

296

753

Other

505

223

249

905

658

Total noninterest income

880

886

1,041

(88)

2,449

NONINTEREST EXPENSE










Salaries and employee benefits

4,193

4,037

4,234

12,350

11,612

Occupancy

701

696

596

2,104

1,503

Equipment and data processing

934

893

666

2,519

1,858

Professional fees

363

418

330

1,162

865

FDIC insurance

276

184

141

619

483

Bank Shares Tax

278

278

201

834

585

Merger & system conversion related expenses

777

315



1,679

Other

472

995

877

2,280

2,481

Total noninterest expense

7,994

7,816

7,045

23,547

19,387

Income before income tax expense 

1,587

1,652

2,151

1,309

5,872

Income tax expense 

347

305

379

276

970

NET  INCOME

$             1,240

$            1,347

$            1,772

$            1,033

$            4,902












EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC

$               0.08

$              0.08

$              0.17

$              0.06

$              0.49

 EARNINGS PER SHARE, DILUTED

$               0.08

$              0.08

$              0.17

$              0.06

$              0.48

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
   OUTSTANDING,










BASIC

16,235,144

16,228,069

10,590,079

15,984,151

10,087,341

DILUTED

16,235,144

16,228,069

10,590,079

15,984,151

10,136,457

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)











For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

('Dollars In Thousands)

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2022

9/30/2023

9/30/2022

Operating Highlights








Net Income 

$             1,240

$                  1,347

$                  1,772

$               1,033

$                 4,902

Net Interest Income

8,352

8,089

8,670

24,395

24,000

(Credit to) provision for Credit Losses

(349)

(493)

515

(549)

1,190

Non-Interest Income

880

886

1,041

(88)

2,449

Non-Interest Expense

7,994

7,816

7,045

23,547

19,387

Earnings per Share, Basic

0.08

0.08

0.17

0.06

0.49

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2)

0.11

0.10

0.17

0.26

0.48

Earnings per Share, Diluted

0.08

0.08

0.17

0.06

0.48

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2)

0.11

0.10

0.17

0.26

0.48










Selected Operating Ratios








Net Interest Margin

2.89 %

2.81 %

3.51 %

2.88 %

3.40 %

Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA")

0.39 %

0.43 %

0.65 %

0.11 %

0.63 %

Adjusted ROA2

0.59 %

0.51 %

0.65 %

0.46 %

0.63 %

Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE")

3.46 %

3.81 %

6.48 %

0.98 %

7.68 %

Adjusted ROE2

5.17 %

4.51 %

6.48 %

4.00 %

7.66 %

Efficiency Ratio

86.59 %

87.09 %

72.55 %

96.87 %

73.30 %

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3

78.17 %

83.58 %

72.55 %

81.97 %

73.34 %

Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets

0.28 %

0.29 %

0.38 %

-0.01 %

0.32 %

Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets

2.54 %

2.52 %

2.60 %

2.56 %

2.51 %





















9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

Financial Condition Data








Total Assets

$       1,255,695

$            1,308,472

$            1,213,958

$         1,163,654

$           1,144,873

Loans Receivable, Net

968,948

959,305

934,845

923,205

859,400










     Noninterest-bearing Deposits

210,404

240,729

204,495

192,773

184,857

     Interest-bearing Deposits

831,368

794,113

780,003

753,999

766,853

Total Deposits

1,041,772

1,034,842

984,498

946,772

951,710










Selected Balance Sheet Ratios








Total Capital Ratio1

12.92 %

12.88 %

13.53 %

12.89 %

11.55 %

Tier 1 Capital Ratio1

12.37 %

12.29 %

12.32 %

12.41 %

11.04 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1

12.37 %

12.29 %

12.32 %

12.41 %

11.04 %

Leverage Ratio1

10.71 %

10.41 %

10.78 %

10.93 %

9.74 %

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4

8.58 %

8.31 %

8.90 %

9.02 %

9.02 %

Tangible Book Value per Share5

$                6.44

$                     6.51

$                     6.46

$                 6.80

$                   6.69










Asset Quality Data








Non-performing Assets

$              2,958

$                   2,856

$                   2,398

$               2,500

$                 1,979

Non-performing Assets to Total Assets

0.24 %

0.22 %

0.20 %

0.21 %

0.17 %

Non-performing Loans to Total Loans

0.30 %

0.29 %

0.25 %

0.27 %

0.23 %

Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans ("ACLL")

$             9,964

$                 10,228

$                 10,526

$               4,666

$                 4,569

ACLL to Total Loans

1.02 %

1.05 %

1.11 %

0.50 %

0.53 %

ACLL to Nonperforming Assets

336.85 %

358.12 %

438.95 %

186.64 %

230.87 %

Net chargeoffs (recoveries)

$                 (12)

$                       (97)

$                         (2)

$                   (60)

$                   (164)










(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital

(2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses.  This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles.  This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.  Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share.  See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)















For the Three Months Ended September 30,


2023

2022

(Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash

$                 55,514

$                      577

4.12 %

$                 30,630

$                      157

2.03 %

Securities











Taxable (1)

82,499

833

4.01 %

86,330

745

3.42 %

Tax-Exempt

38,589

378

3.89 %

39,258

339

3.43 %

Total Securities

121,088

1,211

3.97 %

125,588

1,084

3.42 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

176,602

1,788

4.02 %

156,218

1,241

3.15 %

Total Loans (3)

971,877

13,068

5.33 %

824,309

9,410

4.53 %

Total Earning Assets

1,148,479

14,856

5.13 %

980,527

10,651

4.31 %

Other Assets

97,995




93,116



Total Assets

$           1,246,474




$           1,073,643



Interest bearing demand

$              254,725

$                   1,490

2.32 %

$              278,637

$                      400

0.57 %

Money market demand

254,849

1,827

2.84 %

244,107

568

0.92 %

Time deposits

265,573

2,117

3.16 %

205,792

421

0.81 %

Total Borrowings

102,669

992

3.83 %

52,562

521

3.93 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

877,816

6,426

2.90 %

781,098

1,910

0.97 %

Non Int. Bearing Deposits

209,054




170,863



Total Cost of Funds

$           1,086,870

$                   6,426

2.35 %

$              951,961

$                   1,910

0.80 %

Other Liabilities

17,230




13,243



Total Liabilities

$           1,104,100




$              965,204



Shareholders' Equity

$              142,374




$              108,439



Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$           1,246,474




$           1,073,643



Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)


8,430

2.23 %


8,741

3.34 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment


(78)




(71)

Net Interest Income


$                   8,352




$                   8,670

Net Interest Margin




2.89 %




3.51 %

(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)















For the Three Months Ended


September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash

$                  55,514

$               577

4.12 %

$           66,149

$               708

4.29 %

Securities











Taxable (1)

82,499

833

4.01 %

86,366

822

3.82 %

Tax-Exempt

38,589

378

3.89 %

39,139

378

3.87 %

Total Securities

121,088

1,211

3.97 %

125,505

1,200

3.84 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

176,602

1,788

4.02 %

191,654

1,908

3.99 %

Total Loans (3)

971,877

13,068

5.33 %

963,824

12,499

5.20 %

Total Earning Assets

1,148,479

14,856

5.13 %

1,155,478

14,407

5.00 %

Other Assets

97,995




95,531



Total Assets

$             1,246,474




$      1,251,009



Interest bearing demand

$                254,725

$           1,490

2.32 %

$         243,539

$            1,261

2.08 %

Money market demand

254,849

1,827

2.84 %

244,355

1,589

2.61 %

Time deposits

265,573

2,117

3.16 %

299,398

2,392

3.20 %

Total Borrowings

102,669

992

3.83 %

95,792

995

4.17 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

877,816

6,426

2.90 %

883,084

6,237

2.83 %

Non Int Bearing Deposits

209,054




209,072



Total Cost of Funds

$             1,086,870

$           6,426

2.35 %

$      1,092,156

$            6,237

2.29 %

Other Liabilities

17,230




17,073



Total Liabilities

$             1,104,100




$      1,109,229



Shareholders' Equity

$                142,374




$         141,780



Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$             1,246,474




$      1,251,009



Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)


8,430

2.23 %


8,170

2.17 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment


(78)




(81)

Net Interest Income


$           8,352




$            8,089

Net Interest Margin




2.89 %




2.81 %

(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)















For the Nine Months Ended September 30,


2023

2022

(Dollars in thousands)

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Avg Bal

Interest (2)

Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash

$                 51,547

$                   1,561

4.05 %

$                 50,254

$                      306

0.81 %

Securities











Taxable (1)

83,343

2,309

3.70 %

86,590

1,608

2.48 %

Tax-Exempt

38,617

1,133

3.92 %

41,438

1,085

3.50 %

Total Securities

121,960

3,442

3.77 %

128,028

2,693

2.81 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments

173,507

5,003

3.86 %

178,282

2,999

2.25 %

Total Loans (3)

958,839

37,330

5.21 %

765,267

25,287

4.42 %

Total Earning Assets

1,132,346

42,333

5.00 %

943,549

28,286

4.01 %

Other Assets

95,406




90,970



Total Assets

$           1,227,752




$           1,034,519



Interest bearing demand

$              251,058

$                   3,938

2.10 %

$              269,282

$                      905

0.45 %

Money market demand

248,921

4,766

2.56 %

228,105

945

0.55 %

Time deposits

283,851

6,489

3.06 %

203,947

1,022

0.67 %

Total Borrowings

81,873

2,507

4.09 %

84,382

1,186

1.88 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

865,703

17,700

2.73 %

785,716

4,058

0.69 %

Non Int Bearing Deposits

203,415




151,941



Total Cost of Funds

$           1,069,118

$                 17,700

2.21 %

$              937,657

$                   4,058

0.58 %

Other Liabilities

17,033




11,517



Total Liabilities

$           1,086,151




$              949,174



Shareholders' Equity

$              141,601




$                85,345



Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$           1,227,752




$           1,034,519



Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)


24,633

2.27 %


24,228

3.32 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis  Adjustment


(238)




(228)

Net Interest Income


$                 24,395




$                 24,000

Net Interest Margin




2.88 %




3.40 %

(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)











(In Thousands)

September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

 Agriculture and farmland loans 

$          50,584

$          50,552

$          53,301

$          55,746

$          53,570

 Construction loans 

65,836

75,628

67,934

57,713

49,311

 Commercial & industrial loans 

115,572

104,869

99,356

104,755

98,475

 Commercial real estate loans 









      Multifamily 

111,853

113,254

111,461

105,390

95,537

      Owner occupied 

161,751

154,520

151,407

139,554

114,863

      Non-owner occupied 

256,522

254,691

249,638

245,274

233,887

 Residential real estate loans 









      First liens 

172,481

170,271

166,478

168,084

166,388

      Second liens and lines of credit 

27,870

30,148

30,720

35,576

34,620

 Consumer and other loans 

11,869

11,308

10,472

10,057

11,929

 Municipal loans 

4,137

3,929

4,292

5,466

5,404


978,475

969,170

945,059

927,615

863,984

Deferred costs (fees)

437

363

312

256

(15)

Total loans receivable

$       978,912

$       969,533

$       945,371

$       927,871

$       863,969

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)












September 30, 2023

(In Thousands)

Amortized
Cost

Net
Unrealized
Losses

Fair
Value

Available for Sale:







U.S. government agency securities

$         2,000

$                  (18)

$         1,982

Small Business Administration loan pools

693

(14)

679

Obligations of state and political subdivisions

45,614

(5,935)

39,679

Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

40,987

(4,548)

36,439



$       89,294

$          (10,515)

$       78,779












 Amortized
Cost 

 Net
Unrealized
Losses 

Fair 
Value 

 Allowance
for Credit
Losses 

Held to Maturity:







Corporate debentures

$       15,000

$            (1,963)

$       13,037

$             512

Structured mortgage-backed securities

22,778

(1,227)

21,551

-


$       37,778

$            (3,190)

$       34,588

$             512











December 31, 2022

(In Thousands)

Amortized
Cost

Net
Unrealized
Losses

Fair
Value

Available for Sale:







Small Business Administration loan pools

$             858

$                  (15)

$             843

Obligations of state and political subdivisions

44,189

(4,020)

40,169

Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities

41,873

(4,072)

37,801



$       86,920

$            (8,107)

$       78,813

Held to Maturity:







Corporate debentures

$       14,993

$                (994)

$       13,999

Structured mortgage-backed securities

16,829

(748)

16,081



$       31,822

$            (1,742)

$       30,080

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits Detail (Unaudited)











(In Thousands)

September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

Demand, noninterest-bearing

$         210,404

$         240,729

$         204,495

$         192,773

$         184,857

Demand, interest-bearing

273,673

237,114

250,944

254,478

305,934

Money market and savings

258,334

254,632

241,858

228,048

266,743

Time deposits, $250 and over

51,563

57,194

51,855

46,116

39,123

Time deposits, other

247,798

245,173

235,346

225,357

155,053


$     1,041,772

$     1,034,842

$         984,498

$         946,772

$         951,710






















Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)











(In Thousands)

September 30,
2023

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

Demand, noninterest-bearing

$         209,054

$         209,072

$         192,135

$         199,556

$         170,863

Demand, interest-bearing

254,725

243,539

251,103

278,816

278,637

Money market and savings

254,849

244,355

245,563

245,154

244,107

Time deposits

265,573

299,398

290,605

211,090

205,792


$         984,201

$         996,364

$         979,406

$         934,616

$         899,399

Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures 

This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2022

9/30/2023

9/30/2022

Net income 

$           1,240

$            1,347

$           1,772

$            1,033

$         4,902

Average assets

1,246,474

1,251,009

1,073,643

1,227,752

1,034,519

Return on average assets (annualized)

0.39 %

0.43 %

0.65 %

0.11 %

0.63 %

Net income 

1,240

1,347

1,772

1,033

4,902

Net losses (gains) on sale of securities

-

-

-

2,370

(13)

Tax effect at 21%

-

-

-

(498)

3

Merger & system conversion related expenses

777

315

-

1,679

-

Tax effect at 21%

(163)

(66)

-

(353)

-

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,854

1,596

1,772

4,231

4,892

Average assets

1,246,474

1,251,009

1,073,643

1,227,752

1,034,519

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)
(Non-GAAP)

0.59 %

0.51 %

0.65 %

0.46 %

0.63 %

Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2022

9/30/2023

9/30/2022

Net income 

$         1,240

$         1,347

$     1,772

$       1,033

$       4,902

Average shareholders' equity

142,374

141,780

108,439

141,601

85,345

Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

3.46 %

3.81 %

6.48 %

0.98 %

7.68 %

Net  income 

1,240

1,347

1,772

1,033

4,902

Net losses (gains) on sale of securities

-

-

-

2,370

(13)

Tax effect at 21%

-

-

-

(498)

3

Merger & system conversion related expenses

777

315

-

1,679

-

Tax effect at 21%

(163)

(66)

-

(353)

-

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,854

1,596

1,772

4,231

4,892

Average shareholders' equity

142,374

141,780

108,439

141,601

85,345

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
(Non-GAAP)

5.17 %

4.51 %

6.48 %

4.00 %

7.66 %

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2022

9/30/2023

9/30/2022

GAAP-based efficiency ratio

86.59 %

87.09 %

72.55 %

96.87 %

73.30 %

Net interest income 

$           8,352

$           8,089

$     8,670

$              24,395

$     24,000

Noninterest income 

880

886

1,041

(88)

2,449

Less: net gains (losses) on sales of securities 

-

-

-

(2,370)

13

Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP)

9,232

8,975

9,711

26,677

26,436

Total noninterest expense 

7,994

7,816

7,045

23,547

19,387

Less: Merger & system conversion related expenses

777

315

-

1,679

-

Adjusted non-interest expense

7,217

7,501

7,045

21,868

19,387

Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)

78.17 %

83.58 %

72.55 %

81.97 %

73.34 %

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2022

9/30/2023

9/30/2022

GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic

$       0.08

$              0.08

$              0.17

$                  0.06

$         0.49

GAAP-Based  Earnings Per Share, Diluted

$       0.08

$              0.08

$              0.17

$                  0.06

$         0.48

Net  Income 

$     1,240

$           1,347

$           1,772

$                1,033

$       4,902

Net losses (gains) on sale of securities

-

-

-

2,370

(13)

Tax effect at 21%

-

-

-

(498)

3

Merger & system conversion related expenses

777

315

-

1,679

-

 Tax effect at 21% 

(163)

(66)

-

(353)

-

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,854

1,596

1,772

4,231

4,892

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP)

$       0.11

$              0.10

$              0.17

$                  0.26

$         0.48

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$       0.11

$              0.10

$              0.17

$                  0.26

$         0.48

Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value


9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

Tangible Common Equity

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

Total shareholders' equity 

$     141,351

$        142,452

$     141,581

$     138,553

$     136,942

Adjustments:









Goodwill 

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

Other intangible assets 

(873)

(932)

(991)

(1,052)

(1,113)

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$     104,636

$        105,678

$     104,748

$     101,659

$       99,987

Common shares outstanding 

16,235,871

16,228,440

16,221,692

14,939,640

14,939,640

Book value per common share 

$           8.71

$              8.78

$           8.73

$           9.27

$           9.17

Tangible book value per common share
(Non-GAAP)

$           6.44

$              6.51

$           6.46

$           6.80

$           6.69

Tangible Assets









Total assets 

$  1,255,695

$     1,308,472

$  1,213,958

$  1,163,654

$  1,144,873

Adjustments:









Goodwill 

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

(35,842)

Other intangible assets 

(873)

(932)

(991)

(1,052)

(1,113)

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$  1,218,980

$     1,271,698

$  1,177,125

$  1,126,760

$  1,107,918

Tangible common equity to tangible
assets (Non-GAAP)

8.58 %

8.31 %

8.90 %

9.02 %

9.02 %

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2022

9/30/2023

9/30/2022

Net Income (Loss) - GAAP

$     1,240

$           1,347

$       1,772

$                1,033

$       4,902

Net losses (gains) on sale of securities

-

-

-

2,370

(13)

Tax effect at 21%

-

-

-

(498)

3

Merger & system conversion related expenses

777

315

-

1,679

-

 Tax effect at 21% 

(163)

(66)

-

(353)

-

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,854

1,596

1,772

4,231

4,892

Income tax expense

347

305

379

276

970

(Credit to) provision for credit losses

(349)

(493)

515

(549)

1,190

Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income

163

66

-

851

(3)

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$     2,015

$           1,474

$       2,666

$                4,809

$       7,049

